Leslie Jordan Died of ‘Sudden Cardiac Dysfunction’ During Car Crash

By Brett Bachman
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty Images

Beloved character actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes during an incident in which he crashed his car into a building in Hollywood, California, last October, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The Will and Grace star’s official cause of death was listed in documents as sudden cardiac dysfunction and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The coroner also confirmed to the New York Post that two of Jordan’s arteries were significantly blocked—and that the actor recently sought medical attention for heart issues, where he was prescribed medication. No drugs or alcohol were in his system at the time of the crash. At the time, Jordan had reportedly been sober for more than 24 years.

