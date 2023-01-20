Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program could help about 24% of Black adults
President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program could assist almost 24% of Black adults in clearing their federal student loan debt, according to a survey. The Student Loan Forgiveness program proposed by President Joe Biden has the potential to relieve approximately 24% of Black individuals of their obligation to pay back federal student loans, according to a survey.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Medicaid federal poverty standards updated
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday released updated federal poverty level standards applied to eligibility criteria for Medicaid. For 2023, the poverty guideline in all states except Alaska and Hawaii is $14,580 for a one-person family/household and $19,720 for a two-person family/household. 2023 standards for individuals dually...
House Republicans are right: No debt limit increase until a balanced budget plan is in place
In the rough and tumble days before Kevin McCarthy became Speaker one of the biggest victories House Republicans secured was on the debt ceiling. Now new rules will make a difference.
qhubonews.com
Biden has released an announcement regarding the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s new proposed rule on affirmatively furthering fair housing.
Fifty-five years after its passage and signing, we are still working to realize the Fair Housing Act’s promise to end the legacy and persistence of discrimination and inequities in our housing system. That’s why during my first week in office, I directed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to implement the Fair Housing Act’s requirement to Affirmatively Further Fair Housing.
Loans you can apply for in 2023 in the United States
At the beginning of 2023, U.S. citizens are required to pay their taxes on time. The objective is to avoid incurring penalties and also to be favored with government refunds. Since the beginning of the Coronavirus, taxpayers have been receiving large amounts of tax refunds. The financial support has been related to the desire for families to resolve an economic situation exacerbated by the pandemic.
District court affirms president’s authority to increase federal contractor minimum wage
Judge John J. Tuchi of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona on January 6, 2023, rejected a challenge from a coalition of states and held that President Joe Biden (D) did not exceed his authority when he issued an executive order directing the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to promulgate regulations increasing in the minimum wage for federal contractors.
Lawmakers call on 8 states to pass wealth taxes to help pay for childcare, affordable housing, and ending homelessness
Taxing the ultra-wealthy could raise billions to help middle-class families afford childcare and housing, lawmakers say.
As the US Hits Its Debt Ceiling Limit, Yellen Announces First Extraordinary Measures
The U.S. has hit its debt ceiling, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. With no deal in sight to raise it, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress it would start its...
Bill would boost minimum amount low-income families get for food assistance
A Union County legislator wants to expand the monthly minimum SNAP food assistance benefit from $50 to $95. The post Bill would boost minimum amount low-income families get for food assistance appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Washington Examiner
Biden plan to make college tuition even more expensive
President Joe Biden’s student debt amnesty was a one-time giveaway of $400 billion to his most loyal voters. But regulations issued by the Department of Education last week, which fill in the details of his separate income-based repayment plan, could stick taxpayers with the bill for trillions in tuition payments for decades to come.
Agriculture Online
Lawsuit asks court to void Biden administration clean water rule
Seventeen farm, construction, and mining groups filed suit in federal court to overturn the Biden administration’s definition of the upstream reach of water pollution laws. They argued that the new Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule was “so opaque, uncertain, and all-encompassing” that no one could confidently know its limits.
House GOP pushes spending cuts for debt ceiling agreement
House Republicans, especially those who demanded concessions to elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, say they want spending cuts before they'll agree to raise the nation's debt ceiling, which the Biden administration says is necessary to ensure America doesn’t default on what it owes, or compromise the Treasury's ability to pay out Social Security or Medicare. CBS News Washington correspondent Christina Ruffini reports.
8 states propose wealth taxes: "It's time the ultra-rich pay"
The idea of a national wealth tax has been floated for years by the likes of President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren, although without yet gaining traction in Congress. Now, a group of lawmakers from eight states say they're stepping in to introduce their own wealth taxes, with the goal of raising billions to fund social programs. The lawmakers, who represent Democratic-leaning states including New York, Washington and California, say their new wealth taxes are necessary because the quirks of the federal tax code allow multimillionaires and billionaires to avoid paying their fair share.The wealthiest 1% of Americans have seen...
Things may finally be looking up for middle class America
The sharp rise in gas and auto prices, particularly used car prices, had an outsized effect on inflation-driven economic disparities across a number of demographics. As the price of used cars, fuel, and many consumer goods rose over the past couple of years due to persistently high inflation, the sting hasn’t been felt equally among all American households.
techvisibility.com
Merchant cash advance: an adaptable choice to individuals with bad credit
qhubonews.com
President Biden has selected his twenty-ninth set of judicial candidates.
The President is announcing his intent to nominate four individuals to serve as federal judges—all of whom are extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution. These choices also continue to fulfill the President’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity...
beckersdental.com
Decision to deny dental health aide therapists Medicaid funding reversed
A federal appeals court reversed a decision that denied Medicaid funding to dental health aide therapists in Washington tribal communities. The state of Washington and the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community filed an appeal in March 2021 to reverse the decision, which CMS made on the final day of the Trump administration, according to a Jan. 19 news release from the Washington State Attorney General's office.
qhubonews.com
The Biden-Harris Administration is taking significant action to support Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities.
Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is releasing its first-ever National Strategy to Advance Equity, Justice, and Opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Communities. The new strategy, which comprises action plans prepared by 32 federal agencies—including all 15 executive departments in the President’s Cabinet—builds on the Administration’s broader equity agenda and details much needed investments in AA and NHPI communities and priorities, including data disaggregation, language access, and combatting anti-Asian hate.
Prepare for More Inflation: Inflation Relief Checks to Cost Billions, Make Inflation Even Worse
After creating one of the worst inflation crises in history, the solution is more inflation. The U.S. inflation rate has hit all-time highs. This has prompted some states to continue sending out inflation relief checks, also known as stimulus checks or tax refunds, throughout January 2023 and beyond as a measure of relief from high prices.
Short-term Fixes for the Migrant Crisis Provoke Even Greater Disaster | Opinion
No, Mayor Adams, you do not need funding "from Washington." You need a secure border.
