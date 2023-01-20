Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
markerzone.com
19-YEAR NHL VETERAN EXPECTED TO BE APART OF VANCOUVER'S NEW COACHING STAFF
The Vancouver Canucks are expected to formally announce their coaching change on Monday with a press conference introducing Rick Tocchet as the new bench boss. In the past week, questions have arose regarding who would be on the new coaching staff and Sergei Gonchar's name was brought up, with it being more and more likely that he'll either be an assistant or in an advisory role.
NHL
Tocchet embracing challenge of turning around Canucks as coach
Rick Tocchet loves the pressure, the heat of it, thriving in the face of it. The 58-year-old stepped into the cooker Sunday by accepting the job as the new coach of the Vancouver Canucks, replacing Bruce Boudreau. Among the tasks Tocchet immediately faces is simply turning around the Canucks (18-25-3),...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blues, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Kraken, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the injury to Ryan O’Reilly doesn’t sound like it will change the St. Louis Blues’ approach to trading him. Are the Toronto Maple Leafs still looking at him as an option? Meanwhile, will the Carolina Hurricanes be among the teams that look closely at Vladimir Tarasenko?
Canucks Leave Coach Twisting in Wind at Bizarre Press Conference
Head coach Bruce Boudreau has been with Vancouver since last season.
markerzone.com
BOUDREAU SAYS HE WANTS TO CONTINUE COACHING AFTER EXIT FROM VANCOUVER
Bruce Boudreau's time as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks is enter the final hours. The way the situation has been handled from ownership and management has been very poor and it's tough to see how Boudreau has been handling it, getting emotional when speaking with the media and on the bench following Saturday's loss to Edmonton.
FOX Sports
Canucks' Boudreau emotional amid rumors of imminent firing
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau became emotional on Friday when asked about rumors that he may soon be fired. “I’d be a fool not to say that I don’t know what’s going on,” Boudreau said as tears welled in his eyes. “But ... you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is.”
Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Need Bruins Prospect Lysell Included in Any Horvat Trade
The Vancouver Canucks have been embroiled in trade rumours ever since they started the season 0-5-2. Everyone from Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland, Tyler Myers, and even Thatcher Demko has been subject to it, and there’s seemingly no end in sight as the team continues to flounder at the bottom of standings. With the trade deadline getting closer by the day and press conferences like the one held by president Jim Rutherford on Monday (Jan. 16) throwing more fuel on the proverbial fire, it seems like only a matter of time before the other shoe drops and a major trade is consummated.
NBC Sports
NHL rumors: Latest asking price for potential Bo Horvat trade revealed
The rumor mill is starting to heat up with the March 3 NHL trade deadline less than six weeks away, and the name garnering most of the attention is Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat. The Canucks captain is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season and...
Canucks fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet as replacement
Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season.
Post Register
Oilers beat reeling Canucks 4-2 for 6th straight victory
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the Edmonton Oilers — the Canucks’ third loss in four nights — but chants of “Bruce, there it is!” to the tune of Tag Team’s “Whoomp! (There it is)” still echoed around Rogers Arena.
Bruce Boudreau says Canucks' coaching drama impacted players
Bruce Boudreau, who was fired by the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, said the speculation about his job impacted the performance of his players.
Comments / 0