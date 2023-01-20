Read full article on original website
Related
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
WATE
Detectives investigate school threats in Knox County
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating separate threats made online to a pair of local high schools, causing a precautionary evacuation at one. Detectives investigate school threats in Knox County. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating separate threats made online to a pair of local high schools,...
Separate threats to Powell, Carter high schools under investigation by Knox County Sheriff’s Office
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating two threats made online to two local high schools, causing a precautionary evacuation at one.
Oak Ridge residents may hear sirens this week amid Y-12 maintenance
Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has alerted the public that they should not be alarmed if they sirens this week.
WATE
UT libraries hosts STEM event for high school students
More than 100 high school students attended "Big Orange STEM" Saturday at the John C. Hodges Library this weekend. UT libraries hosts STEM event for high school students. More than 100 high school students attended "Big Orange STEM" Saturday at the John C. Hodges Library this weekend. News at 6...
WATE
Crews extinguish North Knox County house fire
A house fire is under investigation in North Knox County. Rural Metro fire crews responded to Jenkins Lane around 3 a.m. Monday. A house fire is under investigation in North Knox County. Rural Metro fire crews responded to Jenkins Lane around 3 a.m. Monday. News at 6 on 1/22. Tennessee...
wvlt.tv
Suspect armed with rifle arrested in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested a suspect, who was armed with a rifle Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the office. Deputies responded to an address in Strawberry Plains and spoke to a husband and wife who said the husband’s brother,...
WATE
Win $25,000 Towards a Classroom Makeover
Oak Ridge Associated Universities are kicking off their annual Extreme Classroom Makeover giveaway worth 25,000 dollars towards new technology. Oak Ridge Associated Universities are kicking off their annual Extreme Classroom Makeover giveaway worth 25,000 dollars towards new technology. Good Morning Tennessee 7 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee 6 a.m. Good Morning...
wvlt.tv
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
‘Big Orange STEM’: High school students receive hands-on experience at UT
More than 100 high school students attended Big Orange STEM Saturday at the John C. Hodges Library this weekend.
WATE
KCSO and MDC partner for Aging Adult Resources Fair
The Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with Knox County Sheriff’s Office to provide resources and medication takeback for Knoxville’s older adults. KCSO and MDC partner for Aging Adult Resources Fair. The Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with Knox County Sheriff’s Office to provide resources and medication takeback for...
wvlt.tv
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...
WATE
Rural Metro explains how to avoid kitchen fires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kitchen fires are one of the most common fires in homes. In fact, 70% of house fires begin in the kitchen according to the National Fire Prevention Association. “We just want people to be mindful,” Jeff Bagwell, with Rural Metro said. “Cook where you’re going...
WATE
Man wanted in connection to shooting
Following a shooting in Knoxville early Sunday, a suspected gunman remains at large while investigators say the victim will face weapons charges after his release from the hospital. Man wanted in connection to shooting. Following a shooting in Knoxville early Sunday, a suspected gunman remains at large while investigators say...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
Activists march in Knoxville on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Sunday marked 50 years since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision was made. Activist groups in favor of and opposed to abortion marked the anniversary by holding demonstrations in Knoxville.
WATE
Push to build mental health facility in Knoxville
A new mental health hospital could be built in Knox County. Mayor Glenn Jacobs told WATE the state is interested in creating more mental health facilities in our area. It's up in the air where exactly the hospital would go or how big it would be but Jacobs says the project is looking promising.
‘Baby Wyatt:’ National agency asks for help identifying dead baby found in Oak Ridge
On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy.
WBIR
Board of Education names Knox Co.'s newest school
The Knox Co. Board of Education approved construction of the building last year. They met Friday to talk about the name of the new school, the mascot and colors.
Plan to bring mental health hospital to Knox County in the works
A new mental health hospital could be built in Knox County. Mayor Glenn Jacobs told WATE the state is interested in creating more mental health facilities in our area. It's up in the air where exactly the hospital would go or how big it would be but Jacobs says the project is looking promising.
Comments / 0