El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso authorities find 45 migrants in stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dozens of people were reportedly found in a mobile home in El Paso. A photograph showed 45 people, who were identified as migrants, in Border Patrol custody. The tweet sent out by Peter Jaquez, El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol, also showed the mobile...
EL PASO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Mayors sign off on automated cross-border cargo shuttle

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The mayors of El Paso and Juarez on Friday agreed to explore a private company’s pitch for an automated shuttle system to move cargo more efficiently through the Ysleta port of entry. The project involves truckers unhinging their cargo on the Mexican...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police presence in central El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14/ CBS4 received multiple reports of a heavy police presence near central El Paso. Crews on scene saw three to four police units near Yandell and Piedras. Our news reporter on scene saw several nearby businesses blocked off by yellow tape. We spoke to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police investigate possible shooting in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police were called out to a shopping center in far east El Paso county early Monday morning after one person called saying they heard gunshots in the area, according to Police. Police blocked off the Sunfire Village Plaza on the 2100 block of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police presence near Cielo Vista drive in east El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — We are getting reports of a police presence near east El Paso between the streets Cielo Vista and Devonshire Drive. Our crews on scene saw two police units blocking the streets with tape and police units. Avoid the area if possible. There is very...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

County Attorney temporarily shuts down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an inspection revealed a massage parlor was offering sexual services, El Paso's County Attorney has temporarily shut down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso. According to court documents, Tokyo Massage operated without a license, hired unlicensed therapists and failed to keep records on clients...
EL PASO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?

Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Accused El Paso Walmart gunman will plead guilty to federal charges

EL PASO, Texas (El Paso Matters) — The man accused of murdering 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges, his attorneys said in a court filing on Saturday. The announcement comes four days after the Justice Department announced that it would not seek the death penalty in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Volunteers clean up trash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The World Mission Society Church of God collected trash that has been accumulating next to the access road on Gateway North and Railroad Avenue on Sunday. The organization saw more than 40 volunteers help in the beautification project in Northeast El Paso. The Church of God is a worldwide organization […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen set for this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen on behalf of Chief Allen’s family. Officials tell KTSM that services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27. On Thursday Jan. 26, a tribute to Chief Allen will be […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Fire Department accepts applications for firefighter trainee

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department is seeking applicants for the upcoming Fire Training Academy Class 103. The deadline to apply is February 16. Interested individuals are invited to visit to elpasofire.org view the updated requirements. Applicants must meet the minimum qualifications in order to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso celebrates Lunar New Year 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso celebrated the Lunar New Year with free special events and activities for families hosted by the City of El Paso Saturday afternoon. El Pasoans were able to hop the El Paso Streetcar to hear stories about the lunar calendar...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

GISD plans to provide internet service to all students homes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The remote and mostly rural communities of the Gadsden ISD will soon give reliable high-speed internet service to each students home. GISD serves over 12,000 students and at least 5,000 of them lack quality internet service. KFOX14 spoke with Superintendent, Travis Dempsey, about what...
EL PASO, TX

