Chicago, IL

'The Row' skyscraper coming to Chicago's Fulton Market

By CBS Chicago Team
 3 days ago

'The Row' skyscraper coming to Chicago's Fulton Market 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Changes are coming to the skyline over Chicago's West Loop.

New renderings were unveiled of what will soon be the tallest skyscraper in Fulton Market. It's called "The Row" named after Restaurant Row - at Randolph and Peoria.

The 43-story building includes 300 residential units and 60 of them will be set aside for affordable housing. It's slated to open in June.

Water Tower Place | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Water Tower Place shopping center, an impressive building with a panoramic view and a wide density of stores of recognized and local brands. On the other hand, restaurants offer you variety and quality. Featured Shopping Stores: Forever 21, Adidas Store, Hollister Co., Aeropostale, American Eagle Store, Express, Lids, Soma, Altar'd...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
CBS Chicago

Regal Cinemas closing two Chicago area theaters next month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down.  The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.  
CBS Chicago

6 hospitalized after possible overdoses at Mount Greenwood bar in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six people are hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood. The Chicago Fire Department was called to Lawlor's Bar in the 3600 block of West 111th Street Sunday afternoon. According to CFD, two victims were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were stabilized. Three others were transported to Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where they were also stabilized. Another person was also hospitalized for an "orthopedic injury."Lawlor's released the following statement regarding the incident: Lawlor's is a small neighborhood establishment that's been a member of the Mt. Greenwood community for 15 years. We are shocked and concerned about what took place this afternoon and are praying for the health and well-being of everyone involved. We are working with the Chicago Police Department during this active investigation.CFD officials were not able to say what led to the overdoses.
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over

Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
CBS Chicago

City delays plan to move migrants into vacant school in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of asylum seekers will not move into an old school in Woodlawn on Monday as had been expected.City leaders said they're delaying the move-in to hold another community meeting to answer questions.A date for that meeting wasn't given. The plan is to move around 250 migrants into the shuttered Wadsworth Elementary School for up to two years.City officials have said 24/7 security will be provided, and contracted officers will post up at every entrance. They will be tasked with indoor and outdoor monitoring.In addition, Chicago Police will conduct checks on every shift.Tempers flared earlier this month...
CBS Chicago

Chicago remembers late radio icon Lin Brehmer, "your best friend in the whole world"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family, friends, colleagues, and listeners are paying tribute to beloved 93XRT radio host Lin Brehmer, who died Sunday morning at the age of 68, after a tough battle with cancer."Lin was such an incredible presence; and when Lin entered a room, he filled that room," WXRT host Marty Lennartz said as Brehmer's colleagues remembered him on air Monday morning through a radio tribute celebrating his life. "He made every person that he met in that room feel special."The host of 93XRT's morning show from 1991 to 2020, and midday host from 2020 until taking a leave of...
Chicago police warn Hyundai and Kia owners after 7 more cars are stolen

CHICAGO - Police said Sunday the number of Hyundais and Kias stolen in Chicago continue to climb. The most recent car thefts are reported in the Austin neighborhood:. North Austin near Byron in Portage Park on January 10. North Central near Washington on January 12. North Waller near Fulton in...
The 5 Least Crowded Beaches Near Chicago

The beach is an excellent spot to hang out with friends and family in the summer. However, not everyone enjoys crowded beaches. Some of the least crowded beaches in Chicago include Silver Lake Park, Glencoe Beach, Green Wood Beach, and 12th Street Beach, among others. There are more in different places around Chicago as long as you know where to look. Finding a near-private beach can be challenging but worth it.
CBS Chicago

Van stolen from Rockford funeral home found in Chicago; body missing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A funeral home van with a body still inside was stolen in Rockford, and later found in Chicago, although the body was no longer in the van, police said.Rockford Police said the van was stolen on Saturday afternoon from Collins & Stone Funeral Home. A dead man's body was in the cargo area at the time.The van was found Sunday night in Chicago, with no body inside, according to Rockford police."We are working with our Law Enforcement partners to continue the search," police said.Rockford police released surveillance images of a possible suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and gloves.Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has any information on the theft of the van, is asked to call Rockford police at 815-966-2900. Anonymous tips also can be texted to 847411 by including RPDTIP at the start of your message.Representatives for the funeral home did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ROCKFORD, IL
Heavily-armed and very polite, carjackers call victim ‘sir’ and repeatedly thank him in Chicago

Chicago — A group of men armed with a rifle and two handguns carjacked a man as he carried pizzas in Bridgeport on Saturday evening. Surveillance video of the robbery shows that the offenders, while heavily armed, were remarkably courteous — calling the victim “sir,” saying “thank you,” and even returning his pizzas after he handed over his car keys.
