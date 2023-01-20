ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa Bryant wishes her daughter Natalia a happy 20th birthday

By Jovita Trujillo
Natalia Bryant is 20! The daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant is celebrating her birthday today, January 19th, and she has had a lot of love and dedication posts on the internet. Her mom, whose Instagram is currently private, shared a gallery of photos for her oldest daughter with the caption, “Happy 20th birthday @nataliabryant !!! Welcome to your 20’s!!!!!! We love you so much baby!!!”


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRbWl_0kKnMeOG00 GettyImages

In her Instagram stories, Vanessa also reposted a sweet fan account that shared a gallery of images of the family when Kobe was still alive. One of the photos was of the legendary basketball player wearing his hospital ID bracelet from the day she was born at a game. “One day after Natalia was born, Kobe Bryant wore his hospital ID bracelet during the entire Lakers game (2003),” they wrote in the caption.



It’s been a busy couple of years for the young Capricorn. In February 2021, she signed with IMG models, one of the biggest agencies in the world. A few months later, she started her first fall semester at USC, and she has been juggling work and school since. Last year for Vogue’s #beautysecrets, she compared herself to Hannah Montana, saying she goes from a cool shoot to having to study.


She told Teen Vogue in September 2021 she is majoring in film, and we can expect to see her pursue a career in the entertainment industry . Natalia told ET! At the Vanity Fair party in March 2022, “yes, definitely,” when they asked if she wanted to get into Hollywood.

Natalia has shown her strength and resilience since she lost her father and little sister Gianna Bryant in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Next week will mark three years since their tragic passing.

The model has shared ways she keeps his memory close, like wearing necklaces in his honor. One of them says ‘Slim.’ “That was my nickname growing up. All my jerseys said Slim,” she said in the video for Vogue. Kobe gave her the nickname because she was so small growing up she didn’t fit in the jerseys.



The second necklace she wears is dedicated to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. The organization, founded by Kobe and renamed in 2020 by Vanessa to honor him and Gianna, works to provide funding for underserved athletes. “I actually wear this medallion with me all the time,” she said. “It says ‘Dedication makes dreams come true, and It’s a quote from my dad, and it’s something I live by.’”

Happy birthday!!

