HOUSTON — A new generation of Houston police officers was given a major reality check on police brutality Friday during the department's sensitivity training. The nephew of Vietnam veteran Joe Campos Torres, Richard Molina, spoke to the new cadets and shared details about how his uncle died at the hands of former HPD officers about 45 years ago. The conversation actually happened at the Joe Campos Torres Memorial, which is near the spot where Torres was thrown into Buffalo Bayou by police officers.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO