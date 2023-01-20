ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

School Administrator Placed on Leave

The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat." The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder Suicide

The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder …. The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers

Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
GADSDEN, AL
WHNT-TV

One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway in Decatur

OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each mobile pantry giveaway to move towards its goal of wiping out hunger. On Saturday, they partnered with Impact Church to serve those in need in Decatur. One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway …. OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B Rocket

News 19's Kayla Smith and Aaron Ayers took a trip to Ardmore to visit the iconic landmark which greets you as you drive into Alabama on I-65 and ask Ardmore residents how they felt about the pending removal of the rocket. Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B …. News...
ARDMORE, AL
WAAY-TV

Statewide manhunt for murder suspect in North Alabama

A statewide manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspects ends in North Alabama. U.S. Marshalls arrested Corey Mahaffey in Hartselle Friday night. The Walker County Sheriff Nicke Smith says he was in contact with Mahaffey for most of the day Friday and that communication resulted in Smith contacting US Marshals Service.
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Alabama Legislature should pass new police use-of-force standard

As we move into a new year with friends and loved ones, one Huntsville family continues to live an ongoing nightmare, with an empty place at the family’s table. For Officer Ben Darby, this represents another day in prison, away from his loving wife and family, since his unjust conviction for murder in May 2021. Officer Darby’s case represents not just a miscarriage of justice in its own right, but a tangible example of why Alabama needs to change its laws, so that future police officers like him don’t get railroaded for their actions.
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Crestwood appoints Eiland chief nursing officer

HUNTSVILLE – Crestwood Medical Center recently appointed interim Chief Nursing Officer Lance Eiland as its permanent CNO. Eiland received his nursing degree from Bevill State Community College and master’s in organizational leadership and nursing management from the University of Arkansas Grantham in 2019. Prior to joining Crestwood, Eiland...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy