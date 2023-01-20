Read full article on original website
WHSV
COVID-19 still lingering since first U.S. case three years ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Three years have past since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States. Virginia has come a long way, but Central Shenandoah Health District says there has still never been a time that the curve was completely flattened. Coronavirus is nowhere near gone with most...
Virginia's 1st case of bird flu confirmed: what you need to know
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) confirmed the Commonwealth’s first case of bird flu, a serious threat to poultry owners and farming operations.
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
cbs19news
Improving collaboration for emergency situation response
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Public Schools division and local emergency response teams are learning how to handle an active shooter situation. ACPS, the Albemarle County Police Department and the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue had representatives at a presentation on Friday. Their goal is...
NBC 29 News
Waynesboro vigil calls for more affordable housing
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of families around Virginia struggle to afford a place to live. Community members and organizations - Virginia Organizing, Embrace Community Center, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship -gathered for a vigil in Waynesboro Sunday, January 22, as way to bring awareness to this housing crisis. “We...
cbs19news
UVA is adding a new bio-tech research center
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thanks to a $100 million gift from a local family, a brand-new research center is coming to the University of Virginia Fontaine Research Park. The university announced the new facility on Grounds on Friday. Attendees say this is a major announcement because the Paul and...
mediafeed.org
University of Virginia will cost you this much
The University of Virginia is a public research university in Charlottesville, Virginia, known for its academic programs. U.S. News and World Report named UVA as the fourth best public university in the country in 2022. It’s also fairly affordable: Money Magazine ranked it the third best value in public universities in 2022. Read on to learn about the school’s admissions requirements, the University of Virginia acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
cbs19news
Major gift helping to create biotech institute at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new biotechnology institute at the University of Virginia will aim to transform health care. On Friday, UVA announced plans to launch the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology to accelerate the development of cellular and gene therapies, nanotechnology, targeted drug delivery, and other next-generation medical treatments.
NBC 29 News
Showers End Monday Morning with Conditions Trending Dry Through Tuesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold rain continues for the evening with areas of patchy fog through the night. Some higher elevation areas could see intermittent mixing before the event ends tomorrow morning, with a possible ice accumulation of a tenth of an inch. Precipitation starts to clear and become breezy Monday with conditions trending dry through Tuesday.
WHSV
Crowds harvest Staunton winter farmers market as needed outlet
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The Staunton Winter Market is ripe in produce for the public. Farmers had a cornucopia of items from whole foods to jams, syrups, and wildflowers. With inflation still high at grocery stores, farmers like Brian Jones had a brilliant takeaway for them and the consumers. “There’s no...
NBC 29 News
Little Wintry Mix with Mainly Cold Rain
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a dry start to Sunday morning, expect mainly a chilly rain to arrive from the southwest. It will begin as some sleet over central Virginia this morning. There’s a higher chance of sleet and freezing rain/ice for a longer duration over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Watch for slick areas on elevated and untreated surfaces. Mostly rainfall this afternoon into this evening for the lower elevations.
cbs19news
Eastwood hosts event to support ALS
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Eastwood Winery hosted their 1st quarter philanthropy event earlier today to support someone in their community recently diagnosed with ALS. This mile-long walk slash run was a great way to show support to the 400 people treated in the DMV area each year. This disease...
cbs19news
Working to keep students, communities safe
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- From fights to bomb threats to active shooter situations, public schools have been on the front lines of a lot of dangerous situations. From Columbine High School in 1999 to Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012 to Marjorie Stoneman Douglass High School in 2018 to Robb Elementary in 2022, there have been incidents across the country.
cbs19news
CAT food donation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A grassroots nonprofit organization was accepting donations at the PetSmart in Hollymead shopping Center. On the first Saturday of each month, Cat Action Support set up a table at either PetSmart or Pet Supplies Plus to accept donations to support their efforts to help cats around Central Virginia.
cbs19news
Lawsuit against the city of Charlottesville dismissed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In June former Charlottesville Chief of Police, RaShall Brackney filed a lawsuit against the City and 10 officials. She alleged she was wrongfully terminated claiming that race and gender were major factors. Mayor Lloyd Snook, who was one of the people named in this suit,...
cardinalnews.org
Patchy freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning prompt winter weather advisory for much of Virginia west of Lynchburg
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. A mostly absentee winter since Christmas begins trying to elbow its way back into Southwest and Southside Virginia on Sunday morning with a round of patchy sleet and freezing rain.
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
cbs19news
UVA women's tennis sweeps in season opener
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- No. 9 UVA women's tennis opened their with a pair of wins over Richmond 7-0, and JMU 6-1. Julia Adams picked up two wins on the top singles court. Natasha Subhash had a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory in her match at No. 2 singles against James Madison’s Daria Afanasyeva.
cbs19news
Eastwood Farm and Winery to host 5k for ALS Association
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local winery is raising money for the ALS Association, a nonprofit that works to make ALS a “livable disease” by offering free services to patients and their families, and there's still time to contribute. Eastwood Farm and Winery selects a Community...
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One person dead in single-car crash in Albemarle County
One person is dead from injuries in a single-car crash in Albemarle County on Sunday. According to Albemarle County Police, the accident was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on James Monroe Parkway near Ashlawn-Highland Drive. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the UVA Medical Center, where he succumbed...
