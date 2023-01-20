ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

msn.com

NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomes three new members

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, its Hall of Fame inducted three men whose careers collectively spanned from the sport’s beginnings to recent times. Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, becoming the...
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Hall of Fame Welcomes Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff, Kirk Shelmerdine

McGriff, 95, raced successfully for decades on the West Coast and made occasional runs in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kenseth won the Cup championship in 2003, won 39 Cup races. Shelmerdine was a standout along Cup pit rows in the 1980s and ’90s, guiding the Richard Childress Racing crew and driver Dale Earnhardt.
UPMATTERS

Busch Light to give fan $2M prize if Kevin Harvick wins Daytona 500

(WTAJ) — Longtime NASCAR sponsor Anheuser-Busch is offering its fans a chance at a $2 million victory if one legendary driver wins the 2023 Daytona 500. The beer brand is rallying race fans to cheer for NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kevin Harvick who they believe has what it takes to win the Great American Race. The company said they are so confident he will win, they are giving away $2 million to one lucky fan who votes for Harvick as the favorite to win.
Outsider.com

Christopher Bell Announces New Racing Venture

It feels that this generation of drivers in NASCAR just loves racing in all forms. Christopher Bell has a new racing venture to prove it. The 28-year-old Cup Series driver has his roots, like many stock car drivers, on the dirt. The Oklahoma native began his driving career in micro...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sportscasting

NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided

NASCAR is already creating controversy before the 2023 Cup Series season with a last-minute change in the Clash at the Coliseum that is dividing fans. The post NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MotorAuthority

Jimmie Johnson's 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS NASCAR race car heads to auction

A 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS race car driven by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is heading to auction with RM Sotheby's. It will be offered at the company's Phoenix, Arizona, sale on Jan. 26. Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships during his full-time career with Hendrick Motorsports, tying Richard Petty...
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented

Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The College Football Announcement

NASCAR's 2023 Clash at the Coliseum will have a big name waving the flag next month. The sport announced on Sunday evening that USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams will be the honorary starter at the race. NASCAR fans are pretty excited. "Okay - now I'll watch," one fan wrote. "Back at the Coli ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Speedway Digest

Lindsey Garl Crowned Aqua Duck Ms. Motorsports 2023; Billy Pauch, Bruce Larson Meet & Greet Fans; Ryan Preece To Be ‘In The House’ For Day Two Of PPB Motorsports 2023 At Greater Phila. Expo Center

Lindsey Garl was crowned Ms. Motorsports 2023 on Friday, Day One of the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Race Car & Trade Show in Oaks, PA. Lindsey, of Reading, PA, was a popular winner among the 16 contestants in the Aqua Duck Water Transport-sponsored competition held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA Friday night. Aqua Duck Water Transport owner Todd Baer, PPB Motorsports 2023 Show Promoter Len Sammons, and Ms. Motorsports 2022 Morgan Rochelle-Bealer made the presentation to the new winner on stage.
OAKS, PA
Sportscasting

Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments

Kevin Harvick enjoyed creating chaos. It was part of the show. But in looking back on his career, he regrets one "dumb" move he made that created one of the most chaotic moments in NASCAR history. The post Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
TEXAS STATE
Racing News

Daytona 500 Entry List

Here’s the tentative field for the NASCAR Cup Series season opener. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 19th, 2023. The 2023 NASCAR season opens at the 2.5-mile of Daytona International Speedway. View the 2023 Daytona 500 entry list below. The entry list listed is tentative and unofficial. The...
Autoweek.com

Ross Chastain Pulls off Greatest Race Move in NASCAR History

Ross Chastain needed to make up two positions on the final lap at Martinsville to advance to the playoff Championship Four, and he was deep in a hole. On the final lap, Chastain put his right foot to the floor, moved to the outside against the wall, and rode the wall at amazing speed.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
FOX Sports

Elton Sawyer brings new element to role as NASCAR’s head of competition

NASCAR's newest top competition official has a lot in common with those who had the role in the past. His predecessors spent decades in the sport and were well-known throughout the NASCAR garage. But Elton Sawyer brings something different to his role as NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition. He's...
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

