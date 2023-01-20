Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Small Aircraft Catches Fire after Emergency Landing on Texas HighwaycreteHouston, TX
Texas Hit With Egg Shortage Crisis: Prices Soar As Avian Flu Wipes Out FarmsTy D.Texas State
fox26houston.com
More Houston-area teachers caught having improper relationships with students, parents react
Concerned parents react to growing number of teacher/student relationships. With a growing number of stories about educators caught having improper relationships with their underage students, parents are growing frustrated with what's happening. So what can be done to keep kids safe and what resources are available? FOX 26's Sherman Desselle looks into it.
MySanAntonio
Muslims love Jesus billboards pop up around Texas
Drivers on certain Texas highways across the state might've seen a new billboard pop up reminding them Muslims love Jesus. One of the billboards stands in the Greater Houston area on U.S. Highway 290 with the message "Muslims Love Jesus" accompanied by "his message of one God and his prophethood" and a phone number to call with any questions.
fox7austin.com
Katy ISD cancels author Emma Straub's visit for repeated use of the 'F' word
KATY, Texas - A best-selling author had her school visit canceled after organizers learned of "inappropriate and foul language on her social media platforms." Emma Straub is perhaps best known for her books: Modern Lovers, The Vacationers, Laura Lamont’s Life in Pictures, and All Adults Here. American author Emma...
The Jewish Press
Houston Antisemite Defiles Synagogue, Torah Scroll, Then Skips Court
A Texas woman who terrorized a Reform synagogue a week ago not only missed her court date after an arrest for the incident but returned this past Friday to continue her attacks. Harris County prosecutors told the court that Ezra Law – yes, a woman – broke into Congregation Emanu...
Funeral held for woman officials say was decapitated by her husband
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A funeral service was held Sunday in Magnolia for the Waller County woman who officials said was killed by her husband on Jan. 11. The service was held at Magnolia’s First Baptist Church. Family, friends, and the community gathered to honor Anggy Diaz’s life with music, prayer and a few words from close family.
crossroadstoday.com
Small plane crash on roadway in Cypress
CYPRESS, Texas – DPS Troopers and Harris County Sheriff Officers are at the scene of a plane crash on the northbound lanes of SH-99 between Cypress Rosehill Road and Telge Road. The pilot is not reporting any injuries at this time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders children
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
Pre-kindergartner dropped off and left alone at Aldine ISD school 13 minutes before opening
A mother can't get over the what-ifs after her pre-kindergartner's day care dropped him off at school all alone before doors opened for the day.
Texas DMV rejects vegan license plate for ‘vulgar’ phrase
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said a Texas driver's customized license plate design was rejected. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles said the proposed plate contained a "vulgar" acronym.
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
CONROE, Texas — The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The Jan. 26 event will now be held at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, a Montgomery County-owned facility.
More than 39K Houston-area students participating in NCAA reading competition
HOUSTON — As your education station, we're highlighting some of the best readers in our area!. As we prepare for the Final Four to come to Houston, the 'Read to the Final Four' competition is one of the tournament's community initiatives. The NCAA literacy program has grown in size...
Did H-E-B pressure Texas venue to cancel Kyle Rittenhouse free speech event?
The controversy over the Free Speech event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse continues as organizers claim H-E-B pressured a venue to cancel the event. Southern Star Brewery, located 40 miles north of Houston, Texas, was booked to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse but the venue decided to cancel the booking.
Houston-area universities prepare for Texas' TikTok ban to go into effect
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s TikTok ban from state-issued devices and services takes effect next month and public universities are already beginning the process of restricting access to the app. The governor cited security concerns with the Chinese-owned company that could jeopardize state information as a reason...
Joe Campos Torres' nephew addresses new HPD cadets during sensitivity training
HOUSTON — A new generation of Houston police officers was given a major reality check on police brutality Friday during the department's sensitivity training. The nephew of Vietnam veteran Joe Campos Torres, Richard Molina, spoke to the new cadets and shared details about how his uncle died at the hands of former HPD officers about 45 years ago. The conversation actually happened at the Joe Campos Torres Memorial, which is near the spot where Torres was thrown into Buffalo Bayou by police officers.
KHOU 11 Investigates takes a close look at fighting numbers at Greater Houston schools
KHOU 11 Investigative Reporter Cheryl Mercedes takes a look at what's being done to combat fighting at Greater Houston schools. Parents with kids who attend Houston-area schools have continually expressed that safety is at the top of their minds. KHOU 11 News asked them to fill out a survey about...
California tragedy looms as Lunar New Year celebration takes place in Houston
HOUSTON — Houston hosted a Lunar New Year celebration at Discovery Green on Sunday. Close to 1,000 people showed up for the performances. Those in attendance said they weren't going to let fear stop them from taking part in a time that's supposed to be marked by happiness. A...
Sand Hills Express
How a serial killer used highways to help get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
fox26houston.com
Homeowner says 'poop-bandit' leaving bags of human waste in their yard
One Jersey Village community is dealing with a stinky situation, literally. A woman says she's had around 20 to 25 bags of human waste thrown into her backyard several times.
What happens to students who get into fights at Texas schools?
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Investigates spent several months taking a closer look at a big problem in greater Houston schools: fighting. In Texas, it's against the law to expel kids for fighting. Parents who participated in a KHOU School Safety Survey said the policies that are in place are not enough.
