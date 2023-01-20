ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

WIAC women's basketball: Whitewater women fall to last-place Platteville

By By Tom Miller Special to APG
Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 3 days ago

WHITEWATER—The unexpected happened in Kachel Gymnasium on Wednesday night.

The last-place UW-Platteville women’s basketball team rolled into Whitewater and defeated the 19th-ranked Warhawks 65-49 in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball.

The major pain in the Warhawks’ side was Platteville’s Ella Mackiewicz. The 5-foot-10 freshman guard came into the game averaging just nine points a contest, but she poured in 31 on 10-of-17 shooting from the field and 10 of 11 from the line.

The Pioneers came out and took a 24-9 lead in the first quarter. The Pioneers made all 11 shots they took in the paint in the first 10 minutes. They finished with a 44-28 advantage in points scored in the paint.

The Warhawks made just four of 19 shots in the quarter.

The Pioneers dominated the boards 54-32. Mackiewicz led the Pioneers with nine.

Senior center Aleah Grundahl led the Warhawks with 20 points and three assists. Sophomore guard Kaci Carollo added 11 points and a team-high six rebounds.

The Warhawks, now 4-3 in the WIAC and tied with La Crosse for third place behind first-place Eau Claire (6-1) and second-place Stout (5-2), have lost two straight after reeling off six straight wins.

Coach Keri Carollo’s squad (13-5) will attempt to get back on the winning side of things when it travels to River Falls for a game at 3 p.m. Saturday.

UW-PLATTEVILLE 65, UW-WHITEWATER 49

UW-Platteville (65)—Mackiewicz, 10-10-31; Nelson, 7-0-15; Heckert, 1-1-4; Mueller, 1-0-2; Baierl, 3-0-6; Reichmann, 1-1-3; Kling, 1-0-2; Anger, 1-0-2. Totals: 25-12-65.

UW-Whitewater (49)—Grundahl, 9-0-20; Carollo, 5-0-11; Belschner, 3-0-6; Trautsch, 1-1-3; Sto. Domingo, 0-0-0; Rittmeyer, 2-0-6; Guthrie, 1-0-2; Oloffson, 0-1-1. Totals: 21-2-49.

UW-P 24 14 13 14 —65

UW-W 9 12 11 17 —49

3-point goals—P 3 (Mackiewicz, Nelson, Heckert), W 5 (Grundahl 2, Rittmeyer 2, Carollo). Rebounds—P 54 (Mackiewicz 9), W 32 (Carollo 6). Assists—P 7 (3 with 2 each), W 10 (Grundahl and Oloffson, 3 each). Free throws missed—P 5, W 7, Total fouls—P 14, W 14.

