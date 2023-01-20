Read full article on original website
Ron Swim
3d ago
So… instead of focusing drought issues that AFFECT EVERYONE, this board is focused on racist water? Can California government be anymore clownish???
Reply(14)
303
Dutchman
3d ago
With our state leading the country in poverty, homeless, taxes, energy cost, stupid regulations & policies, #1 in illegals and #43 in schools, these clowns are working on a racist water? Unbelievable and Rediculus.
Reply(6)
144
747
3d ago
It’s embarrassing driving out of state with California plates anymore ,people passing you are laughing and shaking their head .
Reply(12)
92
Related
District administrator calls for 'privileged white voices' to be dismissed from curriculum plans in California
A California district administrator blasted 'white voices' from being considered in the state's curriculum standards and called for a more extreme version of a Black Lives Matter curriculum.
California school administrator urged state to not give in to 'privileged white voices'
A school district administrator in California has sparked outrage for stating she believes 'privileged White voices' should not be involved in establishing lessons.
Newsom advisor Michael Tubbs discusses ‘End Poverty in California’ initiative
(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
shastascout.org
Shasta County Poised To Provide Inspiration To California Educators Seeking To Implement New Statewide Indian Education Act
A state law passed last fall encourages districts to develop culturally appropriate history lessons. The groundbreaking work of Shasta County’s American Indian Advisory (AIA) is providing a model for districts seeking to implement the new law statewide. Now an additional $1.1 million in grant funds will take the AIA’s work even further.
californiaglobe.com
The Use of ‘Shall’ Versus ‘May’ in California Statutes
What are the differences between the words “shall” and “may” in statutes? As a general rule, the use of the word “shall” is to impose a duty on a person or people or to mandate action by a person or people. In other words, a bill drafter should use the word “shall” to say a person or people “has a duty to” do something or “has to” do something.
SFGate
California's strict gun laws don't eliminate violence, but they have helped
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - California has a reputation as a tough place to buy a gun. It's home to mandatory waiting periods and background checks for firearms purchases. It bans so-called military-style assault weapons, one of just eight states, plus the District of Columbia, with such a law. And in 2016, it became one of the first states to pass a red-flag law, which allows authorities to remove firearms from someone believed to be a danger to themselves or others.
Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5
Dear Editor, As a medical-courier, I can attest from personal experience that our state’s infamous anti-independent contractor law, Assembly Bill (AB) 5, is upending the livelihoods of thousands of hardworking Californians. Until now, as an independent contractor, I’ve been able to set my own hours and work for a variety of different businesses. It has […] The post Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
‘Water Education for Latino Leaders’ tour Salton Sea and sit down with its Authority Executive Director
The 'Water Education for Latino Leaders' had the opportunity to tour the Salton Sea Saturday morning. The group also known as 'WELL' is made up of about twenty Latino elected officials from across California. City council, school board, and water district members throughout California came together. They each had the opportunity to sit down and The post ‘Water Education for Latino Leaders’ tour Salton Sea and sit down with its Authority Executive Director appeared first on KESQ.
Pilar Schiavo Appointed To Five Government Committees
Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has been appointed to five government committees which focus on a variety of central issues for Californians. California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon appointed Schiavo to four standing committees and one joint committee. These committees include the Assembly committees on Emergency Management; Public Employment & Retirement; Utilities & Energy; and ...
California's Controversial Fast Food Law: Fast Food Chains Unite To Oppose California's FAST Act
California representatives were looking to enact a state-wide food-related law, the California FAST Act, that would improve working conditions for those in the fast food industry.
How California, Arizona and other states are trying to generate a whole new water supply
If implemented on a wide enough scale, recharge projects hold the potential to bolster water security in drought-stricken regions while improving the health of the environment.
edsource.org
Community college leaders warn of 'dire' consequences of proposed transfer rules
A statewide effort to streamline transfer to California’s two public university systems is facing controversy over which classes students should be required to take at their community colleges before making the switch. The proposed general education pathway — a list of lower-division course requirements — to transfer to the...
abc10.com
California Republicans push back on Gov. Newsom's plans to store water
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Vice President Kamala Harris was in California Friday visiting a groundwater recharge center to talk about the state and national efforts to store water for the dry season. Water storage has been at the top of minds for lawmakers as the state was hit with back...
iebusinessdaily.com
It’s no myth: businesses are leaving California at an alarming rate
A local research institute has concluded what a lot of business people have been saying for years: that California is an expensive place to conduct business, and that a lot of businesses have left the state as a result. Sixty four percent the businesses that have left California in the...
Washington Examiner
Ethical imbroglios abound for California Governor Newsom
A report this week involving California Gov. and first lady Gavin and Jennifer Seibel Newsom raises the question of how many scandals can be wrapped up in a single story. What will be still more scandalous is if the establishment media doesn’t cover the revelations as a scandal. The...
One Green Planet
Petition: Ask California to End Cash Bail
Illinois recently became the first state to eliminate cash bail. Cash bail doesn’t keep our communities safe because it incentivizes people to plead guilty who can’t pay bail and creates economic hardship. California almost eliminated this harmful practice in the past, but the bail-bonding industry used its immense resources to fight against it. Please sign this petition to tell California to end cash bail once and for all!
californiaglobe.com
Parents Are Rethinking Education – And That’s A Good Thing
Education in California is experiencing a once-in-a-generation transformation, as tens of thousands of parents make crucial decisions about how and where their children learn. From reexamining curricula to exploring school choice options and non-traditional learning models, parents are eager to find better or supplementary learning environments for their children. During...
Fox40
These are the highest paying jobs in California, according to 2023 report
(NEXSTAR) – If you can’t stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise. U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2023 jobs report, including a breakdown of the cities where workers can take home top dollar. The analysts took every job title that U.S. News & World Report tracks and found the metro areas where those professions earn the most.
Santa Monica Mirror
Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
Silicon Valley
Here’s why your gas bills are so much higher right now
None of us lives in Hearst Castle. Yet my natural gas bill shot from $44 to nearly $300 in the span of two months. Kay Kearney’s is projected to hit $368 in January — more than three times what she paid this time last year. And Burl Estes is staring down a $397 tab for having the audacity to keep warm.
Comments / 291