ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 12

Related
The Hill

Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling

The White House is refusing to negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling, a risky position that Democrats think is a political winner, but that also reflects their scars from previous fights. Taking the position that you won’t negotiate will allow Republicans to argue that a refusal by the White House to discuss spending…
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
msn.com

White House poking into McCarthy House speaker deal

The White House is asking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to divulge the details of the deals with right-wing lawmakers that allowed him to secure his leadership position after 15 rounds of voting. McCarthy spent the weeks leading up to the speakership election making concessions with members of Congress to...
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. hits debt limit and Treasury Department begins ‘extraordinary measures’

WASHINGTON — The nation reached its debt limit Thursday, beginning the uncertain process known as extraordinary measures, in which the U.S. Treasury Department uses accounting maneuvers to avoid defaulting on the debt. The often-used practice is intended to give the Republican House, Democratic Senate and Biden administration time to negotiate a bipartisan agreement to raise […] The post U.S. hits debt limit and Treasury Department begins ‘extraordinary measures’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Manchin's debt ceiling pitch

WELCOME TO EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES — X marks the spot. Out, damned spot. The White House has said it will not negotiate on the debt ceiling, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Wednesday he is seeking bipartisan cooperation on it: "We have to work together. It's bipartisan, it's always been bipartisan as far as the debt ceiling," Manchin told Fox Business. "I think what we have to do is realize that we have a problem. We have a debt problem."
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

On The Money — Behind the White House’s debt ceiling strategy

We break down why the White House isn’t sitting down with Republicans to find a debt limit deal yet. We’ll also look at a new low for union membership and big changes at a major streaming service.  But first, find out how gas stoves became part of the culture wars.  Welcome to On The Money,…
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed reelected and newly elected senators Tuesday afternoon to a new session of Congress, highlighting the bipartisan success of the previous two years and outlining his optimism for a continued approach.    “There’s no reason why the success of the last two years needs to end today,” Schumer, […] The post U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy