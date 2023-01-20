ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks forward Katie Lou Samuelson joins Vanderbilt's staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former UConn star and current WNBA player Katie Lou Samuelson has been hired as Vanderbilt's director of player development for women's basketball. Samuelson, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks, will assist with recruiting and strategy for Vanderbilt during her offseason, the school announced Sunday. "She is...
