AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan is “going to do the right thing” following the death of Jay Briscoe according to podcast mogul Conrad Thompson. The wrestling world was united in grief when on the 17th of January Tony Khan announced the death of Ring of Honor Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh). Tributes flooded in for the star and a fundraising page was set up to help the family in the wake of the tragic loss.

6 HOURS AGO