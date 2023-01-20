Meta Open-Sources Holistic Trace Analysis (HTA): A Performance Analysis Tool That is Fully Scalable to Support State-of-the-Art Machine Learning ML Workloads

Read full article on original website
Related
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence-Based Protein Language Model Unlocks General-Purpose Sequence Modelling
The way people study the language of life has been fundamentally altered by comparing the syntax-semantics of natural languages and the sequence function of proteins. Although this comparison has inherent value when seen as a historical milestone that helped improve NLP’s application to the domain of proteins (such as language models), results from the area of NLP do not entirely translate to protein language. In addition to scaling up NLP model sizes, scaling up protein language models may have a much greater impact than scaling up NLP model sizes.
marktechpost.com
Amazon AI Research Studies Private Aggregation Of Teacher Ensemble Learning For End-To-End Speech Recognition
Data is crucial for training modern AI models. While public-domain data sets can be used to train such models, the volume and close match between training and test conditions required for state-of-the-art performance require user data obtained from live operational systems. This raises concerns about safeguarding user data being used...
marktechpost.com
Researchers At UC Berkeley Propose IntructPix2Pix: A Diffusion Model To Edit Images From Human-Written Instructions
In recent years, the possible applications of text-to-image models have increased enormously. However, image editing to human-written instruction is one subfield that still has numerous shortcomings. The biggest drawback is how challenging it is to gather training data for this task. To solve this issue, a technique for creating a...
marktechpost.com
What is Generative AI? Concept and Applications Explained
The term “generative AI” is used to describe AI systems that can create new information from scratch, as opposed to merely evaluating or acting on preexisting data. Avatars on social media sites and text-to-image converters have both made generative AI more accessible to the general public in recent weeks.
marktechpost.com
Meet MAGVIT: A Novel Masked Generative Video Transformer To Address AI Video Generation Tasks
Artificial intelligence models are recently becoming very powerful due to the increase in the dataset size used for the training process and in computational power necessary to run the models. This increment in resources and model capabilities usually leads to a higher accuracy than smaller architectures. Small datasets also impact...
marktechpost.com
Latest AI Research From China Introduces ‘OMMO’: A Large-Scale Outdoor Multi-Modal Dataset and Benchmark for Novel View Synthesis and Implicit Scene Reconstruction
Photo-realistic novel view synthesis and high-fidelity surface reconstruction have been made possible by recent developments in implicit brain representations. Unfortunately, most of the approaches now in use are centered on a single item or an interior scene, and when used in outside situations, their synthesis performance could be better. The current outdoor scene datasets are created at a modest geographic scale by rendering virtual scenes or collecting basic scenes with few items. The absence of standard benchmarks and large-scale outdoor scene datasets makes it impossible to assess the performance of certain fairly modern approaches, even though they are well-designed for big scenes and attempt to tackle this problem.
Comments / 0