Daytona Beach leaders weigh future of pop-up businesses during bike events
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — From parking in front yards to more red tape for businesses, big changes could be coming to Bike Week and Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach. City leaders have been going back and forth about plans for the past couple of weeks. Now, they want input from residents and businesses.
multihousingnews.com
Integra Breaks Ground on Daytona Beach Luxury Apartments
The community is the latest in a series of collaborations between the developer and contractor. Integra Land Co. has broken ground on Integra Tymber Creek, a five-building, 311-unit garden-style luxury apartment community located at 2619 LPGA Blvd. in Daytona Beach, Fla. The developer is partnering with LandSouth Construction and ACi Architects for building and design, respectively. Panther Residential Management will assume property management duties. The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
WESH
Daytona Beach leaders considering changes, improvements to Bike Week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning Mar. 3, the Daytona Beach area will mark its 82nd Bike Week, a rally of motorcycle enthusiasts that brings in hundreds of thousands of people and millions of dollars. City leaders met last week to decide whether there should be any changes to their...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando wants to limit operational hours for downtown bars: What it means for bars outside downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. - The City of Orlando is considering putting in a new rule that would limit operational hours for bars and nightclubs downtown. As FOX 35 News reported, bars would have to pay hefty security fees in order to continue serving alcohol after midnight. Currently, they can serve until 2:00 a.m.
daytonatimes.com
A lack of affordable housing in Daytona Beach and Volusia County
Since the pandemic this past three years and the two major hurricanes in Daytona Beach, citizens have experienced a series of major crises. The mentally ill and homeless population here has doubled. I am a homeowner of houses in Daytona Beach in zones 5 and 6. We have a form...
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in Florida
If being surrounded by nature while enjoying an excellent meal sounds like a great time to you, you're definitely going to want to check out this incredible tree house restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.
The Daily South
The Best Free Things To Do In Orlando, According To A Local
Millions of visitors flock to The Sunshine State every year to explore the most magical place on Earth: Orlando! While Central Florida’s theme parks provide unrivaled fun, they can get pricey. That’s why savvy travelers spend time exploring the many free things to do in Orlando. And as a long-time Orlando area resident, I know just where to go. I often recommend these activities to out-of-town visitors looking for some affordable, beyond-the-theme-park-gates fun.
Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
Legal analyst shares insight after woman shoots husband at Daytona Beach hospital
DAYTONA BEACH , Fla. — A woman who shot and killed her terminally ill husband is currently being held at the Volusia County Corrections, Daytona Beach police said Sunday. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday at Advent Health Daytona Beach. Investigators said Ellen Gilland made plans with the...
leesburg-news.com
Porch pirate caught stealing grocery delivery in Leesburg
A Leesburg woman was arrested after allegedly stealing groceries from the front porch of a home. A woman called 911 and told the dispatcher that a woman had just taken a Walmart grocery delivery from her front porch in the 1700 block of West Main Street. When the Leesburg officers made contact with the victim she told them that she got home about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. As she parked her car, she saw a woman carrying the delivered groceries from her porch and walking down the street with a man. The couple dropped most of the items and continued to walk away.
Three fronts on the way for Central Florida, fog expected for Sunday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many areas stayed dry, Marion, Flagler and portions of Sumter, Lake and Volusia Counties had rain, with more than an inch in parts of Flagler County. Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the showers are slowly tapering off and by morning, the weather should be quiet with areas of fog. Drive safely.
"Backpack Bandit Strikes in Broad Daylight: Robber Shoots Victim in Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot"
In a brazen act of violence, a man was robbed and shot in broad daylight near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Orlando. According to eyewitnesses, the man, a passenger in a vehicle, was rear-ended by a SUV around 2:30 p.m. near South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard. As both vehicles pulled over to the side of the street, the victim got out to speak to the driver of the SUV. But in a cruel twist of fate, a shadowy figure crept up to the victim's car, snatched his backpack, and sparked a heated argument.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach attorney invited to speak on special assessments at virtual event
Attorney Erum Kistemaker was invited by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations to present a webinar about special assessments on Jan. 19. The condo, HOA, real estate and business law attorney has had an active role in new and changing legislation regarding Florida condo law and looked forward to presenting among her peers, according to a press release.
WESH
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — DeLand police said an investigation is underway after a deadly crash. On Sunday evening, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near an intersection. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and North Woodland Boulevard.
Roboland, country’s first-of-its-kind amusement park, opens in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A brand-new theme park that allows visitors to come face-to-face with robots and technology innovation has officially opened in Orlando. Roboland officially opened Thursday at 6464 International Drive. It is billed as the first robotics and technology innovation amusement park in the U.S. The one-of-a-kind experience...
WESH
Police: One person shot at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, shooter contained
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to a shooting at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, where one person was shot on Saturday. According to tweets from the police department, officers responded to AdventHealth Daytona Beach around noon to investigate reports that someone was shot. Police say the shooter is not a threat to other patients, and they are "contained."
WESH
2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
fox35orlando.com
2 stabbed after fight at Orlando bar: deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were taken to local hospitals after they were attacked at an Orlando bar with an "edged weapon" early Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said the attack happened shortly before 3 a.m. following a fight at the Tipico...
ocfl.net
Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | January 22, 2023
“I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. It is unfortunate that these acts of violence continue to occur in America for the purpose of instilling fear in our populace. The fact that it happened during a Lunar New Year celebration enjoyed by many Asians is remarkable. I hope and pray we turn our trauma into action to curtail such acts of violence in the future.” – Jerry L. Demings, Orange County Mayor.
Here are 9 things happening this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some things are coming to an end while plenty more is just beginning in Central Florida. Here are the top nine events happening in Central Florida this weekend. The Glenn Miller Orchestra. The Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring its greatest hits show to the Dr. Phillips...
