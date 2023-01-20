Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
UK employers urge Sunak to act urgently on growth reforms
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is falling behind its peers in the race to spur economic growth and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must act now to boost investment, fix a lack of workers and avoid chaos over post-Brexit rules, the head of an employers group said on Monday. Confederation of...
104.1 WIKY
European stocks rise on economy optimism, euro hits 9-month high
LONDON (Reuters) – European stock indexes rose slightly in early trading on Monday, supported by hopes that inflation could be past its peak, as markets softened their expectations for future Federal Reserve rate hikes. Liquidity was thin overnight as markets in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and...
104.1 WIKY
Peru’s annual inflation to soar over 8.8% as blockades hit food prices -minister
LIMA (Reuters) – Inflation in Peru will likely end January at a rate between 8.8% and 8.9% on an annual basis, the country’s minister of economy said on Monday, as protests and road blockades push up food prices. “The greatest impact of the protests is being generated in...
104.1 WIKY
Pakistan cenbank raises key rate to rein in high inflation
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan’s central bank on Monday raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 17% in a bid to rein in persistently high inflation, and it said achieving price stability was key to attaining sustainable economic growth in the future. The increase, which...
104.1 WIKY
New Delhi to tap brakes on capex growth, key subsidies – Reuters poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Indian government is set to tap the brakes on a torrid pace of capital investment growth in the coming fiscal year as a slowing economy limits spending power by weakening tax revenue, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Food and fertiliser subsidies that help...
104.1 WIKY
Who let the hawks out?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week’s meeting, data is thin and much of Asia is shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. It’s a good opportunity for policy hawks at the European Central Bank to get their message across.
104.1 WIKY
Digital euro will be free but limited in scope, ECB says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The digital version of the euro currency will be free to use and available to all but the European Central Bank does not want to keep any personal data on its users, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Monday. The ECB is working on a...
104.1 WIKY
Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up
PARIS (Reuters) – The focus of the luxury industry is shifting back to China, with hopes that its high-end spenders will once again splurge on designer goods during Lunar New Year festivities as Beijing relaxes COVID curbs after three long years. Quarterly results from LVMH and Europe’s other luxury...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: Euro rising
SYDNEY (Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. It’s been a quiet start to the week in Asia with much of the region on holiday. U.S. stocks futures are near flat, but EUROSTOXX futures added 0.5% to extend their recent bullish run.
104.1 WIKY
South32 sees shipping delays tying up cash in inventory
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd on Monday reported production of key commodities that largely met expectations but noted that shipping snarls had led to an inventory buildup, impacting working capital. In its quarterly report, South32 met coal, aluminium and copper forecasts and slightly exceeded analyst estimates...
104.1 WIKY
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany must reduce its dependence on China gradually as decoupling from the Chinese market would costs jobs in Europe’s biggest economy, Finance Minister Christian Lindner was quoted as saying on Sunday. Germany is working on a new China strategy that takes a more sober view...
104.1 WIKY
Bitcoin rises 2.3% to $23,199
(Reuters) – Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $23,199 at 10:07 GMT on Saturday, adding $521 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 40.6% from the year’s low of $16,496 on January 1. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged/rose...
104.1 WIKY
ECB set to raise rates by 0.5% in Feb and March, Knot says
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday.
104.1 WIKY
Nokia signs new 5G patent deal with Samsung
OSLO (Reuters) – Nokia said on Monday it has signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung following the expiry of a previous agreement at the end of 2022. “Under the agreement, which covers Nokia’s fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies, Samsung will make payments to Nokia for a multi-year period beginning 1 January 2023,” the Finnish company said.
104.1 WIKY
BOJ’s policy tweak drew rare adjournment request from govt – minutes
TOKYO (Reuters) -Government representatives who attended the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting in December were granted a half-hour adjournment to contact their ministries, minutes showed, a sign the decision to tweak its yield control policy may have been hastily arranged. At the Dec. 19-20 meeting, the BOJ kept its...
104.1 WIKY
New Zealand’s incoming PM Hipkins says ‘making haste’ on changes in priorities
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday that his government would be “making haste” on reprioritising and looking at whether current policies need to be scaled down. Hipkins appeared Monday on a number of New Zealand media after he was...
104.1 WIKY
New Zealand farmers sour on Ardern’s Labour, complicating new PM’s path
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Jacinda Ardern won over many New Zealand farmers with effective COVID-19 policies, but the influential rural bloc has soured on her as out of touch, weighing on the chances for the prime minister’s successor to stay in power. Ardern make the shock announcement on Thursday...
Comments / 0