ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Police investigating 'white power' graffiti on Caldwell High School following 'brown pride' peaceful protest

By BRENDA RODRIGUEZ KTVB
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmRgl_0kKnAywO00

Originally published Jan. 19 on KTVB.COM .

CALDWELL — Students at Caldwell High School chanted, “B-P Brown Pride!” after a “brown pride” hoodie was the center of controversy at Caldwell High School on Tuesday morning.

By Thursday morning, the attention had turned to graffiti on the outside of the school.

The Caldwell School District and Caldwell Police Department are investigating the graffiti, which says “white power.” The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning, a Caldwell School District press release said, and is being investigated as a hate crime.

Four individuals wearing dark hoodies and face masks were caught on video camera vandalizing the school, the release said.

“We will not tolerate hate in our city and will ensure that whoever is responsible for this will be held accountable for their actions,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release.

The “brown pride” chants on Tuesday happened after a student was told she couldn’t wear the message on a sweatshirt at school.

Senior Brenda Hernandez said her teacher pulled her out of class for wearing the hoodie to school

“I was told to take off my ‘brown pride’ hoodie because others could find it offensive, racist,” Hernandez said.

She said she had to turn the hoodie inside out, so the words ‘brown pride’ didn’t show.

“That means my whole background. My family’s background, my ancestors’ background, and it will always be who I am. It’s something I can’t hide. There is no hiding it,” Hernandez said.

Officials with Caldwell High School and the Caldwell School District say the words “brown pride” on clothing go against school policy.

The section 1.4.1 of the district’s policy manual states, “Students on school property or at any school-sponsored activity shall not: wear, possess, use, distribute, or sell any clothing, jewelry, emblem, badge, symbol, sign or other items which are evidence of membership in/or affiliation with any gang or representative or any gang.”

“We have a dress code, though, that is fairly strict compared to other school districts because Caldwell has had a gang problem before, and ‘brown pride’ is associated with gangs,” Caldwell High School principal Anita Wilson said.

The disagreement prompted Hernandez to organize a peaceful protest. Students and other community members were there, including Fred Betancourt, a Caldwell High School adviser for the Future Hispanic Leaders of America club.

“It’s a cultural thing. That’s my belief, that’s the way I was raised. Pura cultura,” Betancourt said.

Wilson said she welcomes student input, but at the end of the day the school will keep following the current policy.

“These students did a great job at having a peaceful protest, and I support that,” Wilson said. “’Brown pride’ is associated with gangs. In fact, I was just looking up some and it says it’s one of seven street gangs operating in the Northwest.”

Daniel Liera, Treasure Valley Community College’s multicultural outreach coordinator, said while it is important to research the term “brown pride,” it is also important to hear directly from the culture using it.

“Being able to say you’re brown and proud and realizing that you might have social barriers in the future is a win because we are trying to change that mentality,” Liera said.

At the rally, Wilson encouraged Hernandez to attend the next school board meeting to talk about the issue.

“We can bring it to the district, but is the district going to understand? Who is the district? Do they even look like us?” Liera said. “We understand that the population of Latinos in schools is growing, but the people in administrations don’t look like us. What I would love to see is the district come with a subcommittee designated for those areas.”

The next Caldwell school board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 13.

More from KTVB.COM:

Two Idaho Latinas featured in award-winning book series

67 years of struggle, triumph, tortillas — family-owned Idaho bakery celebrating more success

Comments / 2

WeThePeople
3d ago

This is yet another problem with having a border less country. You loose you’re identity as Americans and what makes America the greatest Country on Earth. Maybe that is the whole idea! Destroy America from within! Guess we think we are going to be different than all the great empires that have failed before us! I fear for our future and pray we can salvage this Country before it is completely lost! 😔

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Caldwell Police: White Power Spray Painting Not A Hate Crime

Caldwell Police have issued an update on the 'white power' vandalism at Caldwell High School. The incident has gained national attention. The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) spoke about it from their headquarters in Washington DC. The crime happened Thursday morning after a turbulent few weeks in the Caldwell...
CALDWELL, ID
MIX 106

Caldwell Schools Dealing With White Power Racist Allegations

Caldwell, Idaho, is close to becoming the center of attention in the nation's never-ending cultural wars. The school district, the police department, and the citizens now find themselves in the crosshairs of the national media. Sadly, this unwanted attention could've been avoided if local leaders had listened to the voters...
CALDWELL, ID
kmvt

Local middle school students are ‘pulling tabs’ for a great cause

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly Middle School’s, Latinos in Action Club, is pulling tabs for a great cause. The club is collecting soda pull tabs from now until February 17th for the Ronald McDonald House in Boise. Bethany Walters, the Latinos in Action teacher says her classroom just...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa Police Department addresses gang activity in community

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department said it is taking gang violence seriously and has a zero-tolerance stance on gang-related criminal activity, according to a recent press relase. "Thorough investigations that build a solid case for court take time and we understand the difficulties some have in...
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
IDAHO STATE
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Nampa, Idaho

Places to visit in Nampa, ID. There are many things to do in Nampa, Idaho. When you come to the Treasure Valley, it’s easy to see why Nampa is so popular. It’s a homey place with a lot to offer its residents and visitors. Nampa has a rich history and many historical sites that can be visited today. There are plenty of things to do for families and couples, so there’s something for everyone.
NAMPA, ID
KTVB

Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
IDAHO STATE
idahofreedom.org

BSU drags its feet in releasing contract with racist speaker Ibram X. Kendi

Boise State University is dragging its feet in releasing a copy of the contract the school signed with racist speaker Ibram X. Kendi. The university’s spokesman, Mike Sharp, sent the Idaho Freedom Foundation an email Wednesday that said it could take the school until Feb. 1 to locate the records we’re looking for: the contract with Kendi, costs, and terms for participating in BSU’s Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration earlier this week.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Chad and Lori Daybell in court on several motions

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Chad and Lori Daybell were in court on Thursday for a hearing on several issues. The couple is facing murder charges in the death of Chad's ex-wife and two of Lori's children. Judge Boyce heard arguments from both sides on several issues before the court.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track

An increasing percentage of Idahoans believe the state is on the wrong track, according to a new Boise State University School of Public Service survey released Friday. According to the eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, 41.2% of those surveyed said the state is on the wrong track, versus 44.1% who said the state is […] The post Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
westerniowatoday.com

Idaho woman shares 19-day miscarriage on TikTok, says state’s abortion laws prevented her from getting care

(IDAHO) — An Idaho woman who documented her 19-day miscarriage on social media said it was days before she could receive care due to the state’s strict abortion laws. Carmen Broesder, 35, from Nampa — 20 miles west of Boise — a mother-of-one was just six weeks pregnant when she began miscarrying on Dec. 8. However, she said it took eight days before she was given any medicine to manage her pain and to expel embryonic tissue, and several more days for the miscarriage to end.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Multiple accidents on I-84 eastbound this morning

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to Idaho 511, multiple minor accidents along I-84 eastbound slowed traffic this morning. One accident was reported between Exit 38: I-84B Nampa, Garrity Blvd and Exit 42: Ten Mile Rd, 1 mile east of the Nampa area. Another accident was reported between SH 69...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy