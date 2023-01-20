A Leesburg woman was arrested after allegedly stealing groceries from the front porch of a home. A woman called 911 and told the dispatcher that a woman had just taken a Walmart grocery delivery from her front porch in the 1700 block of West Main Street. When the Leesburg officers made contact with the victim she told them that she got home about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. As she parked her car, she saw a woman carrying the delivered groceries from her porch and walking down the street with a man. The couple dropped most of the items and continued to walk away.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO