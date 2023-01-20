(WTAJ) — Longtime NASCAR sponsor Anheuser-Busch is offering its fans a chance at a $2 million victory if one legendary driver wins the 2023 Daytona 500. The beer brand is rallying race fans to cheer for NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kevin Harvick who they believe has what it takes to win the Great American Race. The company said they are so confident he will win, they are giving away $2 million to one lucky fan who votes for Harvick as the favorite to win.

