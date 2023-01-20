Hailey Whitters is about to make her national TV debut. She’s set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live this Wednesday, making her late night TV debut on the show, likely performing “Everything She Ain’t,” her current single at country radio. Make sure you tune in this Wednesday to watch her sing: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Whitters (@haileywhitters) The song comes from her awesome 2022 album Raised, and is easily one of the best from […] The post Hailey Whitters To Make National TV Debut On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ This Wednesday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

