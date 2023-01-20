Read full article on original website
NY Sen. Schumer, Rep. Schiff, other liberals blame Monterey shooting on 'bigotry' before facts come out
Before all details were known on the identity of the gunman who shot and killed 10 people in Monterey Park Saturday evening, some Twitter users were quick to place white supremacy.
Nancy Pelosi called priests to perform 'exorcism' after husband's hammer attack, daughter says
Nancy Pelosi allegedly had priests enter her San Francisco home to preform an "exorcism" after Paul Pelosi was attacked in November, according to her daughter.
Atlanta domestic terrorism suspects seen smiling, stone-faced in post anti-police riot booking photos
The six suspects charged with domestic terrorism after a fiery anti-police riot that involved the burning of an Atlanta police SUV were smirking or stone-faced in their mugshots.
Alec Baldwin Will Not Face Charges for Shooting of ‘Rust’ Director
Following the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021, it’s been reported that the actor will not be charged for the shooting of the film’s director, Joel Souza.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Hilaria Baldwin ripped for 'beyond offensive' accent while talking to paparazzi
Hilaria Baldwin apologized for "misconceptions" following revelations – including that she was born and raised in Boston – that called her heritage into question.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Suspect in disturbing murder of grandmother found beaten, bound in NYC apartment is building superintendent
Lashawn Mackey, charged with the murder of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, found beaten, bound and gagged in her Upper West Side apartment, is an ex-con who worked at the building.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Vanna White’s recent ‘strange’ outfit slammed by fans: ‘Why would she agree to wear that’
"Wheel of Fortune" hostess Vanna White faced criticism for her latest wardrobe choice on the game show, as she donned a hot pink asymmetrical dress with black pants underneath.
CNN guest who defended Atlanta's violent protests promoted GoFundMe for alleged cop shooter
Freelance journalist David Peisner, who criticized using the word “violent” to describe Antifa on CNN, was found to have supported a GoFundMe page for a state trooper shooter.
Tennis great Pam Shriver calls for end of coaches sleeping with players
Tennis great Pam Shriver expressed hope that women will be able to separate their personal life from professional life and that coaches will no longer sleep with their students.
Criminal psychiatrist dissects Brian Walshe's smile while walking out of jail in handcuffs
Brian Walshe was charged with impeding an investigation, murder and improper disposal of a body in connection with his wife Ana Walshe's presumed death.
Former 'Bachelorette' blasts DeSantis as racist for rejecting African studies course, calls it Black 'erasure'
"View" guest host Rachel Lindsay claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., was committing "cultural erasure" for rejecting a proposed African studies course in schools.
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
Teen dies instantly during training accident at Florida race track: reports
A 19-year-old exercise rider died at a horse racing track in Florida Saturday morning, and was honored with a moment of silence by jockeys and their valets.
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz attacked on NYC subway after stopping teens from assaulting older man
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz demanded NYC Mayor Eric Adams invoke change to combat the crime surge after he was beaten by teens on the subway.
Area 51 expert slams US government for raiding his home: I’ve lost faith in the justice system
Area 51 expert Joerg Arnu explains how U.S. government agents searched his home and 'dragged' him into the street with minimal explanation
MS-13 gang member arrested for murder of 20-year-old Maryland woman with autism
Aberdeen, Maryland, police announced they arrested a 17-year-old MS-13 gang member for the July fatal strangling of a 20-year-old autistic woman named Kayla Hamilton.
California authorities release first photos of suspected Monterey Park mass shooter
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office released the first photos of the suspected Monterey Park mass shooter. 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured during the rampage.
Al Sharpton doubles down on Tawana Brawley rape accusation hoax: ‘Should I apologize?’
Rev. Al Sharpton told PBS he would not apologize for promoting false rape allegations in 1987, in one of the most controversial cases in his career.
