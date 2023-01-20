Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 17, 2021. It has since been updated. The justice system is built to create a just society that benefits everyone but in most cases, they can be a problem in itself. Incarceration is a huge problem in America and rather than rehabilitate, individuals are most often forced to become repeat offenders, getting caught up in a vicious cycle. People held in jails are subject to horrible treatment. While most of the general public's knowledge of the jail system is based on pop culture, the stories coming out of jail can be infinitely worse. Jessica Kent who is 31 and lives in Chicago knows too well. She ended up in prison after suffering from drug addiction. She was jailed for the first time at the age of 17 for the criminal sales of a controlled substance. She ended up spending a year in a New York prison.

