'The Row' skyscraper coming to Chicago's Fulton Market

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A funeral home van with a body still inside was stolen in Rockford, and later found in Chicago, although the body was no longer in the van, police said.Rockford Police said the van was stolen on Saturday afternoon from Collins & Stone Funeral Home. A dead man's body was in the cargo area at the time.The van was found Sunday night in Chicago, with no body inside, according to Rockford police."We are working with our Law Enforcement partners to continue the search," police said.Rockford police released surveillance images of a possible suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and gloves.Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has any information on the theft of the van, is asked to call Rockford police at 815-966-2900. Anonymous tips also can be texted to 847411 by including RPDTIP at the start of your message.Representatives for the funeral home did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
