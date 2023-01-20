Read full article on original website
msn.com
NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomes three new members
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, its Hall of Fame inducted three men whose careers collectively spanned from the sport’s beginnings to recent times. Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, becoming the...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Hall of Fame Welcomes Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff, Kirk Shelmerdine
McGriff, 95, raced successfully for decades on the West Coast and made occasional runs in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kenseth won the Cup championship in 2003, won 39 Cup races. Shelmerdine was a standout along Cup pit rows in the 1980s and ’90s, guiding the Richard Childress Racing crew and driver Dale Earnhardt.
UPMATTERS
Busch Light to give fan $2M prize if Kevin Harvick wins Daytona 500
(WTAJ) — Longtime NASCAR sponsor Anheuser-Busch is offering its fans a chance at a $2 million victory if one legendary driver wins the 2023 Daytona 500. The beer brand is rallying race fans to cheer for NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kevin Harvick who they believe has what it takes to win the Great American Race. The company said they are so confident he will win, they are giving away $2 million to one lucky fan who votes for Harvick as the favorite to win.
Christopher Bell Announces New Racing Venture
It feels that this generation of drivers in NASCAR just loves racing in all forms. Christopher Bell has a new racing venture to prove it. The 28-year-old Cup Series driver has his roots, like many stock car drivers, on the dirt. The Oklahoma native began his driving career in micro...
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided
NASCAR is already creating controversy before the 2023 Cup Series season with a last-minute change in the Clash at the Coliseum that is dividing fans. The post NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MotorAuthority
Jimmie Johnson's 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS NASCAR race car heads to auction
A 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS race car driven by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is heading to auction with RM Sotheby's. It will be offered at the company's Phoenix, Arizona, sale on Jan. 26. Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships during his full-time career with Hendrick Motorsports, tying Richard Petty...
Tony Stewart Won His Final Cup Series Championship With a Crew Chief He’d Just Fired
Tony Stewart made the decision before the 2011 NASCAR playoffs not to bring back crew chief Darian Grubb in 2012, but the pair still managed to capture the Cup Series title. The post Tony Stewart Won His Final Cup Series Championship With a Crew Chief He’d Just Fired appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented
Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.
NASCAR World Reacts To The College Football Announcement
NASCAR's 2023 Clash at the Coliseum will have a big name waving the flag next month. The sport announced on Sunday evening that USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams will be the honorary starter at the race. NASCAR fans are pretty excited. "Okay - now I'll watch," one fan wrote. "Back at the Coli ...
Alex Bowman ‘unlikely’ to leave Hendrick Motorsports after the 2023 season
Alex Bowman is "unlikely" to leave Hendrick Motorsports after the 2023 season as the organization and Ally Financial are "happy" with him.
Lindsey Garl Crowned Aqua Duck Ms. Motorsports 2023; Billy Pauch, Bruce Larson Meet & Greet Fans; Ryan Preece To Be ‘In The House’ For Day Two Of PPB Motorsports 2023 At Greater Phila. Expo Center
Lindsey Garl was crowned Ms. Motorsports 2023 on Friday, Day One of the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Race Car & Trade Show in Oaks, PA. Lindsey, of Reading, PA, was a popular winner among the 16 contestants in the Aqua Duck Water Transport-sponsored competition held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA Friday night. Aqua Duck Water Transport owner Todd Baer, PPB Motorsports 2023 Show Promoter Len Sammons, and Ms. Motorsports 2022 Morgan Rochelle-Bealer made the presentation to the new winner on stage.
Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments
Kevin Harvick enjoyed creating chaos. It was part of the show. But in looking back on his career, he regrets one "dumb" move he made that created one of the most chaotic moments in NASCAR history. The post Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tyler Reddick Joins Sam Hunt Racing for Select Races in 2023
Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that Tyler Reddick, a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Champion, will pilot the team’s No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for select races during the 2023 NXS season. The 10-time series winner’s first race behind the wheel of the No. 24 entry will take place at Auto Club Speedway in February.
NASCAR Has Made a Smart Call on the Chicago Street Race To Maintain Its Competitive Balance in the Cup Series
With the Chicago street course so different from the usual fare, NASCAR has imposed a new rule for the July 4 holiday weekend. The post NASCAR Has Made a Smart Call on the Chicago Street Race To Maintain Its Competitive Balance in the Cup Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Daytona 500 Entry List
Here’s the tentative field for the NASCAR Cup Series season opener. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 19th, 2023. The 2023 NASCAR season opens at the 2.5-mile of Daytona International Speedway. View the 2023 Daytona 500 entry list below. The entry list listed is tentative and unofficial. The...
Autoweek.com
Ross Chastain Pulls off Greatest Race Move in NASCAR History
Ross Chastain needed to make up two positions on the final lap at Martinsville to advance to the playoff Championship Four, and he was deep in a hole. On the final lap, Chastain put his right foot to the floor, moved to the outside against the wall, and rode the wall at amazing speed.
Tony Stewart’s Influence on Kevin Harvick Becomes Clearer by the Day
Kevin Harvick is poised to follow in the footsteps of his boss, who retired from the Cup Series but maintained a full plate of responsibilities. The post Tony Stewart’s Influence on Kevin Harvick Becomes Clearer by the Day appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Elton Sawyer brings new element to role as NASCAR’s head of competition
NASCAR's newest top competition official has a lot in common with those who had the role in the past. His predecessors spent decades in the sport and were well-known throughout the NASCAR garage. But Elton Sawyer brings something different to his role as NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition. He's...
Outsider.com
