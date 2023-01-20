ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Board of Ethics to discuss Lightfoot campaign emails

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Board of Ethics will look into the email scandal surrounding Mayor Lori Lightfoot's re-election bid.Lightfoot has since acknowledged that the email her campaign sent out was, "clearly a mistake." But, the Chicago Board of Ethics plans to discuss the matter at 3 p.m.The email behind Monday's ethics probe was sent to Chicago Public School teachers, asking them to encourage their students to volunteer for Lightfoot's campaign in exchange for class credit.And it wasn't just CPS teachers.Officials with City Colleges of Chicago confirmed some of its staff received a similar email from the Lightfoot campaign in August, also seeking student volunteers.Lightfoot said a young staffer was responsible for the controversial recruitment effort and that there was no nefarious intent.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over

Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
CHICAGO, IL
uptownupdate.com

Alderman Cappleman Endorses Mayor Lightfoot’s Reelection Campaign

Ald. Cappleman has made an endorsement in the upcoming mayoral election and it was sent to Uptown Update in a press release. Chicago, IL – "Ald. James Cappleman (46) endorsed Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s reelection campaign on Saturday, according to Uptown Update – a local blog reporting on news in the Uptown neighborhood. A former teacher and social worker, Ald. Cappleman has served the Uptown community since his election to the City Council in 2011. Ald. Cappleman is a member of the Chicago City Council LGBT Caucus, and has spent his career fighting for people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence victims, those living with HIV/AIDS, as well as greater access to mental health services.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Jesse Jackson visits inmates at Cook County Jail

CHICAGO — Rainbow PUSH officials made a special visit Saturday to the inmates of the Cook County Jail hoping to inspire them. A whole host of visitors were led by civil rights icon Jesse Jackson. One of his top aides was there too, all part of an effort to engage with those inside, many of […]
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program

The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 762 of Chicago Broadcast Technicians Endorses Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s Reelection

Chicago, IL – The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 762 of Chicago Broadcast Technicians has endorsed Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot for reelection, they announced on Wednesday. IATSE Local 762 represents technicians and artists working in broadcast in the greater Chicagoland area and Illinois who specialize in live and recorded sports, entertainment and corporate events. This endorsement comes on the heels of many others in the Chicago entertainment industry, including IATSE Locals 2, 476, 110, 750, 769 and the Chicago Entertainment Industry Labor Council.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Candidates for 6th and 8th Ward offices to participate in forums Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Election season in Chicago is heating up. Another candidate forum is happening today.This forum will focus on candidates running for office in the 6th and 8th Wards. CBS 2's Jermont Terry will be moderating this event. The 8th Ward forum will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the 6th Ward forum at noon.Both forums will happen in the New Bethlehem MB Church in the Burnside neighborhood near Cottage Grove and 88th Place. You can watch the forum live on the CBS 2 website and app. 
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

How Cook County’s Justice System Destroyed My Life

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is Roosevelt Myles’ personal account of his life after being wrongfully convicted in 1996 of murdering 16-year-old Shaharian “Tony” Brandon on the West Side in 1992. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He was released from the Canton Illinois Correctional Center in 2020 after serving 28 years behind bars.
COOK COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Heavily-armed and very polite, carjackers call victim ‘sir’ and repeatedly thank him in Chicago

Chicago — A group of men armed with a rifle and two handguns carjacked a man as he carried pizzas in Bridgeport on Saturday evening. Surveillance video of the robbery shows that the offenders, while heavily armed, were remarkably courteous — calling the victim “sir,” saying “thank you,” and even returning his pizzas after he handed over his car keys.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy