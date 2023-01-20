Read full article on original website
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
The Bills’ Dream Season Came to an End Because of One Man
The emotion of this Bills’ season seemed to set up a dream ending. On Sunday, another Super Bowl contender had other plans.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday's Games.
NFL Playoff Glance
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS) San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon (FOX) Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Winnipeg 5, Philadelphia 3
Philadelphia111—3 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Jonsson-Fjallby 4 (Pionk, Dillon), 4:53. 2, Winnipeg, Connor 24 (Schmidt, Perfetti), 6:14. 3, Winnipeg, Scheifele 29 (Ehlers, Wheeler), 8:31. 4, Philadelphia, Provorov 3 (Tippett, York), 18:39. Second Period_5, Philadelphia, Hayes 14 (Cates, DeAngelo), 18:27 (pp). Third Period_6, Philadelphia, Hayes 15 (Frost, DeAngelo), 2:35 (pp). 7,...
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Purdue (24)19-17923. 2. Alabama (8)17-27714. 3. Houston18-26841. 16-36489.
Philadelphia plays Los Angeles after Hayes' 2-goal showing
Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Los Angeles Kings after Kevin Hayes' two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Flyers' 5-3 loss. Philadelphia has a 20-21-7 record overall and a...
Arizona 4, Vegas 1
Arizona112—4 First Period_1, Arizona, Guenther 6 (Carcone, Bjugstad), 1:59. Second Period_2, Arizona, Keller 16 (Gostisbehere, Chychrun), 1:39. 3, Vegas, Kessel 8 (Karlsson, Marchessault), 9:03 (pp). Third Period_4, Arizona, Keller 17 (Valimaki, Schmaltz), 8:50. 5, Arizona, Keller 18 (Schmaltz), 15:52 (en). Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-16-13_36. Arizona 7-10-6_23. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1...
Avalanche take winning streak into home matchup against the Capitals
Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals as winners of five games in a row. Colorado has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 25-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have...
Vancouver takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to break their three-game slide when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks. Vancouver is 8-13-1 at home and 18-25-3 overall. The Canucks are 18-7-3 when scoring three...
Boston brings 5-game win streak into matchup with Montreal
Boston Bruins (36-5-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-24-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal is 4-7-0 against the Atlantic Division and 20-24-3 overall. The Canadiens...
Oklahoma City 101, Denver 99
OKLAHOMA CITY (101) Dort 3-13 0-0 7, Jal.Williams 1-6 2-2 4, Muscala 3-7 2-2 8, Giddey 9-17 0-0 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-21 7-8 34, Bazley 0-0 0-0 0, Jay.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, K.Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Joe 3-9 0-0 8, Mann 3-6 1-2 7, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 40-89 14-16 101.
Brooklyn 120, Golden State 116
BROOKLYN (120) Harris 5-8 0-0 14, O'Neale 6-10 0-0 16, Claxton 9-13 6-15 24, Irving 12-22 9-9 38, Simmons 3-6 1-2 7, Warren 2-8 0-0 4, Watanabe 1-4 0-0 2, Se.Curry 5-7 1-1 12, Sumner 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 43-79 20-31 120. GOLDEN STATE (116) Thompson 4-17 2-2 10, Wiggins...
Castaneda leads Akron against Miami (OH)
Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-12, 1-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (13-6, 5-1 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points in Akron's 63-55 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos. The Zips are 9-0 in home games. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC in rebounding...
Boston 4, San Jose 0
Boston121—4 First Period_1, Boston, Lindholm 6 (Marchand, Smith), 7:16. Penalties_Carlo, BOS (Fighting), 0:27; Meier, SJ (Fighting), 0:27; Koppanen, BOS (Holding), 15:36. Second Period_2, Boston, McAvoy 4 (Pastrnak, Grzelcyk), 4:08. 3, Boston, Foligno 7 (Koppanen, Lindholm), 7:46. Penalties_Marchand, BOS (Holding), 3:42; Eyssimont, SJ (Interference), 3:42; Eyssimont, SJ (Tripping), 7:59; Eyssimont, SJ (Interference), 10:37; Boston bench, served by Foligno (Too Many Men on the Ice), 15:37.
Phoenix 112, Memphis 110
MEMPHIS (110) Bane 9-19 6-6 24, Jackson Jr. 3-6 0-0 8, Adams 3-9 4-7 10, Brooks 4-11 0-0 10, Morant 9-17 8-10 27, Clarke 2-4 0-2 4, Williams 6-11 1-2 16, Aldama 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 4-10 0-0 11, Konchar 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-92 19-27 110. PHOENIX (112) Craig...
Toronto 125, N.Y. Knicks 116
NEW YORK (116) Barrett 10-18 6-9 30, Randle 8-14 5-8 23, Sims 5-5 0-0 10, Brunson 6-15 5-7 21, Grimes 2-8 2-2 8, Toppin 5-7 0-0 14, Hartenstein 1-3 0-0 2, Fournier 3-9 0-0 8, McBride 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 40-82 18-26 116. TORONTO (125) Barnes 7-15 4-5 19, Siakam...
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1
Chicago001—1 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Anderson-Dolan 4 (Fiala, Lizotte), 9:29. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Anderson-Dolan 5 (Doughty, Fiala), 6:07. Third Period_3, Chicago, Mitchell 1 (Domi), 16:45. Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 9-12-6_27. Chicago 3-7-9_19. Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 0; Chicago 0 of 2. Goalies_Los Angeles, Copley 13-3-0 (19 shots-18...
