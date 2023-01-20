Read full article on original website
Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspaceRoger MarshOhio State
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot programLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
A 7-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by School BuscretePark Forest, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Chicago Board of Ethics to discuss Lightfoot campaign emails
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Board of Ethics will look into the email scandal surrounding Mayor Lori Lightfoot's re-election bid.Lightfoot has since acknowledged that the email her campaign sent out was, "clearly a mistake." But, the Chicago Board of Ethics plans to discuss the matter at 3 p.m.The email behind Monday's ethics probe was sent to Chicago Public School teachers, asking them to encourage their students to volunteer for Lightfoot's campaign in exchange for class credit.And it wasn't just CPS teachers.Officials with City Colleges of Chicago confirmed some of its staff received a similar email from the Lightfoot campaign in August, also seeking student volunteers.Lightfoot said a young staffer was responsible for the controversial recruitment effort and that there was no nefarious intent.
Chicago Police Face Renewed Questions About Extremist Cops as Lightfoot Dismisses Concerns
Twice in the past three months, probes by the city’s watchdog have uncovered ties between members of the Chicago Police Department and far-right extremist groups that have clashed with the United States government. And twice in the past three months, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has declined to answer questions from...
depauliaonline.com
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over
Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
Who is Brandon Johnson? What to Know About the Cook County Commissioner and Mayoral Candidate
With just over five weeks to go until the 2023 Chicago mayoral election and freshly on the heels of a debate in which all nine candidates appeared at, many Chicago voters are looking to gather more information ahead of the pivotal day at the polls. While many Chicagoans are familiar...
uptownupdate.com
Alderman Cappleman Endorses Mayor Lightfoot’s Reelection Campaign
Ald. Cappleman has made an endorsement in the upcoming mayoral election and it was sent to Uptown Update in a press release. Chicago, IL – "Ald. James Cappleman (46) endorsed Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s reelection campaign on Saturday, according to Uptown Update – a local blog reporting on news in the Uptown neighborhood. A former teacher and social worker, Ald. Cappleman has served the Uptown community since his election to the City Council in 2011. Ald. Cappleman is a member of the Chicago City Council LGBT Caucus, and has spent his career fighting for people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence victims, those living with HIV/AIDS, as well as greater access to mental health services.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot suggests street vendors ditch cash to combat crime
Lori Lightfoot says that street vendors in an area with increased robberies should consider not using cash in transactions to "protect themselves."
Jesse Jackson visits inmates at Cook County Jail
CHICAGO — Rainbow PUSH officials made a special visit Saturday to the inmates of the Cook County Jail hoping to inspire them. A whole host of visitors were led by civil rights icon Jesse Jackson. One of his top aides was there too, all part of an effort to engage with those inside, many of […]
Chicago mayoral candidate says police should be able to 'hunt down' criminals like rabbits
"Somebody run, chase somebody by foot or car, that police officer should be able to chase them down, and hunt them down like a rabbit, okay," candidate Willie Wilson said.
Lightfoot fields attacks in crowded Chicago mayoral debate
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) fielded attacks from a number of candidates in the city’s crowded mayoral race during their first televised debate on Thursday evening, underscoring the challenges that lie ahead for the incumbent in her reelection bid.
Chicago mayor election 2023: All 9 candidates face off in ABC7 debate
All nine candidates in the Chicago mayoral election faced off in a debate at ABC7 Thursday night.
As accusations swirl, Kim Foxx pulls her Conviction Integrity Unit chief off a big case
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has yanked the prosecutors handling murder cases stemming from a Chicago cop’s killing after allegations that those veteran attorneys were trying to hide evidence when they used private email accounts in 2012 and 2013 to communicate with detectives investigating the case. One...
International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 762 of Chicago Broadcast Technicians Endorses Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s Reelection
Chicago, IL – The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 762 of Chicago Broadcast Technicians has endorsed Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot for reelection, they announced on Wednesday. IATSE Local 762 represents technicians and artists working in broadcast in the greater Chicagoland area and Illinois who specialize in live and recorded sports, entertainment and corporate events. This endorsement comes on the heels of many others in the Chicago entertainment industry, including IATSE Locals 2, 476, 110, 750, 769 and the Chicago Entertainment Industry Labor Council.
Candidates for 6th and 8th Ward offices to participate in forums Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Election season in Chicago is heating up. Another candidate forum is happening today.This forum will focus on candidates running for office in the 6th and 8th Wards. CBS 2's Jermont Terry will be moderating this event. The 8th Ward forum will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the 6th Ward forum at noon.Both forums will happen in the New Bethlehem MB Church in the Burnside neighborhood near Cottage Grove and 88th Place. You can watch the forum live on the CBS 2 website and app.
How Cook County’s Justice System Destroyed My Life
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is Roosevelt Myles’ personal account of his life after being wrongfully convicted in 1996 of murdering 16-year-old Shaharian “Tony” Brandon on the West Side in 1992. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He was released from the Canton Illinois Correctional Center in 2020 after serving 28 years behind bars.
Larry Hoover: a comprehensive look at the life and legacy of the notorious gang leader
Chicago has a long history of gang activity, with the Gangster Disciples being one of the most notorious and powerful street gangs in the city. Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city’s South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s. Hoover, also...
cwbchicago.com
Heavily-armed and very polite, carjackers call victim ‘sir’ and repeatedly thank him in Chicago
Chicago — A group of men armed with a rifle and two handguns carjacked a man as he carried pizzas in Bridgeport on Saturday evening. Surveillance video of the robbery shows that the offenders, while heavily armed, were remarkably courteous — calling the victim “sir,” saying “thank you,” and even returning his pizzas after he handed over his car keys.
Lightfoot's security suggestion for street vendors is out of touch, advocate says
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s suggestion that Little Village street vendors should go cashless to discourage robberies is not going over well with the entrepreneurs.
