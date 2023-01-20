Read full article on original website
Related
Be Honest, Have You Ever Scratched Your Glabella In Public?
There you are, minding your own business, not bothering anybody. It might be at work, maybe shopping, maybe in that familiar third pew at church. Everything is fine, no problems here...and then it happens. Your Glabella starts to itch. In fact, it starts to itch like crazy!. Do you scratch...
19 Things We Unquestionably Accept Even Though They’re An Absolute Scam
"Paying $200 for a required college textbook, in order to read the required 1/10th of it, and then the college making it obsolete the next year even though it's only a year old, so you can't even sell it back."
My Uncle saw his girlfriend talking to another man. This is how he handled the confrontation (Opinion)
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Back when my uncle was a young man, he was in love with a certain woman. My grandmother did not approve of this woman because of the ways she interacted in society. Being from the old school, my grandmother was of the opinion that women should be seen and not heard too much of.
Experimental intimacy: Partners Being More Practical And Intentional
Experimental intimacy is all about trying new things and sharing new experiences with your partner. It's about breaking out of your routines and having some adventures together. It's also about spontaneity – keeping things fresh by doing things that you may not have planned.
People Are Revealing The Things They Learned Embarrassingly Late In Life, And I Am Truly Confused How They Didn't Figure Them Out Sooner
Okay, but TIL that Disney had their own version of "Mambo No. 5" called "Disney Mambo No. 5," which was also sung by Lou Bega.
18 Pieces Of Advice Kids Were Given By Their Parents That They Only Understood Once They Got Older
"That sometimes you need to hear 'no.'"
Dangers Of Emotional Intimacy Outside Of A Defined Relationship
There are many dangers of emotional intimacy outside of a relationship. When two people are emotionally intimate, they share their deepest feelings and thoughts with each other. They may also share intimate physical contact. This type of intimacy can be very dangerous, especially if the two people are not in a relationship.
Opinion: Relationship Burnout Leads To Thoughts Of Dating Someone New
A relationship usually doesn’t end because of a giant blow-up fight that appears out of nowhere. Instead, it is a slow build-up over time and the end usually comes when both, or one of the parties has given so much that they have nothing left.
Women Who Give Too Much in a Relationship Suffer From Low Self-Esteem
Relationships are give and take. But for a woman with low self-esteem, it’s all giving with no taking in return. Which can be exhausting. When it comes to relationships, women who give too much are not doing it out of generosity. They are doing it out of fear.
icytales.com
How to Fix a Broken Relationship: Complete Guide with 8 Steps
You lost her and it hurts. It’s been maybe keeping you up at night, stressing you out, and you’re consumed by it. You want the broken or the damaged relationship to fix again and you don’t know how to do it. Maybe you’ve tried many different things and it hasn’t gotten the results you’ve been looking for. Perhaps you’ve taken other people’s advice.
Opinion: Are You Dating Someone That Lacks Empathy?
EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.
Anger As Husband Secretly Texts Wife's Boss: 'Extremely Misogynistic'
An attorney told Newsweek that the husband's behavior showed signs of inappropriate control.
Opinion: Red Flags At The Beginning Of Toxic Relationships Are Almost Always Overlooked
I wouldn’t have been able to write about this when I was younger because I was naive and didn’t look for red flags before jumping into a relationship. Unfortunately, I wasn’t taught how to protect my mind and heart against abusers. Sociopaths, narcissists, and emotional/physical abusers weren’t on my radar, making me a prime target.
Opinion: A Letter To Anyone Dating A Victim Of Narcissistic Abuse
A new relationship is most likely the last thing you’ll be thinking about after you leave your abuser. I hope it’s the last thing on your mind…because it’s time for you to be selfish and put your needs first. Regardless of if you ignore the pain and try to shut things out, you will be affected by what you endured. As a plea from someone that didn’t deal with her pain right away —
psychologytoday.com
3 Facts About Consensual Non-Monogamy
Consensual non-monogamy is an arrangement in which it is acceptable to have more than one sexual or romantic relationship simultaneously. Over 20 percent of U.S. adults in a study reported having been in a consensually non-monogamous relationship at some point in their lifetime. Consensually non-monogamous relationships are sometimes stigmatized, but...
Opinion: Navigating A Relationship With A Partner Who Has a Different Social Circle
Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different lifestyle or social circle can be challenging, but it's not impossible. It's important to remember that we all have different backgrounds and experiences shaping our perspectives and values and that having different lifestyles and social circles is okay. With the right approach, you can support your partner and help to strengthen your relationship.
Developing Emotional Resilience to Overcome Hardship
How do they do it? The 5 Ways The Most Emotionally Tough People Get That Way reveals the secrets of how they manage to stay strong in the face of adversity. If you consider yourself emotionally tough, then chances are you've been through some tough times. But the question remains:
How To Rebuild Trust In A Relationship After It’s Been Broken
Rebuilding trust in a relationship is a difficult task. Trust is about safety with another person — both emotional and physical. When one partner stops trusting another, it’s a problem that needs to be dealt with immediately. Sure, groveling can help and flowers might be a step in the right direction. But regaining trust requires much more.
techvisibility.com
Tired women who should not ‘obtain it all’ any more
A typical example of the second are a lady contacting by herself “Tradwifeoriginal”. She’s a site and you can social networking membership, with 5300 followers into the Fb with 3200 followers towards Instagram (). ” The lady Instagram posts are photos declaring “Submissive wives enjoys pleased lifetime”...
When the "Anesthesia" wears off, marital issues can feel like a tornado about to touch the ground
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever listened to a guy or a lady in love talk about their bae? Oh my! I bet you’ll agree with me on this one. You may not say this out loud but you may wonder if they’re high on something. They sound like they are crazy. It’s like they’re exaggerating. They make their lover seem like an angel or saint. You wonder, does that kind of love really exist?
Comments / 0