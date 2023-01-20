Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25: Week 8

Like the boys side, the Top 10 remains intact in the state of Georgia this week with everyone earning wins. The only team to lose a game in the Top 10 this past week was No. 10 Buford to a short-handed River Ridge squad.

Forest Park continues to rise after its slip-up earlier this month. Hillgrove and Central-Macon both crack the Top 25 this week as well.

Find the complete breakdown of the SBLive Sports Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25 below.

1. Hebron Christian (16-0): The Lions remain unbeaten on the season after picking up two more wins against Hart County and Monroe Area. The Lions have a lot of youth on their team, but with a Hall-of-Fame coach in Jan Azar, you wouldn’t know it by the way they play.

2. River Ridge (15-5): The Knights went 3-0 this past week highlighted by a wire-to-wire win at Buford last Saturday. They did get a scare on Tuesday night, however. Playing against rival Sequoyah, they trailed 31-20 at the half before rallying for a 69-61 win.

3. Brookwood (17-1): The Broncos went 2-0 this past week and will now gear up for their biggest game of the season against No. 4 Archer. It will be the first of two games against the Tigers in region play. The Broncos have only lost one game this season and it came against No. 2 River Ridge.

4. Archer (13-2): The Tigers have not played a game since Jan. 10 when they beat Grayson by 11 points. They will play Friday night on the road at No. 3 Brookwood in a huge region matchup. Will the long layoff between games help or hurt the Tigers? We will soon find out.

5. Mt. Paran Christian (17-1): The Eagles had another great week defeating Therell 63-12 and Carrollton 58-38. Sitting at 17-1 on the season, they are going to be very tough to beat in Class 2A this season.

6. Lovejoy (14-4): The Wildcats showed zero signs of rust in their first game in eight days. They played Morrow for the second straight time and crushed them 84-15 to improve to 14-4 on the season. They have a huge game Friday night at Forest Park.

7. Woodward Academy (14-5): The War Eagles couldn’t have asked for a much better week. They beat Kell 57-56 last Saturday and followed that up with two more wins against Athens Christian and Jonesboro to improve to 14-5 on the season. They’ll face Rockdale County in another big region game Friday night.

8. Wesleyan (15-2): The Wolves are another team that turned in a great week. They went 3-0 with wins against Gilmer 65-34, Mt. Bethel and Dawson County. They’ll travel to face a red-hot Lumpkin County Friday night, a game they needed overtime to win at home earlier this season.

9. Norcross (16-1): The Blue Devils moved into the Top 10 last week and will remain there this week after winning two more games convincingly. They took down Lowndes and Meadowcreek and will face Duluth Friday night in what should be another easy win.

10. Buford (16-1): The Wolves finally dropped their first game of the season and it came at home against No. 2 River Ridge. The Wolves never led, but only lost by two points. River Ridge was without two key starters, however, and they didn’t look their best in a 61-54 win against Collins Hill on Tuesday night. With everyone ahead of the Wolves not losing a game this past week, they will remain at No. 10 in this week’s Power 25.

11. St. Francis (14-5): In a much-anticipated matchup against Galloway, the Knights got the job done last Friday night, defeating them 71-63. They move up one spot in this week’s rankings to No. 11.

12. Kell (13-5): The Longhorns went 1-1 this past week and came ever so close to beating No. 7 Woodward Academy. They bounced back with a nice win against Greater Atlanta Christian to improve to 13-5 on the season. They move up in this week’s rankings to No. 12.

13. Forest Park (15-3): After hitting their rough patch in the season a couple of weeks ago, the Panthers have since rattled off six wins in a row, including two against Rockdale County. They beat the Bulldogs in convincing fashion Tuesday night on the road 54-41 thanks to a huge night from Yasmine Allen.

14. Rockdale County (13-4): The Bulldogs are not trending in the right direction. After a promising start in region play defeating No. 6 Lovejoy, they’ve since lost twice to No. 13 Forest Park and once to Woodward Academy. They lost by 13 to the Panthers Tuesday night at home in a somewhat surprising result. The Bulldogs still have time to get things turned around, but they’re running out of time.

15. Galloway (17-4): The Scots will remain at No. 15 in this week’s rankings after losing to region foe St. Francis 71-63 last Friday night. They bounced back with a huge win against Collins Hill 73-46 to improve to 17-4 on the season.

16. Peachtree Ridge (15-3): The Lions picked up two more wins to improve to 15-3 on the season. Both came against average competition, but they will soon get their chance to prove themselves as a legit Class 7A contender when they face Norcross next Wednesday.

17. Lumpkin County (15-3): The Indians are heating up at the perfect time. Facing rival White County on Tuesday, the Indians dismantled the Warriors 69-43 in what was easily their biggest win of the season. With some much-needed momentum, they’ll now get a rematch with No. 8 Wesleyan Friday night.

18. North Paulding (18-1): The Wolfpack picked up three more wins to improve to 18-1 on the season. Their biggest win of the week was a 51-47 region win over a really good Hillgrove squad. They’ll get another good test Friday night at home against McEachern.

19. Campbell (17-2): The Spartans now sit at 17-2 on the season, but they continue to flirt with defeat game after game. They move up two spots due in large part to some teams in the bottom half of the Power 25 having bad slip-ups.

20. Hillgrove (15-5): The Hawks make their debut in the Power 25 this week and come in at No. 20 despite losing to No. 18 North Paulding last Friday. The Hawks are 15-5 and are playing solid competition week after week. With some other teams losing to some teams they shouldn’t, the Hawks have been a very tough out this season.

21. Griffin (14-3): The Bears slide down three spots to No. 21 after losing to Grayson on Monday 55-47. The Rams are a solid team, but it’s a game the Bears probably should have won.

22. White County (15-4): The Warriors are down to No. 22 this week after getting blown out at home 69-43 to No. 17 Lumpkin County. The Warriors aren’t playing their best ball of the season right now, but still have time to turn it around.

23. McEachern (10-6): The Indians are down one spot to No. 23 after dropping a pair of games to out-of-state opponents. They’ll get a good test Friday night against No. 18 North Paulding.

24. South Forsyth (15-3): The War Eagles move up one spot to No. 24 after picking up a pair of nice wins against Milton and North Gwinnett.

25. Central-Macon (16-1): The Chargers make their debut on the Power 25 this week after improving to 16-1 on the season. Their only loss came earlier in the season against No. 21 Griffin.