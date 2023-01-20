ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

NBCMontana

HRDC extends fundraiser until end of January

MISSOULA, Mont. — The HRDC in Bozeman will extend its annual December fundraiser, the UnGala, until the end of January. All funds raised will go to supporting the emergency shelter, affordable housing, food insecurity, programming for seniors, energy assistance and much more.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

MSU to host Native Student Preview Day

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University will host high school and transfer students during Native Student Preview Day on campus. The event offers Native students a culturally relevant campus visit experience and includes meeting faculty, staff and engaging with current students. Native Student Preview Day takes place on Jan....
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Commissioner of Higher Education bans Tik Tok

BOZEMAN, Mont — Effective Jan. 20, university students in Montana can no longer access a popular social media app on campuses. Under the direction of the Commissioner of Higher Education, TikTok is now banned on all university devices and networks. Montana State University says they’re in the process or...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

MSU historian to give talk on book about slavery

MISSOULA, Mont. — An assistant professor at Montana State University will deliver a talk on her book about slavery. Katherine Johnson is a historian studying slavery, race and the environment in Atlantic plantation societies. Her new book, "The Nature of Slavery," examines how attitudes of late 18th century plantation...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Fire destroys Bozeman home

MISSOULA, Mont. — A structure fire occurred at the Covered Wagon Mobile Home Park southeast of Oak and 19 with multiple departments responding. The Hyalite Fire Department was the first to be dispatched at 5:47 Sunday Morning. The Bozeman Fire Department, Central Valley Fire District, Gallatin Gateway Fire District,...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue aid person

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue came to the aid of a person Friday close to West Yellowstone. West Yellowstone Police Dispatch received a call over someone experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath while out snowshoeing on the Riverside Trail one mile east of West Yellowstone.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

