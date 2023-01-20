WIAC men's basketball: For a night, Whitewater enjoys life beyond the 3-point arc

PLATTEVILLE—The 3-point shot, which was the enemy of the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team a week ago, has suddenly become the Warhawks’ strength.

The Warhawks connected on 9 of 13 3-point shots and held host UW-Platteville to just 4 of 18 from long range to pound the Pioneers 85-65 in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action here Wednesday night.

“It was a good game tonight,” said Warhawks coach Pat Miller.

The victory improved Whitewater’s WIAC record to 4-3. That is good for a three-way tie for third place in the WIAC with Platteville and Eau Claire, behind first-place Oshkosh (6-1) and second-place La Crosse (5-2).

Trevon Chislom, the conference’s fifth-leading scorer, led the Warhawks with 21 points and six rebounds. The junior forward was 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Freshman Miles Barnstable contributed 20 points on 4 of 5 shooting from 3, six rebounds and four assists. Junior Delvin Barnstable contributed 14 points and six rebounds.

Sophomore guard Jameer Barker continued his solid play with 13 points and 10 assists.

“I was happy with offense, and we shot a great percentage from 3,” Miller said. “I like our number of attempts (13). Typically, when we shoot too many, it doesn’t go well for us.”

The Warhawks have held Stout and Platteville to 10-of-38 shooting from 3-point range in its last two blowout victories.

“That’s two games in a row we’ve done a good job defensively from the field and from 3,” Miller said. “Platteville had won four in a row and was playing well. They are a good shooting 3-point team, so we knew we would have to defend the 3-point line.”

Barker, a 6-foot-2 guard out of Racine St. Catherine’s, had 10 assists and just two turnovers. In Saturday’s 87-60 win over Stout, Barker had six assists and one turnover. Barker leads the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio.

“One thing that has been clear with Jameer is that is has been a bit up and down,” Miller said. “Hopefully, he can stabilize a bit and become more consistent. Tonight, his shot selection was really good, and he distributed the ball really well.”

Chislom, Miles Barnstable and Delvin Barnstable combined for 55 points.

“Tre, Miles and Delvin have been consistent, especially the last five or six weeks,” Miller said.

The Warhawks return to Kachel Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon to play UW-River Falls at 5 p.m. The Falcons are 2-5 in the WIAC and 8-10 overall.

“Hopefully, we can get on a little run,” Miller said.

UW-WHITEWATER 85,

UW-PLATTEVILLE 65

UW-Whitewater (85)—Chislom, 8-2-21; M. Barnstable, 6-4-20; D. Barnstable, 4-5-14; Barker, 6-0-13; Capstran, 2-1-7; Lambert, 2-0-4; Hoytink, 1-0-2; Fisher, 1-0-2; Lewis, 1-0-2. Totals: 31-14-85.

UW-Platteville (65)—Pearson, 9-2-21; Samuels, 4-0-8; Olson, 2-3-7; Nies, 3-1-7; Lancaster, 1-1-3; Wieczorek, 3-0-7; Probst, 1-4-7; Hettinger, 1-0-3; Bender, 1-0-2. Totals: 25-11-65.

Halftime: Whitewater 45-26. 3-point goals—W 9 (M. Barnstable 4, Chislom 3, D. Barnstable, Barker), P 4 (Pearson, Wieczorek, Probst, Hettinger). Rebounds—W 33 (Chislom, M. Barnstable, D. Barnstable, 6 each), P 32 (Love 6). Assists—W 17 (Barker 10), P 13 (Olson, Probst, 3 each). Free throws missed—W 7, P 5. Total fouls—W 14, P 19.