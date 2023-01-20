Read full article on original website
Town of Vestal Celebrates 200th Anniversary
On January 22, 1823, the Town of Vestal was borne -- formed out of the Town of Union. In celebration, Vestal is celebrating not just once, but 12 times. The celebrations began Jan. 21 and included chainsaw carving, visits from mascots and a massive bonfire. Closing out the night was a fireworks display.
Openings and Closures for January 23, 2023
Some organizations and businesses will be opening later on Monday, January 23rd. The Broome County Library is scheduled to open at 1 p.m. SUNY Broome will open at 11 a.m. Courses that start earlier than 11 a.m. will start in-progress and end at their normal time. Students with questions should contact their professors for further guidance. The Ice Center will remain open unless a state of emergency with a travel ban is issued for the City of Binghamton by Broome County.
Owego Helps Rudin Family Rebuild After Fire
A few months ago, tragedy struck an Owego family when their generational farm was destroyed in a fire. But today, community members came together to help the Rudin family get back on their feet. "It's an emotional experience. But also it's a time of looking forward to something new," said...
100 Years Ago: January 23, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, it was announced that construction of the new High Street Methodist Episcopal Church is planned to begin by the end of this year. The site is located on Vestal Avenue at the end of High Street.
BU Baseball Presented Rings for 2022 America East Championship
On Friday, January 20th, the Binghamton Baseball team was given a special ceremony to commemorate their America East championship from the 2022 season last spring. The team gathered at the Bearcats Baseball stadium to have their rings presented to them after their efforts last year to pull off an unlikely win in the America East Conference tournament -- after going 8 games under .500, but 15-15 in conference play.
America’s First Female Detective Was Born in Upstate New York
These days, we don’t think anything of a woman working as a detective but until the late 1800s, it was unheard of – until a determined lady from New York came into the picture. In 1833, Kate Warne was born in the Southern Tier town of Erin, which...
Weather: Widespread, moderate snowfall tonight through Monday morning
ITHACA, N.Y. — You still have a few hours to dig out the shovels and grab the snow brush from the car before it gets a wintry shell. A coastal storm system is likely to drop several inches of snow across Upstate tonight into tomorrow, in what’s been something of a rarity so far this winter. A second storm is likely to impact the region Wednesday into Thursday.
Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
Another Long-Time Binghamton Restaurant Suddenly Shutting Down
For the second time in less than a week, a restaurant that's been a fixture in Binghamton is ceasing operations. Currys of India at 45 Court Street on Friday was serving its final weekday takeout lunches with only a few items available. A co-owner of the restaurant declined to discuss...
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
Massachusetts company plans 45-acre solar farm in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Another energy company is proposing a 45-acre solar farm on rural land in Horseheads, with the proposal going before the Chemung County Planning Board next week. ClearPath Energy—a company headquartered near Boston, Mass.—is proposing to build a 45-acre solar farm on a 102-acre lot at 251-267 Breesport Road in Horseheads. According […]
School closings and delays: January 23, 2023
The following schools have a two hour delay for the following school districts(update 6:20am):
90 Minutes From Binghamton Is The Ultimate Vacation Getaway
Is it too early to start planning for a summer vacation? I think this is the perfect time to do so. Since I have an RV at a Northeast Pennsylvania campground, that is my vacation, so I'm already set. What will be looking for in a vacation this year? Maybe...
BCHSHA: Vestal Hockey Doubles-Up Binghamton Behind Hat Trick from Snyder
The Vestal Golden Bears defeated the Binghamton Patriots 6-3 on Sunday evening at the SUNY Broome Ice Center, behind a hat trick from Bennet Snyder.
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
Casting Calls Open for New Film, "Stationed At Home", Filmed in Binghamton
THE FILM, "STATIONEd At Home", IS CENTERED AROUND A TAXI DRIVER WORKING THE GRAVEYARD SHIFT WAITING FOR A MYSTERIOUS SPACE SIGHTING. FILMING WILL BEGIN ON JANUARY 30TH AND END ON FEBRUARY 17TH AND DATES WILL VARY BASED ON ROLES. THERE ARE three ADULT MALE ROLES, AGED 50 TO 80, ONE...
Update: BorgWarner closing one Lansing plant by end of 2024
Update (Jan. 21, 2023): While a BorgWarner spokesperson quoted below initially stated the consolidation and closure plan would be finished by Q3 2023, another official, Michelle Collins, has corrected that timeline after publication. She said they plan to have the closure finished by Q4 2024, giving the plant a full year longer.
Widespread snow in CNY now through Monday impacting roads and visibility at times
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The National Weather Service has issued some Winter Weather Advisories for Cortland, southern Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oneida, southern Oneida and Tompkins counties for impactful weather on the roads and visibility too. The alert is in effect from now until 10 AM Monday. We also have a Winter...
Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the 100th resident death reported during the pandemic. Overall covid numbers in the county are trending in the wrong direction, as the CDC has upgraded the community level spread to medium. Tompkins County Whole Health reported the community spread was low as recently as Thursday but said numbers are likely underreported due to changes in testing protocols and record keeping.
Central New York Starting The Week Off With A Winter Weather Advisory
For the last full week of January 2023 in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we are starting off with a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday January 22nd at 5PM through Monday January 23rd 10AM. This is for the following counties: Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango.
