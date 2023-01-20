ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Scenic Expressions leases 300K sf warehouse in Santa Clarita

Scenic Expressions has inked a lease for a nearly 300,000-square-foot warehouse to store movie and TV props and sets in Santa Clarita. The North Hollywood-based entertainment firm leased the 299,200-square-foot industrial building at Saugus Station Industrial Center at 25530-25765 Springbrook Avenue, the San Fernando Valley Business Journal reported. The building is owned by COV-Saugus B, based in Dallas.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
therealdeal.com

LA expands renter protections before eviction moratorium ends

Los Angeles has greatly expanded protections for renters, heading off a potential wave of evictions. The L.A. City Council voted to enact permanent tenant protections 11 days before a policy expires that prevents landlords from evicting tenants who claimed COVID-19-related hardships, the Los Angeles Times reported. The council also expanded...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy