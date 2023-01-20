Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Limestone County Schools educates students on dangers of fentanyl with Operation Save Teens
Kids in schools are facing a number of dangers that most adults didn't in the classroom. "It's definitely a pressing issue, with drugs and vapes and alcohol," said Ashlyn Mullins, a junior at Ardmore High School. She mostly knows what to watch out for, but Mullins didn't know about a...
Governor Kay Ivey offers $5,000 reward in fatal Lawrence County shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
WHNT-TV
School Administrator Placed on Leave
The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat." The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat."
WAAY-TV
Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
WAAY-TV
Sheriff’s Office investigating after teen hurt in shooting at Madison apartment complex
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a teenager. A 15-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the hand when deputies responded to FarmHaus Apartments, 1260 Balch Road in Madison, late Sunday. Investigators are following up on leads, according to Brent Patterson, sheriff’s office spokesman....
MCSO: 1 injured in apartment shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at FarmHaus apartment in Madison.
WHNT-TV
Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder Suicide
The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder …. The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this...
Grand jury decides not to indict former Limestone County teacher
A Limestone County Grand Jury has declined to indict a former Limestone County teacher for allegedly having relations with a student.
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers
Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
One in custody after one cut, one struck in Huntsville incident
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person is in custody after an incident on Holiday Drive that sent two to the hospital.
ems1.com
Ala. ambulance service faces possible fine for failure to meet response time requirement
DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur-Morgan Hospital Ambulance Service failed to meet the city's required response times in the police jurisdiction during the final quarter of 2022, according to preliminary data, a potential ordinance violation that could subject it to a fine and other penalties. An official determination of its...
WHNT-TV
One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway in Decatur
OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each mobile pantry giveaway to move towards its goal of wiping out hunger. On Saturday, they partnered with Impact Church to serve those in need in Decatur. One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway …. OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each...
WHNT-TV
Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B Rocket
News 19's Kayla Smith and Aaron Ayers took a trip to Ardmore to visit the iconic landmark which greets you as you drive into Alabama on I-65 and ask Ardmore residents how they felt about the pending removal of the rocket. Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B …. News...
WAAY-TV
Statewide manhunt for murder suspect in North Alabama
A statewide manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspects ends in North Alabama. U.S. Marshalls arrested Corey Mahaffey in Hartselle Friday night. The Walker County Sheriff Nicke Smith says he was in contact with Mahaffey for most of the day Friday and that communication resulted in Smith contacting US Marshals Service.
Huntsville racing community reacts to loss of young boys
The loss of two young boys in an apparent murder-suicide has hit the Huntsville racing community hard.
Person allegedly hits police officer after shoplifting incident at Parkway Place
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one person was arrested after allegedly hitting an officer after a supposed shoplifting incident.
Guest opinion: Alabama Legislature should pass new police use-of-force standard
As we move into a new year with friends and loved ones, one Huntsville family continues to live an ongoing nightmare, with an empty place at the family’s table. For Officer Ben Darby, this represents another day in prison, away from his loving wife and family, since his unjust conviction for murder in May 2021. Officer Darby’s case represents not just a miscarriage of justice in its own right, but a tangible example of why Alabama needs to change its laws, so that future police officers like him don’t get railroaded for their actions.
Bray sworn in as Marshall County’s first-ever female district attorney
History was made in Marshall County when voters elected the first-ever female district attorney during the general election.
WAAY-TV
Multiple units responding to Huntsville structure fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue has four units on the scene of a structure fire at 117 Sandy Hollow Drive. Please avoid this area. Use caution if you cannot. Stick with WAAY for updates.
256today.com
Crestwood appoints Eiland chief nursing officer
HUNTSVILLE – Crestwood Medical Center recently appointed interim Chief Nursing Officer Lance Eiland as its permanent CNO. Eiland received his nursing degree from Bevill State Community College and master’s in organizational leadership and nursing management from the University of Arkansas Grantham in 2019. Prior to joining Crestwood, Eiland...
