NBCMontana
MSU researchers, collaborators launch site to help farmers, ranchers combat stress
MISSOULA, Mont. — In a recent survey, researchers at Montana State University found that farmers and ranchers in Montana and the West experience a medium level of stress on average. Agricultural stress can be caused by weather, crop yield, debt, family issues and more, impacting sleep schedules, physical and...
NBCMontana
Sensitive Lands Plan team to host open house for Gallatin Valley community
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin Valley Sensitive Lands Protection Plan team will host the Love Your Land Open House, a kickoff event for the community to learn about how rapidly the valley is growing, the planning process and how to become involved. The open house takes place Jan. 31...
NBCMontana
HRDC extends fundraiser until end of January
MISSOULA, Mont. — The HRDC in Bozeman will extend its annual December fundraiser, the UnGala, until the end of January. All funds raised will go to supporting the emergency shelter, affordable housing, food insecurity, programming for seniors, energy assistance and much more.
NBCMontana
MSU to host Native Student Preview Day
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University will host high school and transfer students during Native Student Preview Day on campus. The event offers Native students a culturally relevant campus visit experience and includes meeting faculty, staff and engaging with current students. Native Student Preview Day takes place on Jan....
NBCMontana
Montana Commissioner of Higher Education bans Tik Tok
BOZEMAN, Mont — Effective Jan. 20, university students in Montana can no longer access a popular social media app on campuses. Under the direction of the Commissioner of Higher Education, TikTok is now banned on all university devices and networks. Montana State University says they’re in the process or...
NBCMontana
MSU historian to give talk on book about slavery
MISSOULA, Mont. — An assistant professor at Montana State University will deliver a talk on her book about slavery. Katherine Johnson is a historian studying slavery, race and the environment in Atlantic plantation societies. Her new book, "The Nature of Slavery," examines how attitudes of late 18th century plantation...
NBCMontana
Fire destroys Bozeman home
MISSOULA, Mont. — A structure fire occurred at the Covered Wagon Mobile Home Park southeast of Oak and 19 with multiple departments responding. The Hyalite Fire Department was the first to be dispatched at 5:47 Sunday Morning. The Bozeman Fire Department, Central Valley Fire District, Gallatin Gateway Fire District,...
NBCMontana
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue aid person
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue came to the aid of a person Friday close to West Yellowstone. West Yellowstone Police Dispatch received a call over someone experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath while out snowshoeing on the Riverside Trail one mile east of West Yellowstone.
