Conor McGregor reacts to debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I could potentially be the Joe Rogan of Power Slap”
Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has reacted to the premiere of Dana White’s Power Slap League. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In that outing, the Irishman lost via first-round TKO after breaking his leg in the final moments of the frame. As a result of the injury, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
Pros react after Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283
Tonight’s UFC 283 event was co-headlined by a flyweight title fight featuring Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Brandon Moreno. The bout marked the fourth consecutive time that Figueiredo and Moreno had collided inside of the Octagon. The pair had gone 1-1-1 over their past three battles, with ‘The God of War‘ winning their most recent contest by unanimous decision.
UFC 283 results: Brandon Moreno claims title in fourth meeting, sends Deiveson Figueiredo to bantamweight
RIO DE JANEIRO – Brandon Moreno is once again the undisputed flyweight champion after a bittersweet ending to a historic fourth meeting with his toughest rival. After a brilliant start to the flyweight title unification bout for Moreno (21-6-2 MMA, 9-3-2 UFC) in the UFC 283 co-main event against Deiveson Figueiredo, a doctor’s stoppage led to the end of the fight after the third round. The right eye of Figueiredo (21-3-1 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC) was swollen shut, resulting in the crowning of Moreno as champion at Jeunesse Arena.
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
Andrew Tate is feuding with Logan Paul from lockup: 'Even in Romanian Prison they talk about Logan Paul being a scammer'
Tate and Paul have been embroiled in a long-standing feud. This week, the two beefed on Twitter again, exchanging barbs about the Matrix.
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
John Cena Was Allegedly “Threatened” By Certain WWE Superstars
During a recent Cafe de Rene episode, a fan asked Rene Dupree if Cena was threatened by superstars who resembled him, such as Chris Masters and Alex Riley. The former World Tag Team Champion declared that the Cenation Leader indeed felt so. Very much so. Very much so. Yeah. The...
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Angry Fans In Brazil Throw Beer and Objects At Brandon Moreno After Controversial Finish At UFC 283
Brandon Moreno beat Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 to reclaim the unified flyweight title but fans in Rio de Janeiro were left fuming with the decision. Moreno was forced to run from the arena after reclaiming the unified flyweight title at UFC 283. Fighting in the co-main event in Rio de Janeiro, Moreno was a head two rounds to one on the scorecards when the doctor refused to allow Figueiredo to come out for the fourth.
UFC 283 Results: Ihor Potieria stops Shogun Rua in Round 1 (Video)
A light heavyweight contest between Ihor Potieria and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua served as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC 283 event. Rua (27-13-1 MMA) will enter his final mixed martial arts fight looking to rebound, this after suffering losses to Ovince Saint Preux and Paul Craig in his most recent efforts. ‘Shogun’ earned his most recent win in July of 2020, when he defeated Antonio Rogerio Nogueira by split decision.
"Not A Single Person In That Skirmish Made Steven Adams Move An Inch," NBA Fans Notice Something Wild About Shannon Sharpe vs. Grizzlies Altercation
The video of Shannon Sharpe single-handedly starting a situation between him and the Grizzlies stars went viral, and fans noticed Steven Adams' role in the situation.
Floyd Mayweather made Canelo’s entire DAZN deal in 28 minutes
Floyd Mayweather is still boxing’s biggest earner of all time. In fact, he made Canelo’s entire DAZN contract in less than half an hour. Mayweather took a phone call interview around the time of the announcement as an opportunity to take a dig. Floyd told the former Pound...
UFC 283: ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to Rio de Janeiro for tonight’s UFC 283 event, a 15-bout fight card headlined by Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill. Teixeira (33-8 MMA) and Hill (11-1 MMA) will collide for the promotions currently vacant light heavyweight world title. Glover Teixeira will be returning to action for...
Watch: Jake Paul Starts First Day of Jiu-Jitsu Training Ahead of MMA Debut
Jake Paul shared photos and videos of his first-ever jiu-jitsu training session. “The Problem Child” is being challenged by a wide array of MMA superstars ahead of his debut. As combat sports fans hold their breath for his highly-anticipated pro MMA debut, Jake Paul, meanwhile, wants to ensure he’s...
"Top of the list" — Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin talks confirmed by promoter Dmitriy Salita
One of boxing's rising stars in the heavyweight division in Jermaine Franklin is ready for a fight against the biggest names. That includes a former title holder. There have been rumors surrounding a fight between Franklin and former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The winner could potentially become a top contender for heavyweight gold.
Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
Video: Tyson Fury challenges Francis Ngannou to special rules boxing match with Mike Tyson as referee
It sounds like the previously proposed boxing superfight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is officially back on the table. This is according to “Gypsy King,” who called out Ngannou to a special rules boxing match on Saturday. Remember, the two heavyweights came together following Fury’s knockout win...
UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill live stream watch party
MMA Fighting has a live watch party for Saturday’s UFC 283 event, which takes place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and serves as the first pay-per-view event of 2023 for the UFC. The main event will see Brazil’s own Glover Teixeira look to become a two-time champ as he faces Jamahal Hill for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.
Small Hall Spotlight: Boxing or MMA - Liverpool's Jack McGann on making the switch
It is a debate which rages back and forth on social media - which is better, boxing or mixed martial arts? Top events in both sports regularly achieve millions of views, while the popular perception is that MMA has a younger fanbase. So, what are the pros and cons of...
Tim Tszyu's Promoter: Tony Harrison is Very Dangerous, It's a Massive Risk
As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Tim Tszyu will fight for the WBO's interim-super welterweight world title in Australia on Sunday, March 12. The information was confirmed by Australian-based promoter No Limit Boxing. Tszyu, 28, will attempt to win his maiden world title on home soil in his first fight back in...
