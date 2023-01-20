Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Hancock's Wedding Look
One Piece surprised fans with the major, one-sided romance between the Pirate Empress Boa Hancock and Luffy, and one awesome cosplay is getting her ready for a potential wedding day with the newest Emperor of the Seas! Eiichiro Oda's massive action manga and anime franchise has introduced fans to a ton of characters over the course of its multiple decades run thus far, but there are a few that stand out from the pack. Because while Luffy shows no interest in any kind of romantic relationship, Hancock has fallen completely in love with him anyway and even imagines a full married future for the two of them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
ComicBook
GTA Online Adds Long Awaited Feature and Taxi Business
GTA Online has added a long-awaited future alongside the arrival of a taxi business. GTA Online has been going strong for nearly a decade at this point and just when you think there is quite literally nowhere else for this iteration of the game to go, Rockstar Games finds a way. It is getting to a point where Rockstar is adding things less frequently, however. Part of the reason for this is because the developer is knee-deep into the production of the next Grand Theft Auto game, which is expected to take place in Vice City and feature two protagonists. The scale is understandably quite large, so it requires more manpower as opposed to when Rockstar could crank out updates several times a year.
Marvel Producer Drops Two X-Men Names When Addressing Mutants Joining The Shared Universe
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore name dropped a couple of great X-Men characters.
Game that promised no paid DLC ever is getting paid DLC: 'We need a way to continue to fund the development'
Not even Squad is immune to monetization, it turns out.
Digital Trends
PS5 themes: Can you customize your homescreen?
The PS5 launched with many features we loved from the PS4 missing. Over the years, a few have come back, but one that many aren’t sure about is themes. Themes could be earned, downloaded, purchased, or come included with certain games that gave your home screen a new look and background soundtrack related to different games or concepts. This made customizing your home screen that much more fun and personal. However, is this feature on the PS5? Here’s whether or not you can put custom themes on your new console, or change the background.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Phase 5’s most cursed movie may finally have a production start date, but fans no longer care
When thinking of the movies we’ve got to come in Marvel’s Phase Five, it’s easy to forget the one that’s actually scheduled to conclude the next two years of the MCU — it’s Blade, the reboot of the cult favorite Wesley Snipes character, who’s now played by Mahershala Ali. The Oscar-winner’s casting was first announced way back in 2019, but since then the project has been plagued by so many problems that, even though it’s now getting somewhere, fans no longer care.
ComicBook
PS2 Re-Release Highest Rated Game So Far This Year With 91 Metacritic Score
The highest-rated game so far this year currently sits at a score of 91 on Metacritic. Come December, there's a good chance it will no longer be the highest-rated game of 2023, but for now, it is. The catch is that it's not a brand-new Nintendo Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S game. Its a port of a PlayStation Vita game that's a port of a PS2 game. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question with a 91 Metacritic score is one of the best RPGs ever made, Persona 4 Golden. Right now, the Nintendo Switch version has a 91 on Metacritic. The closest score to this is Monster Hunter Rise on PS5 with an 87.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook
Ayakashi Triangle Anime Hits Indefinite Delay
It looks like the Winter 2023 season cannot catch a break. After all, yet another show from its lineup has been delayed indefinitely. Reports from Japan have confirmed Ayakashi Triangle is being delayed following its fourth episode, and this marks the third show under Aniplex's care to hit a hiatus this season.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Confirms Major Fan Theory About Infection's Origin
The Last of Us episode 2 confirms one of the biggest fan theories going around right now. HBO's The Last of Us is a pretty brilliant adaptation of one of the best video games out there. Not only does it closely follow the source material, but it greatly expands on it to add interesting new nuggets for longtime fans and help deepen the experience for new fans as well. Although there are some tiny mentions and suggestions about exactly how the infection spread in the game, it's not very overt. Part of the reason for that is because the game never leaves the POV of the main characters, so there's no scientist to deliver a bunch of exposition.
ComicBook
Xbox Reportedly Getting Another Fan-Favorite JRPG
A new report has claimed that Xbox fans across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S should soon be able to play a popular JRPG from yesteryear. This week has already been a pretty big one for Xbox fans when it comes to JRPGs as titles like Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Monster Hunter Rise have all landed on the gaming platform for the first time. And while Microsoft has made clear in the past that it wants to keep bringing other Japanese games to Xbox hardware, it looks like this pursuit will be continuing later in 2023.
ComicBook
GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account
A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Getting Underrated Action Game Prior to New Sequel
An underrated action game that first launched back in 2019 is now slated to release on Nintendo Switch in the near future. In a general sense, the Switch is a platform that often sees new titles land on the platform months or years after they have previously come to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. And while Switch owners have become accustomed to this pattern, it still means that they have to wait longer than anticipated to play certain titles. Luckily, one game, in particular, will now be coming to Switch before the arrival of its sequel in the coming months.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character
Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Teases a Superhero Plot Twist
Dragon Ball Super is now working its way through a new arc focusing on Trunks and Goten as high school superheroes, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is teasing more of a twist from the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film! With the latest arc of the manga giving fans some of the events leading into the movie, there have been some major inclusions to the series from the film such as the scientist Dr. Hedo. It was teased that fans will see how he eventually goes to prison, and it seems like part of this will be in due to his new interest in Trunks.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Confirms Major Looting Changes in Season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players who long for the days of the original Warzone got some more good news this week when Raven Software announced another big change: the old looting system is coming back, to some degree. The Warzone and Warzone 2 developer announced that it plans to make it so that loot players come across via kills or loot containers would be spread out across the floor as opposed to the backpack-style system currently in place.
