Washington Examiner
White House prepares to drop debt ceiling hammer to smash new GOP majority
The Republican House majority is new, but its dilemma isn’t: trying to bring federal spending under control with most of Washington still run by Democrats without descending into chaos that will make fiscal responsibility look irresponsible. The White House wasted no time on Tuesday making the case that the...
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
Washington Examiner
‘Reckless’: Schumer warns McCarthy not to use debt limit as ‘political bargaining chip’
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) warned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) not to demand spending cuts as part of any extension of the country’s borrowing authority. “America pays its debts. Period. There should be no political brinkmanship with the debt limit,” Schumer said in a statement on Tuesday...
Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling
The White House is refusing to negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling, a risky position that Democrats think is a political winner, but that also reflects their scars from previous fights. Taking the position that you won’t negotiate will allow Republicans to argue that a refusal by the White House to discuss spending…
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
msn.com
White House poking into McCarthy House speaker deal
The White House is asking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to divulge the details of the deals with right-wing lawmakers that allowed him to secure his leadership position after 15 rounds of voting. McCarthy spent the weeks leading up to the speakership election making concessions with members of Congress to...
Mitch McConnell has achieved his goals in the Senate. What's left? Save GOP from Trump.
Mitch McConnell has achieved his ambitions as a senator: To be majority leader and to be the longest-serving party leader. What's left? Donald Trump.
U.S. hits debt limit and Treasury Department begins ‘extraordinary measures’
WASHINGTON — The nation reached its debt limit Thursday, beginning the uncertain process known as extraordinary measures, in which the U.S. Treasury Department uses accounting maneuvers to avoid defaulting on the debt. The often-used practice is intended to give the Republican House, Democratic Senate and Biden administration time to negotiate a bipartisan agreement to raise […] The post U.S. hits debt limit and Treasury Department begins ‘extraordinary measures’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
Manchin says he’ll meet with McCarthy on ‘pathway forward’ on debt ceiling
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday that he plans to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to discuss a “pathway forward” on a deal to raise the debt ceiling. During an appearance on FOX News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Manchin told host Maria Bartiromo that he believes the Biden administration will become involved…
POLITICO
Manchin's debt ceiling pitch
WELCOME TO EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES — X marks the spot. Out, damned spot. The White House has said it will not negotiate on the debt ceiling, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Wednesday he is seeking bipartisan cooperation on it: "We have to work together. It's bipartisan, it's always been bipartisan as far as the debt ceiling," Manchin told Fox Business. "I think what we have to do is realize that we have a problem. We have a debt problem."
The U.S. hit a $31 trillion debt ceiling. What does that mean?
WASHINGTON – A financial crisis could be brewing. The United States hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling Thursday, kicking off negotiations between Republicans who control the U.S House of Representatives and Democrats who lead the Senate.
With Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, Congress faces a messy debt ceiling fight — and Biden might have to mint a trillion dollar platinum coin
Getting McCarthy elected as speaker was the easy part. Now Republicans will leverage a debt ceiling fight to win cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
As U.S. hits debt limit, KS, MO Republicans say deal with Biden hinges on spending cuts
“We have been very clear on this,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary. “This should not be political brinkmanship.”
US Lawmakers Eye Replacing Fixed Dollar Debt Ceiling With Percentage Of Economic Output
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is reportedly readying a plan to solve the looming crisis over the debt ceiling by changing it from a fixed dollar amount to a percentage of national economic output. U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, the Republican co-chair of the moderate Problem Solvers Caucus, said the...
On The Money — Behind the White House’s debt ceiling strategy
We break down why the White House isn’t sitting down with Republicans to find a debt limit deal yet. We’ll also look at a new low for union membership and big changes at a major streaming service. But first, find out how gas stoves became part of the culture wars. Welcome to On The Money,…
U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed reelected and newly elected senators Tuesday afternoon to a new session of Congress, highlighting the bipartisan success of the previous two years and outlining his optimism for a continued approach. “There’s no reason why the success of the last two years needs to end today,” Schumer, […] The post U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Refusal to release inaugural donors exposes gap in Pa. law
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The refusal thus far of Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid for his glitzy inaugural bash has exposed the gap in state law that lets governors in Pennsylvania escape the kind of transparency that is sometimes required elsewhere. Presidential inaugural committees are required by...
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Debt ceiling: White House bets Republicans will blink under pressure
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The White House is refusing to negotiate with hardline Republicans on raising the debt ceiling because it believes enough of them will eventually back off their demands, as a growing chorus of investors, business groups and moderate conservatives warn of the dangers of edging towards a default.
Elizabeth Warren says Republicans are 'running a con game' with the debt ceiling, and repealing Trump's tax breaks for the wealthy should come first
Warren said in a Boston Globe op-ed Republicans don't really care about the national debt; they just want to keep giving the rich tax breaks.
