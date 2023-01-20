ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper County, VA

AKingsKid
3d ago

I'm glad to see people with good sense. When are people going to see California for what it really is? An epic failure! People leaving that state in droves because of crime, homelessness, rolling blackouts, new green deal. Problem, they go to Republican States because they like what's going on and then vote Democratic again. That's the stupidest thing I ever heard of! It's the sign of insanity, doing the same thing over and over expecting different results.

Maria S
3d ago

Good! 1. They are ugly, 2. Much environment get destroyed when clearing for them, 3. Dangerous to wildlife and birds, 4. (They don’t tell us) majority of power generated goes to other states

Mark Francis
3d ago

thank god cooler heads prevail in Virginia. Screw the green agenda. Solar farms are not the solution, not to forget how dann ugly they are. I love and live in Virginia and am disgusted in how non Virginia born residents have invaded Northern Virginia with Federal govt. jobs and vote democrat. We should deny non Virginia born residents voting rights for an extended period of time. Florida and Texas are reeling from the impact of others invading their state as well.

PLANetizen

How Virginia Counties Use Zoning to Stifle Development

Writing in the Virginia Mercury, Wyatt Gordon explains how some Virginia counties are making it more difficult to build new housing, despite the recent spike in home prices and low supply. While single-family zoning gets the most press for keeping housing costs high, Gordon points out that “Setback requirements, lot...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty

The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
Industrial Distribution

VA Governor Turns Down $3.5B Ford Plant, Cites Chinese Connection

Ford wants to build a $3.5 billion battery plant that would reportedly create approximately 2,500 jobs. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Michigan and Virginia were front runners to land the deal. That was until Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin axed any chance of the project coming to Old Dominion. The administration...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Virginians want shared solar: Lawmakers should give it to them

At a time when communities and consumers across the Commonwealth are demanding more energy that is locally produced, affordable and reliable, Virginia leaders are pandering to the utilities to the detriment of residents and businesses. Instead of providing ratepayer relief from inflationary energy costs, the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) just approved Dominion Energy’s request for another rate hike of nearly $15 per month – all while utilities are bringing home record profits. (Disclosure: Dominion is one of our donors but donors have no say in news decisions; see our policy).
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Economic experts weigh Youngkin’s decision to halt Ford plant

(The Center Square) – Growth in plants connected to electric vehicles has roared across the country. Not everyone, however, is quickly jumping in. When Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said last week that he stopped efforts to establish a Ford Motors battery plant at a megasite in the state due to its Chinese partner, it was the first time University of Texas professor Nathan Jensen could recall a state rejecting an economic incentive deal for a battery plant.
VIRGINIA STATE
worldatlas.com

7 Most Underrated Towns in Virginia

Virginia is a state located in the southeast of the United States and has a long stretch of coastline along the Atlantic Ocean. Its terrain ranges from the Chesapeake Bay through to the Appalachian Mountains. Virginia also has a rich history as it was one of the original 13 colonies, and landmarks and civil war relics mark towns across the state. Though there are several well-known cities and towns in Virginia, there are also many hidden gems full of small-town charm and beauty.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says the state has reached a deal with Amazon Web Services for the company to invest $35 billion in new data centers. A spokeswoman for Youngkin called it the largest capital investment in Virginia history. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a press release issued by Youngkin’s office. Still, data centers have become a politically volatile topic, particularly in northern Virginia, where neighbors are voicing noise and environmental concerns.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

WVa governor's family coal firm agrees to reclaim mines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coal company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to reclaim three large surface mines in southwestern Virginia to settle a lawsuit with environmental groups. Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club announced the settlement Thursday with A&G Coal Corp. Under the settlement, the reclamation of about 2,400 acres at all three sites in Wise County will be done in stages, with the final one completed by December 2025, the groups said in a statement. Compliance of the agreement will be enforceable by a federal court order....
WISE COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

State legislation would block PW Digital Gateway

Two Northern Virginia legislators want the General Assembly to block approval of the controversial PW Digital Gateway. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, filed several bills targeting the proposal, one of which would directly block the Board of County Supervisors from approving it. The project, 27.6...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February

Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians

By Rev. Sherman Z. Logan Virginians will continue to face the threat of utility shut-offs as the height of winter approaches, with low temperatures and severe weather events worsened by the negative impacts of climate change. With Del. Irene Shin introducing House Bill 2283 in this year’s General Assembly session, this is a timely opportunity […] The post Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Reason.com

Virginia Is Considering 4 Different School Choice Bills

Republican Glenn Youngkin won the race to be Virginia's governor in 2021 largely by appealing to parents who wanted more control over their children's schooling. On the campaign trail, Youngkin touted school choice programs like vouchers for educational expenses. Now, as if to make good on his promise, there are at least four school choice bills before the Virginia General Assembly.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Behind bars: Virginia jails price gouging

From The Virginia Mercury: Del. Irene Shin last week introduced a bill to limit the price markups and fees charged to inmates and their families for goods and services purchased behind bars. The post Behind bars: Virginia jails price gouging appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
