Delray Beach Market to Close and Reopen After Renovations

By Neil Cooney
 3 days ago
Occupying 150,000 square feet of space at 33 SE Third Avenue in Delray Beach , Delray Beach Market is known as Florida ’s largest food hall. It’s home to a wide variety of vendors, including Central Bar , Tip to Tail , Vote for Pedro , and Salvo’s ; and according to recent coverage in the South Florida Business Journal , it’s due for a refresh.

Delray Beach Market will close on January 30 th , but it’s only temporary: the food hall is planning to reopen this summer with several new anchor tenants.

“Each of these new restaurants have their own design and needs so they can transform their spaces into their own,” Jordana Jarjura , President of Menin Development , said in the coverage. “For us, design and creating a sense of place is just as important as the food quality and the operator. We are working with restaurateurs that understand that.”

For the moment, we don’t know who those new big tenants might be. But more information is expected from Menin Development in the coming months, so be sure to check back in with What Now for updates.



