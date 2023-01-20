Read full article on original website
The mysterious 1970 Dodge Challenger 'Black Ghost' is up for auction and worth a fortune
A 1970 Dodge Challenger known as the "Black Ghost," which was a famous street racer in Detroit, will be auctioned in May and is expected to sell for over $1 million.
Rare 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge muscle car sold for record $1.1 million
A 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge convertible that is one of seven like it was auctioned for $1.1 million, setting a record for both the model and the brand.
One-of-a-kind Pontiac Grand Prix NASCAR-style coupe up for auction
The only 1986 Pontiac Grand Prix 2+2 built in black will be crossing the auction block at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida.
Pam Grier has a warning for cheating partners: 'Don't worry about my guns. Worry about my chainsaw'
Pam Grier talked about her present day dating life, as well as being self-sufficient. The "Foxy Brown" actress talked about how she has no tolerance for cheaters and knows how to handle them.
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
Planned legislation pushed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aims to replace Disney World's self-governing power with a state-run board comprised of appointees.
Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
A plane that went missing after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been found near Rye Lake in White Plains, where it crashed, officials said.
Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female
Iszak Henig joined Yale's men's swimming team after earning All-American honors as a woman last season but has struggled against new competition.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Vanna White’s recent ‘strange’ outfit slammed by fans: ‘Why would she agree to wear that’
"Wheel of Fortune" hostess Vanna White faced criticism for her latest wardrobe choice on the game show, as she donned a hot pink asymmetrical dress with black pants underneath.
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Joy Behar suggests charging Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting was political: He's 'a target for Republicans'
"The View" co-host Joy Behar suggested that actor Alec Baldwin received involuntary manslaughter charges for the "Rust" shooting because he's a "target for Republicans."
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
China's new foreign minister praises Americans, strikes friendly tone
The Chinese Communist Party has promoted its ambassador to the U.S., Qin Gang, to the position of foreign minister, striking a surprisingly friendly tone.
The National Archives 'lied through its teeth' about Obama era classified documents: Mark Levin
Fox News host Mark Levin slammed the National Archives and other U.S. agencies for handling Biden's classified document stash like an 'administrative matter.'
California MS-13 member accused of 10-year-old's torture and murder is in US illegally: source
Kareem Leiva, accused of torturing and murdering a California 10-year-old, is also an illegal immigrant and MS-13 member, a source tells Fox News Digital.
Luxury NYC hotel housing migrants trashed as massive food waste prompts outrage: 'It's a mess'
Migrants have trashed the once-luxurious Row hotel in Midtown Manhattan, prompting massive food waste at the expense of American taxpayers, one staffer said.
Biden believes Secret Service 'lying' about White House dog bite incident, claims agents are pro-'MAGA': Book
A new book promises to reveal details about President Joe Biden’s distrust of his Secret Service agents, especially around his prized German shepherd, Major.
Biden caught on camera apparently mistaking Salvation Army for Secret Service during El Paso trip
President Biden told a member of the El Paso Salvation Army that he spent time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine, confusing the Salvation Army and Secret Service.
American space legend Buzz Aldrin marries 63-year-old girlfriend on his 93rd birthday
Famed Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin made a surprise announcement Friday that he has married to his longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, on his 93rd birthday.
Atlanta domestic terrorism suspects seen smiling, stone-faced in post anti-police riot booking photos
The six suspects charged with domestic terrorism after a fiery anti-police riot that involved the burning of an Atlanta police SUV were smirking or stone-faced in their mugshots.
‘Yellowstone’ season 5 return date revealed
Paramount Network revealed that season 5 of "Yellowstone," starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, will be back with new episodes in summer 2023.
