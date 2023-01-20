ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Bryan Hates Ticketmaster—and Is Acting on It

 3 days ago
Scott Dudelson/Getty

Country star Zach Bryan unveiled plans for his North American tour on Thursday, and someone isn’t invited: Ticketmaster . The red-dirt singer-songwriter is skipping venues that have exclusive arrangements with the entertainment behemoth, which he blasted in the title of his latest album—“All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.” The Wall Street Journal reports that Bryan is playing some festivals that are beholden to Ticketmaster, which has been under fire for botching sales of Taylor Swift tickets and its stranglehold on the industry.

TheDailyBeast

Beyoncé’s Dubai Show Secretly Caught on Camera

The queen of privacy couldn’t keep a lid on this: Beyonce’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people, despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer was booked for a show in the UAE near the swanky Atlantis The Royal hotel—which allegedly paid her upwards of $24 million for a one-hour set. Those lucky enough (or rich enough) to snag a seat at the show reported that hotel staff demanded people put their devices in locked zip bags. Despite their best efforts, people filmed regardless. So far, the clips haven’t been taken down. In videos circulating on Twitter, Beyonce can be seen singing Etta James’ “At Last,” and a few of her own tracks like “XO” and “Brown Skin Girl.” Her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes an appearance.#Beyonce opened her Dubai show with 'At Last' pic.twitter.com/kH71Js6KUE— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) January 21, 2023 Read it at TMZ
People

Kristin Chenoweth Gives Wedding Update After Postponing with Fiancé Josh Bryant: 'Working on It'

"We're going to do a small thing and just have our closest [loved ones]," Kristin Chenoweth explained of her wedding plans with fiancé Josh Bryant after postponing their nuptials in July Kristin Chenoweth is deep into her delayed journey to the altar. The Emmy Award winner, 54, joked that she's "still" engaged to fiancé Josh Bryant on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan as she shared an update on their nuptials, which were postponed in July. "We're working on it, yeah," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and...
TheDailyBeast

Bowen Yang Nails Lying Drag Queen George Santos on SNL

Saturday Night Live opened its first episode of 2023 with an NFL post-game show. But the real star was Fox’s newest sideline reporter: Bowen Yang as Congressman George Santos.“Now George, first of all, congrats on an amazing career,” James Austin Johnson’s Jimmy Johnson said. “I didn’t even know you played football, but I see here you were the first player to lead the league in passing and rushing.”“That’s correct,” Santos replied. “I’m sort of the real Bo Jackson. And I’m proud to be the first African American quarterback to ever dunk a football.” After taking credit for the Philadelphia Eagles...
TheDailyBeast

Michael J. Fox Moves Sundance to Tears With Triumphant Documentary

For much of the 1980s and ’90s, Michael J. Fox was one of America’s favorite stars, which is why the news that he had Parkinson’s disease landed such a shocking blow. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is the endearing and affecting story of the beloved Family Ties and Back to the Future actor’s journey from Canada to Hollywood to the forefront of a fight against an incurable malady. Its poignancy and humor is amplified by its canny decision to let Fox tell his own tale.An Inconvenient Truth director Davis Guggenheim places Fox front-and-center throughout Still: A Michael J. Fox...
Popculture

David Crosby Dead: Crosby, Stills & Nash Legend Was 81

David Crosby, one of the legendary singer-songwriters of the 1960s and 1970s, has died, his wife told Variety Thursday. He was 81. Crosby, affectionately nicknamed "Croz," was a member of The Byrds and later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. The guitarist was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his work with both bands.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Drake’s Show at the Apollo Was an Underwhelming Victory Lap

After several delays and postponements over the past several weeks—and apparently suffering an injured ankle just days ago—Canadian superstar Drake finally took the stage at Harlem’s Apollo Theater over the weekend for an exclusive two-night event in partnership with SiriusXM and his recently launched channel on the platform, Sound 42.But it still wasn’t all smooth sailing, as I learned while attending Sunday night’s show. Namely, a fan seated in the mezzanine either jumped or fell over the balcony, halting the concert for roughly 20 minutes while he was evaluated by medics. Staff also had to readjust a light he’d hit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Erika Jayne & Lisa Rinna Dine Together In Paris After Former Soap Star Announces 'RHOBH' Exit

Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna are still a dynamic duo! The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars shared a joint snap to Instagram on Friday, January 20, while enjoying cocktails in Paris after the Rinna Beauty founder announced she would be leaving the show after eight seasons. "Secrets travel fast to Paris 🇫🇷," Jayne penned beside a glamorous photo of herself and Rinna sipping on dirty martinis at a swanky hotel in France. ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGEFans went wild with one user writing in the comments section, "Can...
TheDailyBeast

Sundance’s ‘Bad Behaviour’ Is an Incoherent Mother-Daughter Nightmare

“You are a toxic fucking nightmare,” spits a character in Bad Behaviour to Lucy (Jennifer Connelly), and in many respects, it’s an accurate assessment of the divorced mom. Alas, one hears and sees Lucy’s wretchedness far more than one comprehends it, and that shortcoming proves to be emblematic of New Zealand actress Alice Englert’s maiden directorial effort, which strives to scrutinize mother-daughter relations through a darkly comedic lens and only comes up with grating incoherence.Debuting at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition, Bad Behaviour sidesteps table-setting from the start, save for a brief phone conversation...
OREGON STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘The Last of Us’ Perfectly Remade the Game’s Scariest Moment

Something you’ve probably already heard: The Last of Us is really, really good. And yet, I’m going to say it again: The Last of Us is freaking fantastic! It’s a massive apocalyptic epic told on a small scale—grizzled Joel (Pedro Pascal) is tasked with escorting precocious teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) through a nightmarish America. A fungal infection has gripped the world in unspeakable ways, with those who have been infected now roaming the streets with one goal on their mind: spreading the infection further. It’s emotional, hugely impactful, action-packed, and sure to be one of the best shows of the...
TheDailyBeast

‘Theater Camp’ Is a Comedy Gift From God (and Ben Platt) to Musical Geeks

There’s a specific audience for the movie Theater Camp. It’s a demographic who prays every morning in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Patti LuPone for the most important things in life: that the high school theater director will finally listen and produce Songs of a New World instead of Footloose for the spring musical; that they’ll transfer that West End production of Dreamgirls already; and, of course, that they’ll find their community, the people who understand these priorities.That audience was abundantly present at the film’s Sundance Film Festival premiere Saturday night in Park City, a crowd...
TheDailyBeast

George Santos on Drag Pics: ‘I Was Young and I Had Fun’

George Santos has apparently admitted to his drag past—outside of a Wiki page this time. Asked by reporters on Saturday if he had ever been a “drag queen,” the embattled congressman told TMZ, “I was young and I had fun at a festival.” The notorious liar made clear he doesn’t like the label, however, telling the tabloid he “was not a drag queen.” The admission comes a day after Politico uncovered a Wikipedia page under a Santos pseudonym that talked of his success as a drag queen, while also boasting about a role on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, after Santos initially denied the rumors.Read it at TMZ
TheDailyBeast

Sundance Jurors, Including Deaf Oscar Winner, Leave Premiere Over Captioning Error

All three people serving on the Sundance U.S. Dramatic Competition jury walked out of the Friday night premiere of the Jonathan Majors vehicle Magazine Dreams after the festival failed to provide captioning for deaf and hearing-impaired audience members. A captioning device failed after being given to jury member Marlee Matlin, the first deaf actor to win an Academy Award, and the youngest winner of the best lead actress prize, prompting the departure. Matlin was joined by fellow jury members Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman. The device was repaired hours later, according to Variety, which reported that the jurors plan to screen the film collectively before the end of the festival. The outlet obtained a letter sent by the jurors to festival filmmakers expressing concern over open captioning at Sundance, saying that their ability to celebrate the entries “has been disrupted” by a lack of accessibility “to all three of us.” In a statement, Sundance chief executive Joana Vicente said that accessibility efforts “are, admittedly, always evolving and feedback helps drive it forward for the community as a whole.”Read it at Variety
TheDailyBeast

New on Amazon's Prime Video February 2023: ‘The Consultant,’ ‘Harlem,’ and More

Amazon’s Prime Video is bringing back some of its original series for new seasons in the month of February, as well as a new thriller show starring some of our favorite stars. Sounds like a promising month ahead! But we’re still waiting for more of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which would be great rom-com fodder to watch during Valentine’s Day. Too bad we’ll (probably) have to wait for the warmer months for new episodes.The streamer will start out the month with a second season of Harlem, Tracy Oliver’s comedy series about four friends who graduate NYU and move uptown...
The Independent

Andrew Tate: A ‘multi-millionaire’ kickboxer and once self-proclaimed misogynist

Social media influencer Andrew Tate rose to notoriety in 2016 when he was removed from British TV show Big Brother over a video that appeared to show him hitting a woman with a belt.A former kickboxing world champion, 36-year-old Tate amassed millions of followers across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.He claimed in an interview with Piers Morgan this month that he was the “most googled man on earth”, but Google Trends ranked him the eighth most searched person globally in 2022.His commentary across social media platforms has been met with controversy.In 2017, he was banned on Twitter for saying...
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
