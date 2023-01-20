Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Four Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida; Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas;...
U.S. energy chief says Biden would veto House Republican bill on Strategic Petroleum Reserve
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday that President Joe Biden would veto a bill by House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if it passes the U.S. Congress.
Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics
Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
Four Oath Keepers found guilty of seditious conspiracy after acquittals in previous trial
An Oath Keeper from Idaho in Bozeman, Montana, shows off his membership. (William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images) Four more members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia have been found guilty on seditious conspiracy charges for their roles in trying to block the peaceful transfer of power during the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.
Comments / 0