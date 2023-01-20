Read full article on original website
Married Caregivers In Custody As Search For Missing 4-Year-Old Continues In Oklahoma, Police Say
The massive search for Athena Brownfield continues days after her 5-year-old sister was found wandering alone near their Cyril, Oklahoma home. Two people have been arrested in connection with a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl, whom they were reportedly responsible for. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon...
DOC agrees to allow Oklahoma death row inmate's minister in execution chamber
Attorneys for an Oklahoma man set to be put to death this week are now suing the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
KFOR
Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
Amber McLaughlin, the first openly transgender person to be executed in the U.S., dies by lethal injection
Amber McLaughlin, the first openly transgender woman to be executed in the U.S., died by lethal injection Tuesday night in Missouri. McLaughlin was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections. She was convicted of...
Arrested over $40, dead of pneumonia in an Alabama jail. Family claims woman denied basic care.
The father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will get his day in court next year on allegations jail nurses never treated the ailing inmate, even as she became so weak she couldn’t stand or walk. Autumn Harris was 34 when she died in the...
Upworthy
Woman who spent 6 years in prison reveals stories of her life as an inmate
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 17, 2021. It has since been updated. The justice system is built to create a just society that benefits everyone but in most cases, they can be a problem in itself. Incarceration is a huge problem in America and rather than rehabilitate, individuals are most often forced to become repeat offenders, getting caught up in a vicious cycle. People held in jails are subject to horrible treatment. While most of the general public's knowledge of the jail system is based on pop culture, the stories coming out of jail can be infinitely worse. Jessica Kent who is 31 and lives in Chicago knows too well. She ended up in prison after suffering from drug addiction. She was jailed for the first time at the age of 17 for the criminal sales of a controlled substance. She ended up spending a year in a New York prison.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Eighteen correctional officers were rushed to the hospital and a number of inmates were taken to the medical ward after an apparent mass overdose situation at a central Illinois prison.
What the judge said before sentencing man for killing girlfriend’s father at N.C. State
“It’s really hard to explain to (our grandchildren) that he is no longer going to be there and they now have to talk to him in the sky,” Traci Crawford said.
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?
Law enforcement officers and prosecutors systematically violate the constitutional rights of innocent property owners and interstate drivers, seizing cash and other valuable items without legitimate probable cause, although police often insist their experience can determine when large amounts of cash or property is about to be used(or had been used) to facilitate a crime. Many incidents when police executed seizures many situations later proved the officer(s) made faulty decisions by taking away the person's property. This course of action deprives individuals of much-needed funds in their possession. Police agencies will seize additional property like vehicles, houses, businesses, motorcycles, farmland and other tangible items. Eventually seized properties and money will be auctioned off after a judge declare a civil forfeiture lawsuit met the requirements for final seizure, regardless if a person who owned the property or properties hadn’t been convicted of a crime. State and local government(prosecuting attorney office) then split the proceeds with the law enforcement agency that made the seizure.
WISH-TV
All 5 inmates who escaped a Missouri detention center have been captured, authorities say
(CNN) — All five inmates who fled a Missouri detention center this week have been captured, authorities said. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the five inmates at the St. Francois County Detention Center in southeastern Missouri entered a secured cell, made their way through a secured door “by use of force,” then escaped onto the roof of the facility and onto the ground, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
Prison Expert Explains What Bryan Kohberger's Life Will Be Like Behind Bars
"Life as he knows it is over," said Larry Levine, who predicted that Kohberger is now "replaying everything in his head" about the murders.
Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details
One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
Drugs continue to get smuggled into California prisons. Are state employees to blame?
Shutting prisons to outsiders during COVID-19 didn’t slow the flow of drugs into California correctional facilities.
KTBS
The City in Louisiana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Inmate caught on video running from police in Texas while being taken to jail
A Texas inmate who escaped a police van was caught on video running away from officers and then being apprehended. Timothy Chappelle was being taken to a different jail by a Smith County Sheriff's Office detention officer in Tyler, Texas, on Jan. 3, when he kicked out the passenger side window and cage of the van, the sheriff department's public information officer Larry Christian told CBS News.
Judge refuses to dismiss inmate's lawsuit against prison officials who allegedly denied care
An inmate who allegedly vomited "thick black blood" and had to be hospitalized may sue prison officials for failing to address his severe medical needs, a federal judge ruled earlier this month. John Hibbs, who is incarcerated in Fremont Correctional Facility, reportedly collapsed in February 2019. He was then transported to the hospital for internal bleeding. After being discharged, medical personnel at the prison allegedly ignored Hibbs, refusing to abide by the follow-up measures the hospital recommended. ...
Inmate Who Couldn't Afford $100 Bail Starved To Death ln Jail, Lawsuit Says
The family of 50-year-old Larry Eugene Price filed a wrongful-death lawsuit after he lost over 100 pounds and died while detained at Sebastian County Detention Center.
