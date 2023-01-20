Read full article on original website
Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
Luxury mixed-income apartment community coming to Uptown
CHARLOTTE — A new luxury apartment complex that will feature affordable housing is coming to Uptown Charlotte. Inlivian and the Urban Atlantic Secure Innovative secured a $84 million debt and public financing package to build a luxury mixed-income apartment community that be called “Trella Uptown.”. CVS Health recently...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools considering some changes to its school calendar
SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools are discussing new calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district wants to start early on Aug. 19 and end on May 22. There are certain schools and districts that are allowed to start early due to certain programs, and Rowan-Salisbury is one of those districts.
Here's what you need to know about the CMS hiring fair
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an operations career fair on Jan. 25 at Barnette Elementary School. The school district said the fair will showcase available positions in transportation, school nutrition services, warehouse services and maintenance and custodial services. Full and part-time positions will be available for non-instructional...
'Low-cost rental housing in Charlotte is fast disappearing,' Church community addressing affordable housing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local church community is seeking solutions in addressing the affordable housing crisis in the Queen City. First Presbyterian Church of Charlotte hosted a faith-in-housing summit Sunday afternoon. It brought together several affordable housing experts from the area. As the Charlotte population continues to grow so...
'Equity at the forefront' | Charlotte-area groups plan to build hundreds of affordable housing units
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County awarded $40 million to 19 affordable housing projects and most of the grant winners are local organizations. "We all collaborated and said, ‘Yes grassroots organizations ought to have an opportunity to construct their own housing and not be dependent on the big corporations',” Kenny Robinson, Executive Director of Freedom Fighting Missionaries said.
Town of Mooresville hires new Building Permitting & Inspections director
Tommy Rowland as the new Building Permitting & Inspections director for the Town of Mooresville. Rowland has more than 22 years of experience of building inspection experience in North Carolina. Most recently, he served as the mechanical/plumbing code administrator for Mecklenburg County. He previously worked with the City of Gastonia and the City of Hickory.
NC Homeowner Assistance Fund adjusting to speed up mortgage relief payments
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A state lawmaker is now asking questions in response to WCNC Charlotte's extensive reporting on NC Homeowner Assistance Fund delays. Rep. Nasif Majeed (D), NC-Mecklenburg, said based on his conversation with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency's executive director, the agency is making the necessary changes to speed up the payment process.
5 grocery store items costing you less right now
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you know, prices have skyrocketed. In fact, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, in general, the price of food has increased by 10.4% in the past year. In fact, of the more than 100 grocery...
Check out the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks the 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show! It kicks off on January 27th and runs through January 29th at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. This event features 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees each year.
Airport board recommends flight to Charlotte
Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Gas station robbed at...
1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
City of Gastonia gets $10K grant to turn traffic signal cabinets into public art
GASTONIA, N.C. — Visitors to Gastonia's downtown area may soon see public art in a new place, but it won't be a massive sculpture or large mural. Instead, the city government will be giving the otherwise plain traffic signal cabinets a splash of color. ElectriCities of North Carolina, a...
Doodle Reef at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord opens Friday
CONCORD, N.C. — SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord's new interactive Doodle Reef officially opens on Jan. 20, giving the public a chance to color a virtual fish and bring it to life in the "reef." The new display opens to is aimed at letting guests of all ages get a hands-on...
WATCH: Delivery driver chucks Amazon packages out of truck window in NC neighborhood
One neighbor commented on Facebook, saying they found their $500 laptop on the curb next to their mailbox.
CRVA overlooked qualified minority and women-owned small businesses for $750K job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority publicly commits to diversity, equity and inclusion, public records show the agency paid one small business more than $750,000 over the last decade for leadership consulting work without ever giving minority and women-owned businesses an equal shot at the same job.
New plan could help Rowan County farmers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new plan could help Rowan County farmers for generations to come. Rowan County farmers grow everything from tomatoes to goats, But interest in key industries is fading. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. In the past...
Where we are in the COVID-19 pandemic and what 2023 might hold
For the first time since the pandemic began, COVID-19 seemed to be on the back burner over the holiday season. The virus did not dominate the headlines, and people were able to travel without a mask mandate for the first time in years. Politicians, including President Joe Biden, have discussed the pandemic as if it was a thing of the past.
Photo goes viral after Delta Air Lines attendant comforts woman on Charlotte flight
CHARLOTTE — Flight crews have been through a lot in the past few months after a busy holiday season. However, one flight attendant went above and beyond for a passenger on a flight that departed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. A photo of Delta Air Lines flight attendant Floyd...
Charlotte Fire makes history promoting first Latino battalion chief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department has officially made history as it promotes the first Latino to the position of battalion chief. The fire department said after years of dedication, study and commitment, Juan Pablo Soto is the first Latino promoted to the rank of battalion chief. You...
