Anderson County, TN

WATE

Detectives investigate school threats in Knox County

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating separate threats made online to a pair of local high schools, causing a precautionary evacuation at one.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

UT libraries hosts STEM event for high school students

More than 100 high school students attended "Big Orange STEM" Saturday at the John C. Hodges Library this weekend.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews extinguish North Knox County house fire

A house fire is under investigation in North Knox County. Rural Metro fire crews responded to Jenkins Lane around 3 a.m. Monday.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect armed with rifle arrested in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested a suspect, who was armed with a rifle Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the office. Deputies responded to an address in Strawberry Plains and spoke to a husband and wife who said the husband’s brother,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Win $25,000 Towards a Classroom Makeover

Oak Ridge Associated Universities are kicking off their annual Extreme Classroom Makeover giveaway worth 25,000 dollars towards new technology.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

KCSO and MDC partner for Aging Adult Resources Fair

The Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with Knox County Sheriff's Office to provide resources and medication takeback for Knoxville's older adults.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...
WATE

Rural Metro explains how to avoid kitchen fires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kitchen fires are one of the most common fires in homes. In fact, 70% of house fires begin in the kitchen according to the National Fire Prevention Association. “We just want people to be mindful,” Jeff Bagwell, with Rural Metro said. “Cook where you’re going...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man wanted in connection to shooting

Following a shooting in Knoxville early Sunday, a suspected gunman remains at large while investigators say the victim will face weapons charges after his release from the hospital.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Push to build mental health facility in Knoxville

A new mental health hospital could be built in Knox County. Mayor Glenn Jacobs told WATE the state is interested in creating more mental health facilities in our area. It's up in the air where exactly the hospital would go or how big it would be but Jacobs says the project is looking promising.
KNOXVILLE, TN

