ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

KHOU 11 News at 10

KHOU 11 News at 10PM keeps you informed on the big stories of the day, and reveals how they impact your life. That's how KHOU Stands for Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Muslims love Jesus billboards pop up around Texas

Drivers on certain Texas highways across the state might've seen a new billboard pop up reminding them Muslims love Jesus. One of the billboards stands in the Greater Houston area on U.S. Highway 290 with the message "Muslims Love Jesus" accompanied by "his message of one God and his prophethood" and a phone number to call with any questions.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Katy ISD cancels author Emma Straub's visit for repeated use of the 'F' word

KATY, Texas - A best-selling author had her school visit canceled after organizers learned of "inappropriate and foul language on her social media platforms." Emma Straub is perhaps best known for her books: Modern Lovers, The Vacationers, Laura Lamont’s Life in Pictures, and All Adults Here. American author Emma...
KATY, TX
The Jewish Press

Houston Antisemite Defiles Synagogue, Torah Scroll, Then Skips Court

A Texas woman who terrorized a Reform synagogue a week ago not only missed her court date after an arrest for the incident but returned this past Friday to continue her attacks. Harris County prosecutors told the court that Ezra Law – yes, a woman – broke into Congregation Emanu...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Funeral held for woman officials say was decapitated by her husband

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A funeral service was held Sunday in Magnolia for the Waller County woman who officials said was killed by her husband on Jan. 11. The service was held at Magnolia’s First Baptist Church. Family, friends, and the community gathered to honor Anggy Diaz’s life with music, prayer and a few words from close family.
MAGNOLIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Small plane crash on roadway in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas – DPS Troopers and Harris County Sheriff Officers are at the scene of a plane crash on the northbound lanes of SH-99 between Cypress Rosehill Road and Telge Road. The pilot is not reporting any injuries at this time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
CYPRESS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders children

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston-area universities prepare for Texas' TikTok ban to go into effect

HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s TikTok ban from state-issued devices and services takes effect next month and public universities are already beginning the process of restricting access to the app. The governor cited security concerns with the Chinese-owned company that could jeopardize state information as a reason...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Joe Campos Torres' nephew addresses new HPD cadets during sensitivity training

HOUSTON — A new generation of Houston police officers was given a major reality check on police brutality Friday during the department's sensitivity training. The nephew of Vietnam veteran Joe Campos Torres, Richard Molina, spoke to the new cadets and shared details about how his uncle died at the hands of former HPD officers about 45 years ago. The conversation actually happened at the Joe Campos Torres Memorial, which is near the spot where Torres was thrown into Buffalo Bayou by police officers.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What happens to students who get into fights at Texas schools?

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Investigates spent several months taking a closer look at a big problem in greater Houston schools: fighting. In Texas, it's against the law to expel kids for fighting. Parents who participated in a KHOU School Safety Survey said the policies that are in place are not enough.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy