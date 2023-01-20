Scenic Expressions has inked a lease for a nearly 300,000-square-foot warehouse to store movie and TV props and sets in Santa Clarita. The North Hollywood-based entertainment firm leased the 299,200-square-foot industrial building at Saugus Station Industrial Center at 25530-25765 Springbrook Avenue, the San Fernando Valley Business Journal reported. The building is owned by COV-Saugus B, based in Dallas.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO