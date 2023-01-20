ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

Road rage incident leads to accident causing 4-mile delay on I-15

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
A road rage incident lead to a multi-vehicle accident that caused a massive traffic delay on Interstate 15 in Midvale during Thursday's afternoon rush hour.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, two vehicles were driving aggressively while heading southbound on I-15. One of the vehicles lost control and hit a traffic barrier near 8600 South, then hit a truck that was pulling a trailer, causing it to overturn.

Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked, leading to a 4-mile back up.

It's not known if anyone was injured in the accident, but crews were able to move the trailer and reopen some of the lanes just before 5:45 p.m.

