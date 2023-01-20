ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

mynews13.com

Discussing the state of manufacturing in New York

General Motors announced plans said Friday to spend more than $900 million to update four factories to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs. Factories in Rochester, New York, Defiance, Ohio and Bay City, Michigan will see investments, some to make V8 engine components as well as parts for future electric vehicles.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Maine Monitor: As development pressure spreads, small towns struggle to plan for the future

Columbia Falls, a cozy riverside hamlet with a population of 476 people, is hardly the first place one would expect a developer to want to base a billion-dollar entertainment park. Nor is Steuben, a small fishing village overlooking the sparkling waters of Joy Bay, the first place that comes to mind for launching rockets. Yet both towns are among the many small communities around Maine that have found themselves wrestling with plans for substantial development, leaving officials scrambling to come up with the resources to properly evaluate the proposals.
MAINE STATE
Concession workers at Ontario International Airport advocate for employee retention policy

ONTARIO, Calif. — Concession workers at the Ontario International Airport gathered Thursday to advocate for a retention policy that would secure their future employment. The Ontario International Airport Authority has been considering a change of vendor for concessions services, leading some workers to worry that there may be a dramatic change in staffing.
ONTARIO, CA
From filling prescriptions to mixing cookies: Home baker weighs in on new ruling

MILWAUKEE — A Dane County judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can sell homemade goods without a certified kitchen or commercial license. This ruling now allows Wisconsinites to use their own kitchens to make and sell items like coffee beans and fudge, as long as the food does not require refrigeration. The recent ruling is creating new opportunities for Wisconsin home bakers.
WISCONSIN STATE
UNC study looks at middle-schoolers' use of social media

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Researchers from UNC-Chapel Hill released a study this month about the impact social media has on middle schoolers' brain development. The study reveals constant checking of social media affects the way a young teenager responds to feedback from peers. Maria Maza, one researcher behind the...
Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son

As his life unraveled over the past two years, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh didn't fight giving up his law license and admitted plenty of mistakes tied to missing client money and a financial mess that led to 100 criminal charges. What You Need To Know. Disgraced South Carolina...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

