ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 19

tom
3d ago

Does anyone believe this bull these people don’t have jobs and no one is going to go looking for them ,so let’s just let them go

Reply
14
Bruce Harris
3d ago

the entire US government is catering to the foreign invaders instead of putting law abiding US citizens FIRST.

Reply
10
MPRJ
3d ago

You got exactly what you voted for. Enjoy the increase in every type of crime known to mankind, higher taxes and prices on everything, unqualified people in the medical field. Just remember, if you order pizza and be subject of a crime at just about the same and call 911, your pizza will arrive first.

Reply(1)
8
Related
Fox News

Fox News

941K+
Followers
4K+
Post
727M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy