ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Nonprofit working to distribute funds to those impacted by Club Q shooting

By Russell Haythorn
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfFyS_0kKnBpxe00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As a survivor of a mass shooting, Javier Nava knows the physical and emotional pain all too well.

“I was with my friends and my husband in the club, and you just never imagine something like that could happen to you,” Nava said of the June 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. “I got a gunshot in my abdomen.”

He was one of five who hid in a storage closet of the Pulse nightclub as a gunman went on rampage. A friend saved Nava from bleeding to death.

“With her knee, she was pushing my abdomen,” Nava said. “We heard all the gunshots from the beginning to the end.”

This week, Nava is in Colorado Springs, ready to connect with survivors and family members of the Club Q shooting.

“When I tell them I’m a survivor, they just open their heart,” he said of connecting with recent mass shooting survivors. “You create or make a connection with them.”

“Unfortunately, we’ve developed a lot of experience in dealing with these tragedies,” said Jeff Dion, executive director of the National Compassion Fund . “We have collected over $140 million for victims of mass casualty events.”

The National Compassion Fund is a nonprofit that collects and distributes charitable contributions in the aftermath of mass casualty events. Dion says 100% of donated funds go to family members of those who were killed, people who were injured and people who were present and experienced psychological trauma.

Dion, Nava and their team are hoping survivors of the Club Q shooting will join them at a meeting Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church. They hope to start the conversation about distributing the $1 million in donations that have poured in for Club Q victims, their loved ones and survivors.

“We know that 17 were wounded, but only 12 have signed up on our contact list,” Dion said. “So there’s still five we’re looking for. And of the five killed, only two families have spoken to the fund so far. We need to let people know there’s money here that is for you, but we can’t help you unless we know who you are.”

For Dion, this is personal.

“When I was 14 years old, my sister, Paulette, was murdered by a serial killer,” Dion said.

The fund will take names Thursday night, then validate those individual stories with law enforcement and local hospitals.

“Everybody who applies is validated through law enforcement and hospitals,” Dion said. “With the Boston Marathon Bombing, we did not administer that fund, but there were four people who went to jail for defrauding the fund by using fake medical records.”

Dion says his group takes painstaking efforts to ensure fraud does not occur.

It's tragic, but important work.

“I always wanted to visit Colorado because of the mountains, the snow. And it’s sad that I have to come here because of this situation,” Nava said. “One of my friends who died in the Pulse shooting, he was always telling me that whenever we go to Puerto Rico, we are going to do this and that. And my first visit in Puerto Rico was visiting the cemetery and going to see him.”

“What I would like more than anything else is to never, ever have to do this again,” Dion said. “But until we get better at fixing that, I’m going to make sure we’re all here to serve these victims and survivors.”

To apply for funds or donate, click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYgLc_0kKnBpxe00
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Body Security Check

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

The Vial of Life Offers Peace of Mind in Lake County, Florida

There is a great free program offered to seniors and those with medical conditions here in Lake County, Florida. It's called The Vial of Life. Imagine yourself in an emergency situation where you cannot explain your medical history, your allergies, your medications, or your emergency contacts to emergency responders when they come to your home. That's when The Vial of Life comes in handy!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Advocate

Windows Shot Out at Orlando Gay Bar

After the windows of an Orlando, Fla., LGBTQ+ bar were shot out Wednesday evening, police are characterizing the crime as a bias-motivated attack on the LGBTQ+ business. District Dive, located in Orlando’s Milk District, posted security video to its Facebook page of a man shooting out windows in the Southern Nights complex. The complex is home to several queer establishments, including District Dive, Southern Craft, and the Southern Nights nightclub. The post on District Dive’s page said the complex “was a target of a suspected hate crime.”
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando's mayor stresses need to 'be prepared' for mass shootings

It's been six years ​since a gunman killed 49 people and injured others at Pulse, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando. Dyer, who led the city during the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre, stressed the need for leaders to be prepared for mass shooting incidents. Mass shootings are something no mayor...
ORLANDO, FL
FOX8 News

Florida woman kills terminally ill husband at hospital: police

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself in his room for four hours before surrendering, Daytona Beach officials said. Ellen Gilland, 76, told officers that her 77-year-old husband Jerry Gilland had been ill for some time and they had […]
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Organizations in Lake County, Florida That Will Pick Up Your Donated Items

A friend of mine recently replaced a few kitchen appliances. She said they were in good working condition but were the wrong color, not matching the stainless appliance package she was working towards. She hated to just pay to have them hauled away for disposal knowing they would likely just be trashed and not do anyone any good. After doing some searching, we found organizations that not only accept donations but will come out to your house and pick up donations in Lake County, Florida!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Cripple Creek January 16, 2023 Edition

1-8-2023 Ronald J Andert, 52 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for C.R.S. 18-6-803.5 (1)(a) Violation of a protection order. 1-9-2023 Tyler Ryan Fagan, 29 years old of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released for C.R.S. 18-4-501 (1)(a) Criminal mischief. 1-10-2023 Gloria...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
WESH

2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
ORLANDO, FL
ocfl.net

Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | January 22, 2023

“I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. It is unfortunate that these acts of violence continue to occur in America for the purpose of instilling fear in our populace. The fact that it happened during a Lunar New Year celebration enjoyed by many Asians is remarkable. I hope and pray we turn our trauma into action to curtail such acts of violence in the future.” – Jerry L. Demings, Orange County Mayor.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer speaking nationally on mass shooting response

ORLANDO, Fla. — City leaders from across the country are in Washington D.C. this week for talks on how to best help and support their fellow mayors. Orlando's mayor Buddy Dyer is leading the discussion on a big safety topic at this year's U.S. Conference of Mayors. He’s being called on for expertise in ‘responding to mass shootings.’
ORLANDO, FL
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy