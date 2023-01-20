ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WSAW GM to retire after decades in broadcasting

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vj7gk_0kKn9qIy00
WSAW-TV. Source: Google Maps

Wausau Pilot & Review

The general manager and vice-president of WSAW-TV in Wausau will retire in March, after nearly 45 years in broadcasting, according to the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Roi0L_0kKn9qIy00
Al Lancaster (Photo: Wisconsin Broadcasters Association)

Al Lancaster served in the role for nearly 23 years. Before that he was a station manager at WLAX-TV-WEUX-TV in La Crosse and general sales manager at WEAU-TV in Eau Claire.

“Gray has been a fantastic company to work for,” Lancaster said. “I couldn’t be more fortunate then to have worked for Bob Smith and Mike King.”

WSAW-TV General Sales Manager Betsy Keefe will be promoted to the new VP/GM of WSAW.

Keefe is a native of Wausau and started her career as a research assistant at WITI-TV in Milwaukee before transitioning to sales. For the past 10 years, Keefe has worked as General Sales Manager for WSAW. She has been described as a driving force in creating a sales culture focused on growing local businesses and developing people throughout her department.

Keefe has served as the Director of Government Affairs for the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce and most recently on the Board for the Wausau Conservatory of Music. She and her husband of 28 years, Chuck have two sons, Charlie a chemical engineer with P&G and Ryan University of Wisconsin student who plays for the university’s men’s soccer team.

Keefe will take her new role on March 20.

Lancaster is a Wisconsin native and plans to spend his retirement on his boat and working on his family farm in southwest Wisconsin.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau Curling: Oldies but Goodies results

The tandem of Judy Hatz and Dan Lacerte won the first event at the initial Oldies but Goodies senior Bonspiel at the Wausau Curling Club Friday, Jan. 20. Eugene Geurink and Rich Campbell were runners up in the first event. The second event was won by Ron Grilley and Nigel...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Woodchucks announce hiring of play-by-play announcer

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks summer baseball team have announced the hiring of Will Charlton as the voice of the Woodchucks for the upcoming 2023 season. Charlton is currently a junior majoring in journalism at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The Park Ridge, Ill., native has been involved in broadcasting dating back to high school calling football and basketball games. This led him to continue doing the same in college, where he has called baseball, softball, volleyball and women’s basketball as play-by-play for Illinois athletics.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 20, 2023

Phyllis Ann Hustedt, 76, passed away on Thursday, January 12 , 2023 in Wausau, WI. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. Phyllis was born on September 24, 1946 in Jeffersonville, IN to Harry and Dorothy Gallman. Phyllis was raised in Carmel, IN. She graduated from Carmel High School in 1964. After high school, she attended nursing school and received her license from Indiana State in 1975. Following, she became a full time resident of Wausau, WI. Phyllis raised two children Harry Hustedt and Mercedes Partyka.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau curling: All-American Bonspiel winners announced

The team of Lisa Landon, Patti Todd, Camille Anderson and Katie Mutz won the All American Women’s Club Bonspiel At the Wausau Curling Center over the weekend. Runners-up were Terri Gleason, Ann Milhalus, Valerie Gorichs and Judy Fries. Next up at the curling center are the Badger State Winter...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Cyclones junior hockey team splits two with Oregon

WAUSAU – The Wausau Cyclones junior hockey team took on the Oregon Tradesmen, the first-place team in the Central Division, this past weekend. Wausau won 6-2 on Friday night and lost 3-2 on Saturday in front of a sold-out Marathon Park Ice Arena crowd, which was the first of six-straight weekends the Cyclones will be at home.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your Words: Wausau school restructuring is not what the community wants

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Lamplight Sessions

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau School administration unveils restructuring proposal

The Wausau School District will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss a fine-tuned restructuring proposal that would combine elementary schools, shift fifth-grade students to middle school, create a junior high and a single senior high school. But so far, the cost of the project remains murky. The proposal contains...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT

(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Minsaas Has Hot Hand in Marshfield Win over Oshkosh West

The Marshfield Tigers took down Oshkosh West in nonconference girls basketball, 58-42. Danielle Minsaas was 7 of 10 and 3 of 6 from three-point territory, scoring 29 points to lead Marshfield. Marshfield scoring: Kolbeck 7, Minsaas 29, Grancorvitz 3, Schueller 4, Bousum 15. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Jan. 23

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Serve a Meal. The Adult Day Services program at North Central Health Care seeks help with prepping, cooking and serving lunch one day during the week. Contact the volunteer office at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org to sign up.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin issues fish advisory for Lake Wausau

State officials on Wednesday announced a new PFAS-based consumption advisory for fish found in Lake Wausau. The advisory, also impacting the Stevens Point Flowage, comes in the wake of a study published this month in Environmental Research which found that eating a single serving of freshwater fish each year could have the same effect as drinking water heavily polluted with PFAs for an entire month.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Eye Clinic of Wisconsin opens Marshfield office

MARSHFIELD – The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin recently opened its eighth office, this one in Marshfield. Eye Clinic of Wisconsin’s ophthalmologists Douglas Edwards, John Flatter, Afua Shin and Christiana Gandy began seeing patients in Marshfield on Jan. 16. They will provide specialty care in glaucoma, cataracts and corneal conditions.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Mosaic to host professional development conference

WAUSAU – Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin will host its inaugural Connecting Communities Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Feb. 24 at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau, 518 S. Seventh Ave. The conference is a full-day professional development experience filled with trainings, networking opportunities and lunch.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wrong-way driver arrested on Highway 29

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said a 34-year-old Neenah woman was arrested Saturday night after she was driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, it happened around 10:30 p.m. after dispatch got a report of a wrong-way driver near Marathon heading toward the City of Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Oles

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. Hiya, I’m Oles!...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Metro Strong to present Preventing Workplace Violence program

WAUSAU — Wausau Metro Strong will present a program designed to inform businesses and individuals on the ways they can prevent violence in the workplace. This free event, entitled “Preventing Workplace Violence,” will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 1 at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. There is no cost to attend the program and lunch will be provided. The event is limited to 75 attendees and registration is required.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy