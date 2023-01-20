Read full article on original website
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Sharpe House presents its Annual Robert Burns NightKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Martha Louise Fleming
Martha Louise Croxdale Fleming, 92, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on January 21, 2023. She was born on July 27, 1930, in Mooresville to the late John and Bessie Hinson Croxdale. Martha was an avid reader. She loved baseball and basketball, especially the Chicago Bulls. Martha was a talented seamstress...
Gwenda Marie Williams
Gwenda Marie Williams, 50, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on January 21, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. She was born on August 24, 1972, in Petosky, Mich., to the late Robert Lee Washburn and Kathleen Poirier Washburn. Gwenda loved her family and dogs. She would take in every...
Mae Lois Rankin White
Mae Lois Rankin White, 72, of Statesville, N.C., died Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born in Iredell County on July 14, 1950, to the late Nathaniel Rankin and Willie Mae Cowan Rankin. Mae Lois worked in the healthcare industry as a CAN prior to her retirement. She enjoyed fishing,...
Dontay Lee Reid
Mr. Dontay Lee Reid, 39, was born in Mooresville, N.C., on November 29, 1983, to Dennis Lee Cornelius and the late Carolyn Reid Cornelius. He departed this life on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Dontay was affectionately known as “Tay” by his...
MPD Felony Arrests: December 22 – January 10
♦ Patrick Joseph Zitiello Jr., 44, of Clay Street, Mooresville, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. ♦ Caleb Tony Allison, 20, of Cascade Road, Mooresville, charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance. ♦ Veda Lynn Mills, 38, of N....
Rickey Lynn “Smiley” Thompson
Rickey Lynn “Smiley” Thompson, 58, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was the son of the late JC and Eula Mae Jones Thompson. Rickey was a graduate of South Iredell High School and worked as a glass mechanic with Denver Glass. He enjoyed fishing, hunting for arrowheads, and taking care of all of his nieces and nephews. He dearly loved his family.
ICSO Felony Arrests: January 14-20
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Rickie Ray Barnes Jr., 40, of June Bug Drive, Stony Point, charged with breaking or entering, larceny and misdemeanor breaking or entering. ♦ Juan Keith Cathey Jr., 31, of Kellybrook Drive, Concord, charged with felony possession of marijuana...
Stephen Paul Trudnak II
Stephen Paul Trudnak II, 67 of Harmony, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Mr. Trudnak was born December 8, 1955,a in Gaston County, N.C., the son of the late Stephen Paul Trudnak Sr. and Martha Ray Rhyne Trudnak. He was a graduate of North Gaston High School and was employed as an Electrical Superintendent and worked in the electrical field for over 40 years. Steve loved to ride motorcycles and travel, and he enjoyed working outdoors. Steve was married to his beloved wife of 32 years, Sherry Phillips Trudnak. Steve and Sherry truly built a beautiful life together!
Janice Tyler Blanchard
Janice Kay Tyler Blanchard, 82, of Mooresville, N.C., and formally of Decorah, Iowa, died January 18, 2023, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, Mooresville, N.C., with...
Couple blames Troutman town manager for injuries daughter sustained in golf cart accident
After their 6-year-old daughter was injured in a golf cart accident during a party for a youth football team at Troutman ESC Park, a Statesville couple is questioning the actions of the town manager and the perceived indifference of elected town officials. Hayden and Samantha Faulkenberry claim that their daughter...
Town of Mooresville hires new Building Permitting & Inspections director
Tommy Rowland as the new Building Permitting & Inspections director for the Town of Mooresville. Rowland has more than 22 years of experience of building inspection experience in North Carolina. Most recently, he served as the mechanical/plumbing code administrator for Mecklenburg County. He previously worked with the City of Gastonia and the City of Hickory.
Rescue Ranch to host Coffee with Critters on February 24
Rescue Ranch will host Coffee with Critters on Friday, February 24, from 8 to 10 a.m. This drop-in, free community breakfast will introduce folks to a few of the more than 80 animal ambassadors. Staff will share how these permanent residents assist in weekly programing. In addition, staff will discuss the nonprofit’s plans for 2023.
Chestnut Grove Community Center to host blood drive on February 20
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. You can help save lives by making a blood donation at the Chestnut Grove Community Center on Monday, February 20, from 2 to 6:30 p.m. All donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to the support of...
SPD: Statesville High student faces charges after teacher finds loaded handgun in backpack
A Statesville High School student faces drug and weapons charges after school staff found a handgun in an unattended backpack on Friday. The Statesville Police Department announced the arrest of Justin Smith Davidson, 18, of Kerr Street, Statesville, in a news release on Saturday. SPD school resource officers assigned to...
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. E-911 COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR – $3000 SIGINING BONUS.
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015024-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. DETENTION DEPUTY SHERIFF (BAILIFF) Posting End Date: 01/26/2023TELECOMMUNICATOR I – CALL TAKE. TRANSIT DRIVER II W/ CDL (PART TIME) Position: 622004. Code: 60015191-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Location: ICATS OPERATIONAL. Posting End Date: 01/26/2023. Salary: $16.26-$25.36. TRANSIT DRIVER I NON-CDL ( PART TIME)
MGSD to celebrate completion of renovation projects at South, Park View elementary schools
Mooresville Graded School District will celebrate the completion of the district’s renovation and expansion projects at South and Park View elementary schools with a pair of ribbon-cutting events on Tuesday, January 24. South Elementary ribbon cutting will commence at 11 a.m., followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony at Park...
