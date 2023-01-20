Read full article on original website
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Jury finds 4 Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy
A Washington, D.C., jury found four members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy on Monday over a plot to stop the transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021, AP reports. Why it matters: It's the second set of seditious conspiracy convictions against the anti-government...
Former top FBI official charged with violating sanctions on Russian oligarch
A former FBI special agent in charge of counterintelligence at the bureau's New York Field Office was charged and arrested over allegedly violating U.S. sanctions on a Russian oligarch, the Department of Justice announced Monday. The big picture: The Justice Department alleged Charles McGonigal, who retired from the FBI in...
Over 60% say Biden, Trump inappropriately handled classified docs: Poll
Both former President Trump and President Biden have drawn public disapproval over their handling of classified documents, per a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. Driving the news: A majority of Americans say that both Trump and Biden acted inappropriately in their handling of the classified documents, but more, 43%, said that Trump's handling of the documents "was a more serious concern."
DOJ tells House Oversight it can’t share info on ongoing investigations
The Department of Justice signaled Friday that it was unable to share information about ongoing investigations with the GOP-led House, per a letter obtained by Politico. Driving the news: The letter to House Judiciary Chair Rep. Jim Jordan comes after the Ohio Republican announced that the GOP-led committee is seeking to conduct "an oversight of the Justice Department's actions" related to President Biden's handling of classified documents.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing
The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
Capitol rioter who rested feet on desk in Pelosi's office found guilty on 8 counts
Richard Barnett, the man who was photographed with his feet propped on a desk inside the office of Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, was found guilty of eight charges by a federal jury on Monday, AP reports. Details: The eight charges Barnett faced included theft...
What's next after federal judge dismisses Andrew Warren's lawsuit
A federal judge dismissed suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday, but he ruled that DeSantis violated Warren's free speech rights when he sent the prosecutor packing. Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle, a Bill Clinton appointee, ruled Friday that he didn't...
2 Democrats call for investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents
At least two Democratic senators have openly called for an investigation into President Biden for his mishandling of classified documents from when he was vice president. The big picture: The senators aren't alone. About two-thirds of Americans favor such an investigation, with a majority of Democrats supporting the idea, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.
Yellen rejects GOP gambit on debt ceiling
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is ruling out a potential proposal from House Republicans that calls for triaging payments after the exhaustion of "extraordinary measures" to avoid default on the federal debt. The big picture: The U.S. has reached its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, with...
Coons: After Biden, other officials likely searching for classified docs
In light of the discovery of additional classified documents in President Biden's home, many other senior and former elected officials are likely conducting personal searches for any documents they might have, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told ABC's "This Week" Sunday. Driving the news: Justice Department investigators on Friday conducted a...
Jeffries says GOP has “double standard” on committees assignments
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) nominated Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) to the Intelligence Committee in a letter to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Saturday first obtained by Punchbowl News. Why it matters: McCarthy has said he will deny Schiff's and Swalwell's nominations to...
SCOTUS justices were interviewed in abortion opinion leak investigation
Supreme Court Marshal Gail A. Curley said Friday that none of the justices or their spouses were implicated in any of the "credible leads" pursued in her investigation into the leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson. Driving the news: Curley, who in a report to the court...
Rep. Nancy Mace: GOP's abortion stance led to slim House majority
Republicans' stance on abortion hurt them in gaining a majority in the House of Representatives during the midterm elections, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said Sunday. Driving the news: “We should have had a dozen or two-dozen seat majority this legislative session, but we don't because this is one of the issues that was top of mind for swing voters,” Mace said during the interview on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Elizabeth Holmes tried "to flee the country" after conviction, prosecutors say
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes allegedly made an "attempt to flee the country" shortly after being convicted of conspiracy and fraud, prosectors alleged in a court filing Friday, per CNN. Driving the news: Holmes, who was found guilty on Jan. 3, 2022, for defrauding investors in her failed blood-testing company, had...
DeSantis violated First Amendment by removing elected official, judge rules
A federal judge ruled Friday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the First Amendment and the Florida Constitution by removing an elected state prosecutor from office, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: This is the latest turn in the ongoing saga over DeSantis' decision to suspend Hillsborough County State...
3 active-duty Marines charged for storming Capitol
Three active-duty U.S. Marines have been arrested and charged for storming the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to court documents. Why it matters: They are the latest in a series of former and current military personnel to face consequences for participating in the deadly attack. Details: Cpl. Micah...
Russian official says new weapons for Ukraine will result in "global catastrophe"
The continued delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine will provoke retaliation from Russia and will "lead to a global catastrophe," a Russian parliamentary leader warned Sunday. Why it matters: The comments come amid debate among Germany, the U.S. and its allies as to whether to send tanks to Ukraine in...
Manchin on 2024 political ambitions: "Everything is on table"
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) was noncommital Sunday on whether he will seek re-election to the Senate in 2024. Why it matters: Republicans are already eyeing West Virginia as a top seat to flip to regain control of the chamber. One Republican, West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney, already announced he is...
