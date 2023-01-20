I'm glad to see people with good sense. When are people going to see California for what it really is? An epic failure! People leaving that state in droves because of crime, homelessness, rolling blackouts, new green deal. Problem, they go to Republican States because they like what's going on and then vote Democratic again. That's the stupidest thing I ever heard of! It's the sign of insanity, doing the same thing over and over expecting different results.
Good! 1. They are ugly, 2. Much environment get destroyed when clearing for them, 3. Dangerous to wildlife and birds, 4. (They don’t tell us) majority of power generated goes to other states
thank god cooler heads prevail in Virginia. Screw the green agenda. Solar farms are not the solution, not to forget how dann ugly they are. I love and live in Virginia and am disgusted in how non Virginia born residents have invaded Northern Virginia with Federal govt. jobs and vote democrat. We should deny non Virginia born residents voting rights for an extended period of time. Florida and Texas are reeling from the impact of others invading their state as well.
