Daytona Beach, FL

multihousingnews.com

Integra Breaks Ground on Daytona Beach Luxury Apartments

The community is the latest in a series of collaborations between the developer and contractor. Integra Land Co. has broken ground on Integra Tymber Creek, a five-building, 311-unit garden-style luxury apartment community located at 2619 LPGA Blvd. in Daytona Beach, Fla. The developer is partnering with LandSouth Construction and ACi Architects for building and design, respectively. Panther Residential Management will assume property management duties. The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Daily South

The Best Free Things To Do In Orlando, According To A Local

Millions of visitors flock to The Sunshine State every year to explore the most magical place on Earth: Orlando! While Central Florida’s theme parks provide unrivaled fun, they can get pricey. That’s why savvy travelers spend time exploring the many free things to do in Orlando. And as a long-time Orlando area resident, I know just where to go. I often recommend these activities to out-of-town visitors looking for some affordable, beyond-the-theme-park-gates fun.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Porch pirate caught stealing grocery delivery in Leesburg

A Leesburg woman was arrested after allegedly stealing groceries from the front porch of a home. A woman called 911 and told the dispatcher that a woman had just taken a Walmart grocery delivery from her front porch in the 1700 block of West Main Street. When the Leesburg officers made contact with the victim she told them that she got home about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. As she parked her car, she saw a woman carrying the delivered groceries from her porch and walking down the street with a man. The couple dropped most of the items and continued to walk away.
LEESBURG, FL
Kovasin

"Backpack Bandit Strikes in Broad Daylight: Robber Shoots Victim in Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot"

In a brazen act of violence, a man was robbed and shot in broad daylight near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Orlando. According to eyewitnesses, the man, a passenger in a vehicle, was rear-ended by a SUV around 2:30 p.m. near South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard. As both vehicles pulled over to the side of the street, the victim got out to speak to the driver of the SUV. But in a cruel twist of fate, a shadowy figure crept up to the victim's car, snatched his backpack, and sparked a heated argument.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach attorney invited to speak on special assessments at virtual event

Attorney Erum Kistemaker was invited by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations to present a webinar about special assessments on Jan. 19. The condo, HOA, real estate and business law attorney has had an active role in new and changing legislation regarding Florida condo law and looked forward to presenting among her peers, according to a press release.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — DeLand police said an investigation is underway after a deadly crash. On Sunday evening, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near an intersection. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and North Woodland Boulevard.
DELAND, FL
WESH

Police: One person shot at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, shooter contained

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to a shooting at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, where one person was shot on Saturday. According to tweets from the police department, officers responded to AdventHealth Daytona Beach around noon to investigate reports that someone was shot. Police say the shooter is not a threat to other patients, and they are "contained."
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 stabbed after fight at Orlando bar: deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were taken to local hospitals after they were attacked at an Orlando bar with an "edged weapon" early Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said the attack happened shortly before 3 a.m. following a fight at the Tipico...
ORLANDO, FL
ocfl.net

Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | January 22, 2023

“I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. It is unfortunate that these acts of violence continue to occur in America for the purpose of instilling fear in our populace. The fact that it happened during a Lunar New Year celebration enjoyed by many Asians is remarkable. I hope and pray we turn our trauma into action to curtail such acts of violence in the future.” – Jerry L. Demings, Orange County Mayor.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

