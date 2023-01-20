Read full article on original website
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governmentsDavid HeitzColorado State
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to DenverInna DDenver, CO
Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders, Buffaloes 'making a late run at' 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
Update: Harbor's father, Azuka, told 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong that his son was at school and not Colorado. Nyckoles Harbor, one of only two uncommitted five-star recruits in the 2023 class, is taking a late visit to Colorado football ahead of his expected decision in February, Buff Stampede noted Monday morning. Harbor — one of this cycle's fastest players, who hails from Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll — indicated Monday on Instagram that he was in Boulder, Colorado, to begin his visit.
247Sports
Pac-12 football schedule 2023: Colorado draws conference's toughest slate ahead of Deion Sanders' first season
The 2023 Pac-12 football schedule was released Wednesday via Pac-12 Network and those who weren't watching immediately went on a hunt to find what challenges year one will present for Deion Sanders at Colorado. The Buffaloes have one of the toughest slates in the conference and below we ranked the difficulty of every Pac-12 team's schedule.
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: Five-star prospect not visiting Colorado, Deion Sanders, father says
Nyckoles Harbor, one of the top uncommitted players in the 2023 recruiting cycle, is not on a visit to Colorado despite a post Monday on his Instagram story indicating his location was Boulder, Colorado, according to the player's father, Azuka Harbor, in an interview with 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Azuka Harbor told 247Sports his son "was nowhere near Colorado" and that Oregon has an in-home visit set up with the top-ranked athlete on Monday night in Washington, D.C.
247Sports
Colorado a top contender for 2024 QB Danny O'Neil following weekend visit
Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 quarterback Danny O'Neil landed an offer from Colorado earlier this month and made the trek out to the Buffaloes campus on Saturday to learn more about the program. “It was great coming out to Boulder,” O’Neil told 247Sports. “It was my first time in Colorado. It’s...
Top 50 California recruit Stacy Bey names top four, set for second trip to Boulder
2024 prospect Stacy Bey named a top four that is comprised of Pac-12 programs. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound athlete from Fontana (Calif.) Bishop Amat has the most early interest in Arizona, Colorado, Washington and Washington State. "Those four schools are recruiting me the hardest right now," he explained. "They're showing me...
KDVR.com
Lakewood football star in need of new heart
A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. COVID cases...
DU athlete, brother of Nuggets player arrested in connection to deadly crash
A University of Denver basketball player was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide Sunday for a deadly crash in Denver's University neighborhood.
KDVR.com
DU player Coban Porter charged with homicide in early morning crash
A University of Denver player was arrested and accused of vehicular manslaughter Sunday for a deadly crash in Denver's University neighborhood. DU player Coban Porter charged with homicide in early …. A University of Denver player was arrested and accused of vehicular manslaughter Sunday for a deadly crash in Denver's...
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
weather5280.com
It's going to snow a lot somewhere tomorrow night, but probably not in Denver
A weird weekend for weather underway, as probabilities were slim at best for snow today (and we're seeing showers and flurries all day) and tomorrow's "big snow" looks more and more like a nothing-burger with each passing hour. The NWS still has "heavy snow" in the forecast grid for Denver...
Native Foods to Open Its Fourth Colorado Location in Fort Collins in February
The “original” plant-based eatery is adding its second Colorado store (and fourth total) in as many years.
A guide to spending 4 days in Denver, Colorado
The best way to get to Denver from out of state is by plane, train, or car. Denver International Airport (DIA) is one of the busiest airports in the country. Amtrak's California Zephyr line stops in the heart of downtown Denver at Union Station. Once you're in Denver, there are many easy ways to explore such as taking a shuttle service, or public bus, booking an Uber or Lyft, or biking.
Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governments
(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver has partnered with Hertz to bring more electric cars to the city. It’s the latest plug for plug-in vehicles in the Mile-High City.
2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado
Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
Winter storm on track to cause major impacts in Colorado
A powerful winter storm will bring heavy snow to the Denver metro area and all of northeast Colorado starting Tuesday evening. The storm system has already started making its way through the San Juan Mountains. Snow covered roads will make travel difficult starting with the tail end of the Tuesday evening commute. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for tonight and tomorrow. The slower pace of the storm combined with a path that will likely be farther south through northern New Mexico means the potential for even heavier snow across northeast Colorado. In the metro area, we are expecting...
milehighcre.com
Five-Property Portfolio Near Meow Wolf Denver Sells for $7.35M
A five-property portfolio west of I-25 in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, comprised of five addresses along seven parcels of land, has sold to KSE Revesco Zuni, LLLP, for $7.35 million. The properties including 1380 and 1432 N Zuni St. and 1940, 1948 and 1950 W 14th Ave, consist of...
Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado
Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
Eight weeks; two dozen candidates – the Denver mayor’s race | SONDERMANN
The idealist would say: “Look at all those dedicated Denverites willing to step forward for tough duty.”. The cynic would counter: “Is it any surprise that so many would throw their hat in the ring when taxpayers are footing a large chunk of the bill?”. Whether you are...
247Sports
