$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this yearLauren FoxMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed twice due to ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Fire started in shed at Tucker’s Farmhouse in Green Cove Springs, no impact on upcoming weddingsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Motorist Alert: New Clay County road projects announced, work continues on County Road 220Zoey FieldsClay County, FL
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Olivia Culpo Shows Off Game-Day Style at NFL Playoffs
The SI Swimsuit model cheered on her boyfriend, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.
News4Jax.com
Why Fox might have a $375 million conundrum with impending Tom Brady deal
Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers might have shed light on a breakout star, but it had nothing to do with players or coaches on the field. Instead, the breakout star in front of millions was in the booth, where many observers felt...
News4Jax.com
‘We’re here’: Jaguars look to prove that playoff run isn’t a fluke
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Get ready, Jaguars fans. The latest big game in a stunning turnaround of a season is up on Saturday afternoon as the Jaguars (10-8) visit the Chiefs (14-3) in the AFC divisional playoffs at 4:30 p.m. How unlikely was a Jaguars playoff game this year? Jacksonville picked first in back-to-back drafts and was sitting at 3-7 through 10 weeks of the regular season. Only two other teams in NFL history had managed to go from No. 1 in the draft to winning a division title in the following season.
News4Jax.com
Lawrence waits for Jaguars teammates to leave the field, congratulates them after playoff loss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Following a crushing 27-20 playoff loss to the Kansas City Cheifs on Saturday, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t immediately leave the field and head to the locker room. Instead, the team captain waited in the tunnel and exchanged hugs and handshakes with the majority...
News4Jax.com
‘They fought for it’: Emotions were high at watch party as Jags fans hoped for a win
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Emotions at the Duuuval Divisional Watch Party at Daily’s Place were on a roller coaster as fans watched the Jags fight against the Chiefs in the playoffs. The Jags winning streak was put to an end after losing to the Chiefs by seven points. One...
News4Jax.com
Jaguars packing up locker room, looking ahead to draft after surprising season comes to close
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars fans are heartbroken but optimistic after Saturday’s playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. On Monday morning, the Players will make one more trip to TIAA Bank Field, not to prepare for the next round of the playoffs but to clean out their lockers.
News4Jax.com
News4JAGs predictions: Is an AFC championship game appearance a reality for Jaguars?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The task is steep with a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The News4JAX sports staff offers its predictions on the game. Justin...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach sports bars & restaurants expect big turnout as Jaguars take on Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Jaguars are set to play the Chiefs in Kansas City, many fans will get together and cheer them on — some 1,100 miles away, in Jacksonville. All around Jacksonville Beach, bars and restaurants are gearing up for the large crowds. Randall Roberts, manager...
News4Jax.com
Excited Jags fans pack out Daily’s Place to watch clash against the Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars fans are cheering on their team from the stands at Daily’s Place as they watch the clash against the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round. While some fans packed up their gear and headed toward Kansas City, others opted to stay on home turf to witness the showdown with a few fans even saying that their experience at the Duuuval Divisional Watch Party might be more fun.
News4Jax.com
Party for the Playoffs: Fans are pumped up for Jaguars AFC divisional playoff game in KC
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are on the road in Kansas City to face the Chiefs in the AFC divisional playoffs. News4JAX has reporters up there for the game and also back here as Jacksonville cheers on its Jaguars. There’s a watch party at Daily’s Place and sports bars and restaurants across town will be going strong before, during and after the game.
ESPN, CBS agree to Pickleball broadcast deals
CBS and ESPN each agreed to pickleball broadcast deals, which will provide hundreds of coverage hours of the trending sport in 2023, the The Association of Pickleball Professionals announced Monday.
News4Jax.com
Behind the Mic with 1010xl radio host ET
Some people just light up a room. Emmanuel Thalerand is that person. If you have been in Jacksonville, Florida, you may have heard his deep, rich voice while producing the leading sports radio program in Jacksonville on the Flagship Station of the NFL’s Jacksonville 1010XL AM/ 92.5 FM. Perhaps you experienced him as master of ceremonies revving up the crowd at Jacksonville Shark’s home games with his indefatigable energy, his acrobatic dancing, and his playful and joyful personality. Maybe you saw him around Jacksonville at a charity or social event where his infectious energy was contagious and his love for people palpable. Either way, Emmanuel “E.T.” Thalerand is a man with great love for Jacksonville, Florida, and its people.
News4Jax.com
Thousands of Jaguars fans expected at watch party
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The wait is over!. The Jaguars will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs. Daily’s Place is the place to party with other fans today and thousand of fans are expected to come out. If you haven’t...
