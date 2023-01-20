ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida; Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas; David Moerschel of Punta Gorda, Florida; and Edward Vallejo of Phoenix, comes weeks after after a different jury convicted the group’s leader, Stewart Rhodes, in the mob’s attack that halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. It’s another major victory for the Justice Department, which is also trying to secure sedition convictions against the former leader of the Proud Boys and four associates. The trial against Enrique Tarrio and his lieutenants opened earlier this month in Washington and is expected to last several weeks. Jurors deliberated for about 12 hours over three days. The judge didn’t immediately set a date for sentencing.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Accused El Paso Walmart shooter to plead guilty to federal hate-crime raps

The man accused of targeting Hispanics when he allegedly killed 23 people at a Texas Walmart plans to plead guilty to federal hate-crime charges, new court papers reveal. Lawyers representing Patrick Crusuis informed the feds over the weekend of his intent to change his plea to guilty in a court filing obtained by El Paso Matters. The motion was filed days after federal prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty for Crusius. The 24-year-old allegedly drove 10 hours from the Dallas suburb of Allen to El Paso to hunt Hispanics in the 2019 massacre. He told investigators he cased the...
Vermont Supreme Court rules in favor of noncitizen voting

Noncitizen residents may continue to vote in municipal elections in Vermont's capital city of Montpelier, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, stating that such voting in local elections doesn't violate the state Constitution. In its decision on an appeal the higher court upheld a lower court ruling, dismissing the claim. “The statute allowing noncitizens...
Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden's term

WASHINGTON — A surge in Cuban and Nicaraguan arrivals at the U.S. border with Mexico in December led to the highest number of illegal border crossings recorded during any month of Joe Biden's presidency, authorities said Friday. The extraordinary influx came shortly before Biden introduced measures on Jan. 5...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch

NEW YORK — A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official has been indicted on charges he helped a Russian oligarch, in violation of U.S. sanctions. He was also charged, in a separate indictment, with taking cash from a former foreign security officer. Charles McGonigal, the special agent in charge of...
