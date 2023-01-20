Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Denny's Set to Open New Location in Rexburg, Idaho - Grand Opening Date AnnouncedBryan DijkhuizenRexburg, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho Falls, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Idaho8.com
Over 1,200 wrestlers come to Idaho Falls for annual Tiger-Grizz Tournament
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Wrestlers from across region flocked to Idaho Falls and Skyline High School this weekend for the 42nd Tiger-Grizz Tournament. The wrestlers competed in first, second, and third round matches Friday to set up the semifinals and championships for Saturday. Notable wrestlers Mack Mauger (Blackfoot, 120),...
HS scores 1/21: Poky boys blow out Minico, Rockland boys earn win
BOYS BASKETBALL Pocatello 61, Minico 43 Three players scored in double figures for the Thunder: Julian Bowie (13), Kesler Vaughan (11) and Braden Magnuson (10), helping Poky improve to 17-0. Rockland 62, Malad 28 Several players put up solid nights for the Bulldogs, including Teague Matthews (12 points, 11 rebounds), Brandon Neal (17 points, nine rebounds) and Brigham Hubbard (17 points, five rebounds, five assists). GIRLS BASKETBALL Snake River 55, American Falls 30 On senior night, Rylie Edlefsen scored 12 points and Abby Gilbert added 11 points for the Panthers.
Retired teacher establishes Gillette Family Scholarship to aid post-traditional students
The $25,000 Gillette Family Scholarship was established to benefit returning ISU students who hope to finish their bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
100 years agoFrom the Salt Lake Telegram of Jan. 20, 1923: “While several Idaho towns are battling with the everlasting financial problem, it appears that Idaho Falls is rubbing its palms in gratification that it can pay as it goes. The county treasurer of Bonneville turned over to the city treasury this week $105,641.98, all of which has been deposited to the credit of the city. City Clerk Underhill states that Idaho Falls has been paying every warrant, has paid everything it can pay and that it has money on hand. Certain bonds cannot be paid until due but will be met at the right time, as the money will be available. During the holidays the city cut down the water rate materially as a Christmas present to the patrons of the city system.”
Icy Inferno quickly becoming city wide favorite tradition
For the third year the city of Ammon hosted the city favorite event the Annual Icy Inferno. The event is set to help city residents have fun while they safely dispose of their live Christmas trees from the previous holiday season.
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
Fatal Crash on US-91 in Southern Idaho
SHELLEY, ID - On Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 8:55 a.m., the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on US-91 just north of Shelley, ID in Bonneville County. According to a press release from the ISP, a 59-year-old man from Idaho Falls was traveling southbound on...
ksl.com
CAL Ranch expanding its footprint across the west with merger
IDAHO FALLS – A locally-based ranch and home store that's been serving customers since 1959 is getting a lot bigger. As of Tuesday, Jason Miller, CAL Ranch's vice president of marketing, tells EastIdahoNews.com the company has merged with Coastal Farm and Ranch, an outfitter for farm/ranch supplies in Washington and Oregon.
Several wrecks reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho due to snowy conditions
Wrecks are being reported on Interstate 15 in Bannock County due to snowy conditions. Sunday morning's snowfall has created very slick conditions on the freeway from Downey to Pocatello and accidents are happening on that stretch of freeway. The crashes and slide-offs started occurring around 10 a.m. and some of the accidents have resulted in injuries. If you're going to travel on Interstate 15 on Sunday, expect delays due to the crashes and please drive carefully because of the snow and ice.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Local man injured when SUV leaves I-15 in Pocatello and overturns
The Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:16 A.M. January 22, 2023, on I-15 at milepost 66.3 in Bannock County. The driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, a 22-year-old man from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on I-15 when he failed to maintain his lane of travel and overcorrected, where the vehicle rolled off the right shoulder. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Proposed windmill project to double the wind energy produced in Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.
Pocatello man injured when SUV rear-ends snowplow on I-15
The Idaho State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:00 A.M. January 22, 2023, on I-15 at milepost 31 in Bannock County. The driver of a 2019 Lexus GX, a 62-year-old man from Pocatello, was travelling southbound on I-15 when he rear ended an Idaho Transportation Department plow truck that was traveling southbound with safety lights activated. After impact, the Lexus continued off the right shoulder...
17th Street and Boulevard Bridge improvement project
The anticipated completion timeframe is mid-March.
3 things to know this morning – January 23, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Pocatello’s Main Steam Coffee and Desserts serves everything from coffee and pastries to gourmet dog treats
POCATELLO — When Tom Nestor purchased the building directly across the street from the Chief Theater more than 40 years ago, he dreamed of opening a fine dining restaurant to complement the Chief. Then, in 1993, the Chief was destroyed by a fire. “When it burnt down, my dreams,...
eastidahonews.com
1 dead in 2-vehicle collision near Shelley
SHELLEY – An Idaho Falls man is dead after a two-vehicle collision north of Shelley Saturday morning. The crash occurred at 8:55 a.m. in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 91 at milepost 120.6, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The 59-year-old, whose name was...
eastidahonews.com
Man who lost leg in farming accident has endured multiple surgeries as fundraiser aims to help
NEWDALE — Friends, family and community members are raising money for a man who lost his leg after slipping and falling into a grain auger in Fremont County. Riley Davis, a 25-year-old Arizona native, was cleaning up around the grain bins at a silo on Friday when he “slipped on ice and fell into a large grain auger,” according to a GoFundMe fundraising account. “His left leg was amputated above the knee, and he is currently undergoing a series of operations.”
Police investigate car vs train collision
Bonneville County sheriff deputies are investigating a car vs train collision near Iona.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?
Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
Comments / 0